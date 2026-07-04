A key milestone in India's semiconductor manufacturing journey

CG Semi Private Limited (CG Semi), established as a joint venture between CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. of the Murugappa Group, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Stars Microelectronics. Headquartered in Gujarat, CG Semi today announced the commencement of commercial production at its G1 Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test facility in Sanand. The launch was held in the august presence of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Bhupendra Patel and Hon'ble Minister of Railways, Information Broadcasting and Electronics Information Technology Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The G1 facility, inaugurated in August 2025, has a peak capacity of up to 300 million units per year. Since its inauguration, the facility has progressed through equipment installation, process stabilization, workforce training, customer qualification, and quality readiness. With commercial production now underway, CG Semi is positioned to serve customers across the globe.

Backed by central and state government support, and in collaboration between CG Power, Renesas Electronics Corporation and Stars Microelectronics, CG Semi is investing over ?7,600 crore over five years to develop two OSAT facilities G1 and G2. While G1 has now commenced commercial production, the second facility, G2, is under development and will significantly scale CG Semi's production capacity once operational.

CG Semi has built a strong talent foundation by bringing together semiconductor professionals with deep experience across assembly, packaging and testing. The company has invested in training Indian engineers, operators, and technicians for high-volume OSAT operations, strengthening India's semiconductor talent base.

Quality has been central to CG Semi's operating model from day one. The G1 facility is equipped with high-yield production systems, robust process controls, manufacturing traceability, and in-house reliability and failure analysis capabilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vellayan Subbiah, Chairman, CG Power, said, "Today, this first shipment speaks louder than any words. It reflects the enormous belief behind these small chips and the combined effort of a remarkable team

For more information, please visit www.cgsemi.com X: @CGSEMI_Official LinkedIn: CG Semi

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