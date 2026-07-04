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ACCESS Newswire
04.07.2026 21:50 Uhr
235 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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PostOnce Launches Crossposting Tool to Help Creators Automatically Post Once and Publish Everywhere

PostOnce helps creators, brands, and agencies automatically post videos, images, and text across Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Threads, Bluesky, TikTok, and Pinterest from one workflow.

MONTREAL, CANADA / ACCESS Newswire / July 4, 2026 / PostOnce launched its social media crossposting platform for creators, bootstrappers, small businesses, brands, and agencies.

PostOnce helps you post once and publish everywhere. You connect your accounts, choose your source platform, choose your destination platforms, and set up a workflow. PostOnce handles repeat distribution across your social channels.

Many creators publish on one platform because manual reposting takes time. PostOnce reduces this work. You get more time for content creation and less time spent uploading the same post again.

PostOnce supports:

  • Crossposting and content recycling between the same or different platforms, such as Instagram to Instagram or Instagram to TikTok.

  • Videos, images, and text posts across Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Threads, Bluesky, TikTok, and Pinterest.

  • Platform-ready publishing without watermarks, with HD quality where supported, automatic resizing, and thumbnail and caption consistency.

  • Dashboard scheduling for creators who want specific captions or publish times per platform.

  • API and MCP access for publishing from external systems and AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, and other LLM workflows.

Automated posts publish within 15 minutes of detection.

"A lot of creators and brands only grow on one platform because crossposting takes too much manual work," said Nigel Yong, Founder of PostOnce. "I found myself doing the same thing, so I built PostOnce as the solution I wanted. You set up a workflow in under three minutes, then PostOnce handles distribution. Social media rewards volume. When you spend less time manually reposting, you get more time to create better content. I used this workflow to grow How2Rizz to more than 15,000 followers on TikTok, 12,000 on Instagram, and 4,800 on YouTube by distributing the same content across platforms."

More than 150,000 posts have been published through PostOnce. Content creators, brands, and agencies use PostOnce to increase reach and reduce platform risk. Posting across more channels helps you depend less on one social network.

PostOnce offers a 7-day free trial. Learn more at https://postonce.to/.

About PostOnce

Founded in 2025, PostOnce is a social media automation platform for creators, founders, teams, brands, and agencies. PostOnce supports crossposting, scheduling, content repurposing, content recycling, and platform-ready publishing across major social channels.

Media Contact
Organization: PostOnce
Contact Person Name: Nigel Yong
Website: https://postonce.to
Email: nigel@postonce.to
Country: Canada

SOURCE: PostOnce



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/postonce-launches-crossposting-tool-to-help-creators-automatically-pos-1186625

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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