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PR Newswire
04.07.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Parkwood Entertainment: BEYONCÉ RELEASES NEW SONG, 'MORNING DEW (DONK)' 4TH OF JULY HOLIDAY SERVES A TREAT FOR HER FANS

IT STARTS A 60-DAY COUNTDOWN COMMEMORATING THE UPCOMING RE-ISSUE OF B'DAY, HER GROUND-BREAKING SECOND ALBUM RELEASED ON HER 25TH BIRTHDAY ON SEPTEMBER 4, 2006

"MORNING DEW (DONK)" AVAILABLE ON ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS AT 9:00 AM EST

NEW YORK, July 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyoncé marks the 4th of July Holiday with a special gift to her fans with the release of "MORNING DEW (DONK)," a new song that also starts a 60-day countdown to her next birthday, and the re-issue of B'DAY, her ground-breaking second album that was released two decades ago on September 4, 2006.

Written by Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, The-Dream and Darius Dixon, and produced by Beyoncé and Pharrell Williams, "MORNING DEW (DONK)" is the first new song offered from the global entertainer in two years, and it is a direct nod to her loyal BeyHive to commemorate the upcoming epic celebration of B'DAY.

The song, which will be included on the 20th Anniversary edition of B'DAY, arrives accompanied by a lyric video that repurposes old footage, directed by frequent collaborator, Cliff Watts. It was Cliff Watts who shot Beyoncé's iconic Sports illustrated Swimsuit cover around her 25th birthday.

B'DAY, was the second #1 album for Beyoncé with first week sales of 541,196 copies after its worldwide release September 4, 2006, and in the United States on September 5, 2006.

The #1 US Billboard 200 Album chart debut was repeated internationally, including Japan, where it took less than three days to land atop the International Album Chart.

www.beyonce.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3003996/Morning_Dew_Donk_Beyonce_Album_Cover.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beyonce-releases-new-song-morning-dew-donk-4th-of-july-holiday-serves-a-treat-for-her-fans-302817900.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.