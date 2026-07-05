Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 05.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenkonkurrenten im Visier: Dieser KI-Wert gewinnt namhafte Großkunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.07.2026 03:34 Uhr
387 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

iFLYTEK CO., LTD.: iFLYTEK Officially Launches Open Platform in Central Asia, Positioning Uzbekistan as a New Regional AI Hub

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global artificial intelligence leader iFLYTEK officially launched iFLYTEK Open Platform Central Asia during the 2026 iFLYTEK Open Platform Central Asia Launch Event held in Tashkent on July 1. Under the theme "Let's Spark Central Asia with AI," the event marked the company's official entry into the Central Asian market and highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence in driving digital transformation across the region.

01

The launch represents a significant milestone in iFLYTEK's global expansion strategy and reflects Central Asia's increasing importance as an emerging market for AI innovation. Rather than introducing a single product, the event showcased a comprehensive AI ecosystem designed to empower governments, enterprises, universities, developers, and technology partners to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence in real-world applications.

Opening the event, organizers emphasized that artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming the new infrastructure of the digital economy. Across the world, AI is transforming public services, finance, education, telecommunications, manufacturing, and international trade. As Central Asia accelerates its digital transformation, demand is growing for secure, scalable, and localized AI solutions capable of supporting multilingual environments and industry-specific requirements.

The event featured opening remarks by Sherzod Shermatov, Minister of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan, who highlighted the importance of international cooperation in advancing the country's digital economy. Participants were also welcomed by Richard Yu, Senior Vice President of iFLYTEK and President of the Consumer Business Group. The keynote address was delivered by William Zhou, Vice President of iFLYTEK Open Platform and President of Overseas Business, who presented the company's long-term vision for expanding AI infrastructure, developer ecosystems, and cross-border collaboration throughout Central Asia.

02

Unlike standalone AI services, iFLYTEK Open Platform provides a complete AI technology stack that integrates the Spark Large Language Model, Spark Agent Platform, Spark MaaS (Model as a Service), enterprise AI applications, intelligent devices, and an open development platform. This integrated ecosystem enables governments, enterprises, universities, and developers to build and deploy AI-powered solutions on a unified technological foundation.

During the event, iFLYTEK demonstrated a range of intelligent products designed for practical deployment across multiple industries, including Guide01 humanoid robot, GuideX digital human, WallEX Smart Space Solution, AI Translation Screen, AI Notebook, and All-in-One Server. These solutions support practical use cases across government services, airports, hospitality, tourism, education, retail, healthcare, and enterprise operations.

03

A key focus of the event was the importance of localized AI for Central Asia. Supporting more than 130 languages, enabling private deployment, and offering industry-specific AI solutions, the iFLYTEK Open Platform is designed to address regional language diversity while ensuring data security and compliance. These capabilities provide organizations with the flexibility to develop AI applications tailored to local needs while benefiting from world-class AI technologies.

Representatives from Nazarbayev University, Huawei Cloud, Huakun Intelligent Technology International, and Instadesk also shared insights into AI research, cloud infrastructure, enterprise deployment, and intelligent applications. Their presentations reinforced that sustainable AI innovation requires close collaboration among governments, academia, technology providers, enterprises, and developers.

Founded in 1999, iFLYTEK has become one of the leading AI companies in the Asia-Pacific region, winning 71 international AI championships (since 2017) and providing access to 981 AI capabilities through its Open Platform. Today, the platform is trusted by more than 11.46 million developers, while iFLYTEK technologies are deployed across over 4.3 billion devices worldwide.

The launch of iFLYTEK Open Platform Central Asia creates new opportunities to accelerate digital transformation across Uzbekistan and the wider Central Asian region. By supporting AI adoption in government, finance, education, healthcare, manufacturing, and enterprise services, the platform will help cultivate local AI talent, empower developers, strengthen international collaboration, and foster the development of an open regional AI ecosystem.

The official launch in Tashkent marks not only a major milestone for Central Asia but also another important step in iFLYTEK's mission to build an open, secure, and multilingual global AI ecosystem that enables sustainable economic growth and digital innovation worldwide.

Media contact:

Email:openplatform@iflytek.com
Website: https://aima.xfyun.com
WhatsApp:+966 540723375 (Martin Ma); +49 15901531116? (Aset Musirat)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8af2c31e-9cdc-484a-a45a-9e3ca3313601
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d814d6bc-16f7-42b7-b941-64119ec7a69b
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d4bfe1d-a122-40f2-946b-650fd4a88c12


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.