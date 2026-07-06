

EQS Newswire / 06/07/2026 / 10:01 UTC+8

London, UK - July 06, 2026 - ( SeaPRwire ) - Following the rapid scaling of international outsourcing firm Logix BPO to over 1,000 full-time staff, its Founder and Chairman, Anthony Godley, has officially launched anthonygodley.com. The roll-out of this dedicated platform marks a strategic expansion of his corporate footprint, serving as the central hub for his board-level advisory, M&A brokerage, and operational consultancy. Leveraging Logix BPO's proven British-owned, Philippines-based model-which helps global brands cut operational costs by up to 70%-the new site is designed to directly equip cross-border founders and executives with the exact scaling strategies used to build Logix BPO into an international BPO powerhouse. Godley founded Logix BPO after more than a decade in digital transformation roles, including Digital Director and Head of Search positions for well-known brands, and grew the company from inception to more than 1,000 full-time staff. Logix BPO operates a British-owned, Philippines-based model, supporting clients with offshore teams that can reduce employment and operational costs by 70 per cent or more while operating within ISO9001, ISO27001, HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA and PCI compliant environments. Having transitioned from CEO to Chairman of Logix BPO, Godley now focuses on strategic direction, new-market expansion, corporate development and a broader portfolio of advisory and investment work connected through his personal platform. Client engagements span board-level support, offshore team strategy, call centre and BPO set-up, and brokering transactions in the outsourcing sector. "I am an operator, not just a founder," Godley said. "The website is a way to bring together the experience of building Logix BPO from nothing into a business that runs at scale, and to make that available to founders and boards that are trying to grow across multiple markets." Godley's perspective is shaped by a multi-country background as a British entrepreneur and Greek citizen who has previously lived in Australia, works from the Philippines and serves clients across the UK, US, ANZ and ASEAN. "Operating across borders is second nature at this point, and anthonygodley.com is intended to be the home for that cross-border operating experience, whether it is advisory work, brokerage or future ventures," he added. Logix BPO remains the primary proof point of his operating track record, with a people-first model recognised through back-to-back Great Place to Work certifications in the Philippines and Asia and a client base that has included Temu, Avon, AON, Wayfair, Hack a Job and NHS. The company's growth, including milestones such as reaching 100, 500 and then 1,000 staff and recognition among the top BPO providers in the Philippines, underpins Godley's credibility as an adviser working with founders and operators. About Logix BPO & Anthony Godley Anthony Godley is a British entrepreneur and business leader, and the Founder and Chairman of Logix BPO, an international business process outsourcing company employing more than 1,000 staff in the Philippines and serving clients across the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand, and the ASEAN region. Logix BPO provides offshore staffing and managed teams across customer service, call center operations, accounting, human resources, and recruitment, operating under recognized quality and data security standards for organizations seeking to manage cost, capacity, and compliance at scale. Media Contact Brand: Logix BPO Contact: Anthony Godley Email: anthony.g@logixbpo.com Website: https://www.anthonygodley.com 06/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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