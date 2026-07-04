SS Support Network: Transport BPO Extends Dispatch and Back Office Support to Transportation Companies and Owner Operators

TransportBPO has extended its transport dispatch and back office services to trucking companies and owner operators across the US, Canada, UK and Australia, covering load booking, driver check calls, invoicing and compliance paperwork.

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 4, 2026 / TransportBPO (https://transportbpo.com), the specialist call center and business process outsourcing provider for the ground transportation industry, has extended its dispatch and back office services to trucking companies, owner operators and small freight fleets across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

The move brings trucking into a service lineup already covering taxi, cab, private hire, non-emergency medical transportation, chauffeur and courier operators. For trucking, the pain point is different but familiar: an owner operator hauling freight cannot negotiate the next load, chase a detention payment and update a broker portal from the driver's seat, and a small fleet dispatcher who quits mid-week can idle trucks for days. Transport BPO's truck dispatch service handles load searching and booking, rate negotiation support, carrier packet setup, driver check calls, document collection and delivery confirmations, working within whichever load boards and transportation management systems a carrier already uses.

Back office support rounds out the service. Trucking clients can assign invoicing, factoring paperwork, IFTA fuel tax record keeping, driver file management and compliance document tracking to the same team that handles their dispatch, replacing the after-hours administrative burden that pushes many owner operators out of the business within their first two years.

"A truck only earns when it is loaded and moving, yet the average small carrier spends hours every day parked in paperwork," said Nimra Khalid, chief operating officer of SS Support Network LLC, the parent company of Transport BPO. "Handing dispatch and the back office to a trained team costs a fraction of a single staff hire and keeps the driver doing the one thing that pays, which is driving."

The trucking expansion follows the same model Transport BPO applies across ground transportation: trained agents work inside the client's existing systems rather than forcing a software change, coverage is scheduled to the client's local time zone, and service scales from part-time overflow support to a fully outsourced round-the-clock operation. Onboarding typically completes within days.

TransportBPO is a brand of SS Support Network LLC, a business process outsourcing company registered in Vancouver, Washington, whose delivery team of more than 50 trained agents has supported transportation and healthcare clients in dispatch, billing, credentialing and customer service since 2020.

Trucking companies and owner operators can request pricing or book a consultation at https://transportbpo.com.

About TransportBPO

TransportBPO is a specialist call center and business process outsourcing provider for the ground transportation industry, delivering truck dispatch, taxi and cab call answering, round-the-clock live dispatch, virtual agents, customer service and back office support. TransportBPO serves trucking, taxi, cab, private hire, NEMT, chauffeur and courier operators in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia, and is a brand of SS Support Network LLC of Vancouver, Washington, USA.

Daniel Okoro, Content Editor and Dispatcher

TransportBPO

Email: info@transportbpo.com

Phone: +1 (657) 777-0006

City: Vancouver

State: Washington

Country: United States

Website: https://transportbpo.com

Media Contact

Organization: SS Support Network

Website: https://sssupport.net

Email: info@sssupport.net

Contact Number: 16577770006

Address: 9407 Vancouver Mall Dr

City: Vancouver

State: WA

Country: United States

SOURCE: SS Support Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/transport-bpo-extends-dispatch-and-back-office-support-to-transportati-1186624