London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2026) - Hawke Electric Vehicles, the trading name of The Hawke Group Ltd, has today launched a digital-first dealership supplying electric golf buggies, people movers and utility vehicles to customers across the United Kingdom. The London-headquartered company replaces the traditional regional showroom model with specification-led online purchasing, tailored quotations and delivery direct to the customer's site, giving buyers in every part of the country access to the same range, pricing and support.

Hawke Electric Vehicles

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Golf buggies and light electric utility vehicles have usually been sold through regional dealerships, each covering a defined territory. Buyers outside a dealer's coverage area can face limited choice and long distances for viewings, servicing and support. Hawke Electric Vehicles operates nationally from the outset, with the range specified, quoted and ordered online and every vehicle delivered to the customer's site.

The range

The Hawke range covers three vehicle families, each named by function and capacity rather than by industry.

G Series golf buggies are available in two, four, six and eight seat configurations.

P Series people movers carry between eight and 23 passengers. They are designed for hotels, resorts, visitor attractions, campuses and event venues, where groups need to be moved quietly and safely across private grounds.

U Series utility vehicles support grounds and facilities teams and are offered in cargo, tipper, cab and ambulance configurations. Load beds, tow capacity and cab options are specified to the site and the work.

All vehicles in the range are fully electric, producing no exhaust emissions at the point of use and operating quietly. These characteristics suit residential grounds, guest-facing environments and covered or indoor spaces where engine noise and fumes are unwelcome.

Choosing a vehicle

Specification starts with two questions: how many people or how much load needs to move, and what ground the vehicle must cover. Seat count sets the G or P Series model. For utility work, the choice of cargo bed, tipper, cab or ambulance body follows from the tasks a grounds or facilities team actually performs. Terrain, gradients, storage and charging arrangements are covered during the quotation stage so that the vehicle delivered matches the site rather than a showroom floor.

Who the vehicles serve

The launch range is aimed at golf clubs, private and heritage estates, hotels and resorts, holiday and caravan parks, wedding and event venues, visitor attractions, farms and rural businesses, vineyards, schools and campuses, and industrial sites. Castles, stately homes and sporting estates in particular run mixed fleets, combining passenger transport for guests with utility vehicles for gardening, maintenance and gamekeeping teams.

How buying works

Customers begin by requesting a tailored quotation at hawkeev.com, describing seating requirements, terrain and intended use. A specialist then prepares a recommendation and a fixed quotation. Once an order is confirmed, the vehicle undergoes a pre-delivery inspection before being delivered and handed over at the customer's site anywhere in the UK. Ongoing support is provided through nationwide engineer call-outs, so servicing and repairs take place where the vehicle is used.

Delivery and aftercare

Each vehicle is delivered ready to use, with the handover covering controls, charging and day-to-day care. After delivery, servicing and repairs are handled through engineer call-outs at the customer's site, and spare parts and accessories are supplied through the same channel. Warranty terms are confirmed in each quotation.

"Buyers of golf buggies and utility vehicles have usually been limited to whichever dealer happens to cover their region," said Kieron Hawke, founder of Hawke Electric Vehicles. "Estates, clubs and resorts are used to buying almost everything else against a clear specification, wherever the supplier happens to be based. Bringing that process to this category, with delivery and support anywhere in the country, is what Hawke was set up to do."

"A buggy that suits a golf club rarely stops at golf," Hawke added. "The same platforms move guests at hotels, staff across estates and equipment around farms. Organising the range by seats and function keeps the choice simple, and the quotation process does the rest."

About Hawke Electric Vehicles

Hawke Electric Vehicles is a British brand supplying electric golf buggies, people movers and utility vehicles throughout the United Kingdom. Operated by The Hawke Group Ltd and headquartered in London, the company sells through a digital-first model with nationwide delivery, tailored quotations and engineer call-out support.

Further information is available at hawkeev.com.

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Source: Press Release News