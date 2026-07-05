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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
05.07.2026 20:38 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Advances Its Long-Term Strategy to Help Shape the Future of High-Speed Electric Vehicle Charging

Publicly Traded • Ticker Symbol:ELEK

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 5, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today reaffirmed its commitment to advancing its long-term vision for high-speed electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Following its review of prior patent-related correspondence, the Company has elected to devote its attention to strategic growth initiatives and opportunities that management believes may create long-term shareholder value.

The Company is evaluating potential locations for approximately 10 to 15 high-speed EV charging stations under the ELEKTROS brand while continuing discussions regarding a potential installation project, subject to the execution of definitive agreements and customary conditions.

Management believes that reliable, high-speed charging infrastructure will remain an important part of the continued evolution of the electric vehicle market. ELEKTROS intends to carefully evaluate site selection, installation requirements, branding opportunities and customer demand as it advances its strategic planning.

"We remain focused on disciplined execution and thoughtful evaluation of opportunities that we believe can support sustainable long-term growth," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Negotiations and proposed projects remain subject to execution of definitive agreements and customary conditions. Statements regarding potential charging-station locations, infrastructure installation, branding, market opportunities, operating plans and future growth initiatives are forward-looking and are not guarantees of future performance.

Contact Information
ELEKTROS Inc.
West Palm Beach, Florida
Phone: 786-477-9003
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-advances-its-long-term-strategy-to-help-shape-the-future-of-high-speed-electric-1186782

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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