Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Freitag nachbörslich: Copper One trifft sichtbare Kupfersulfide - warum Montag der entscheidende Tag wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.07.2026 04:36 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hanon Systems Publishes White Paper on Next-Generation PFAS-Free Natural Refrigerant Technologies

SEOUL, South Korea, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanon Systems (KS:018880), a leading global automotive thermal management solutions provider and a member of Hankook & Company Group, has published a white paper highlighting the company's next-generation PFAS-free natural refrigerant technologies.

The paper highlights the environmental limitations of conventional fluorinated refrigerants and outlines a roadmap toward natural refrigerant technologies as a sustainable alternative. It comes at a time when the automotive industry is increasingly focused on long-term environmental sustainability. Widely used refrigerants like R1234yf can transform into trifluoroacetic acid (TFA), a long-lasting environmental contaminant, driving the need for viable long-term solutions.

To address these challenges, Hanon Systems presents its progress in developing natural refrigerant technologies based on carbon dioxide (R744) and propane (R290). Building on the successful introduction to the market of its R744-based technology - including electric compressors, refrigerant valves, accumulator/internal heat exchangers and gas coolers - already deployed in more than one million vehicles, the company is also advancing R290-based solutions as a PFAS-free alternative for future mobility.

"The publication of this white paper reflects Hanon Systems' strong technological capacities and its commitment to proactively addressing evolving global regulations," said Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hanon Systems, Soo Il Lee. "Natural refrigerant technologies offer effective solutions to the PFAS related and environmental challenges facing our industry. We will continue to collaborate closely with global automakers to advance sustainable mobility solutions."

The document is available for download on hanonsystems.com.

About Hanon Systems

Hanon Systems, founded in 1986, is a global leader in thermal management solutions. In January 2025, it became a subsidiary of Hankook & Company Group. Its offering includes a wide range of solutions in the areas of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, powertrain cooling, compressor, fluid transport, and electronics and fluid pressure. The company currently operates 50 manufacturing sites and three regional innovation centers and employs more than 20,000 people across 21 countries. To learn more, visit hanonsystems.com.

Follow Hanon Systems:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hanonsystems

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6bSZ7NMg7LPhXDyTOMwebQ/feed

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hanon-systems-publishes-white-paper-on-next-generation-pfas-free-natural-refrigerant-technologies-302818074.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.