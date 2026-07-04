Epomaker Inc.: Right-Hand Comfort Meets Competitive Performance: Epomaker Nex Pro

Engineered for comfort and precision, the Nex Pro ensures smooth control for work and play.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 4, 2026 / The Epomaker Nex Pro is a wireless ergonomic mouse designed to provide comfort for a wide range of hand sizes while ensuring accurate performance and uninterrupted use. Its thoughtfully contoured shape supports the palm naturally, while the PAW3950 optical sensor delivers smooth and precise tracking. A convenient charging dock keeps the mouse powered and ready for use, offering a seamless balance of comfort, speed, and efficiency.

Ergonomics Designed for Comfortable Grip

For users who often find smaller mice leave the palm unsupported, the Epomaker Nex Pro delivers a naturally secure hold. Measuring 122?mm in length, its right-handed asymmetric design fills the hand and provides full palm contact, ensuring stability and control without adding unnecessary effort. Fingertips move freely with precise responsiveness, allowing smooth execution of every action. The overall shape creates a consistently comfortable and confident experience during extended use.

Performance Crafted for Competitive Gamers

The Epomaker Nex Pro is engineered to meet the demands of users who require rapid and precise responses. Equipped with the PAW3950 optical sensor, it ensures smooth and accurate tracking across rapid movements, minimizing skip or float that can compromise critical actions. The mouse delivers consistently low latency, allowing every flick, turn, and micro-adjustment to register reliably. This combination of sensor performance and responsive tracking provides precise control, supporting fast-paced gameplay without interruption.

Seamless Tri-Mode Connectivity and Effortless Charging

With three connectivity options via Bluetooth, 2.4?GHz wireless, and wired, the Epomaker Nex Pro enables smooth switching among multiple devices. The 2.4?GHz receiver is built into a magnetic docking base, which connects via USB and holds the mouse securely through magnetic contact. This setup allows the mouse to operate in 2.4?GHz mode immediately when removed from the dock, while keeping the workspace organized. By combining flexible connectivity with convenient dock-based charging, the Nex Pro delivers a streamlined, efficient, and clutter-free desktop experience.

Deep Customization with Online Driver

The Epomaker Nex Pro offers a web-based platform that allows users to configure DPI, polling rate, lift-off distance, angle snapping, and more directly from a browser. Macro recording and key remapping are available, making full customization accessible on any computer. This approach simplifies setup and ensures consistent performance across different environments. The combination of flexible configuration and immediate accessibility enhances both convenience and efficiency for players.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker Nex Pro is now available on the Epomaker official website and AliExpress store. The keyboard is available for $79.99 on the official website.

For more information, please visit

Epomaker Official Website

Epomaker Amazon Store

Epomaker AliExpress Store

Contact us

agnes@epomaker.com

About us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. Our goals for our keyboards are three things: customizability, affordability, and high standards. We are a team composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/right-hand-comfort-meets-competitive-performance-epomaker-nex-pro-1186361