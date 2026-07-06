Hyundai Motor Company: Hyundai Motor Brings Atlas Humanoid Robot to FIFA World Cup 2026 in First-Ever Live Match Environment Robotics Integration

Hyundai Motor showcases Boston Dynamics' Atlas in historic FIFA World Cup 2026 deployment, demonstrating real-world robotics capabilities on one of sport's biggest stages

in historic FIFA World Cup 2026 deployment, demonstrating real-world robotics capabilities on one of sport's biggest stages First-ever integration of a humanoid robot into FIFA World Cup live match environment showcases Hyundai Motor Group and Boston Dynamics' leadership in robotics

Multi-channel storytelling highlights the innovation behind Atlas' historic FIFA World Cup appearance

SEOUL, South Korea and EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today integrated Atlas, an advanced humanoid robot developed by Boston Dynamics, into FIFA World Cup 2026 during the Round of 16 match at New York/New Jersey Stadium. As the Official Robotics Partner of the tournament, Hyundai Motor delivered the first-ever robotics-powered halftime activation on football's biggest stage, bringing advanced robotics technology to a live global audience.

The moment underscores Hyundai Motor Group's growing leadership in robotics and its commitment to advancing human-centered innovation through experiences that connect technology with people in meaningful ways.

Why Is This a Milestone for Robotics and Global Sport?

The activation brought advanced robotics to one of the world's largest sporting platforms, demonstrating how the future technology can operate within the fast-paced environment of a live FIFA World Cup match.

The performance marked two significant milestones:

First public demonstration of the real-world movement capabilities of the production version of Atlas, first introduced at CES 2026

of the real-world movement capabilities of the production version of Atlas, first introduced at First-ever integration of a humanoid robot into FIFA World Cup live match environment

By bringing robotics into a live sporting environment, Hyundai Motor is advancing its "Progress for Humanity" vision while demonstrating how robotics innovation can create meaningful experiences for people around the world.

"As part of Hyundai's 'Next Starts Now' campaign, we wanted Atlas's performance on the world's biggest stage to demonstrate that the future isn't something we imagine - it starts now. At Hyundai, we are committed to developing human-centered innovation that integrates seamlessly into everyday life, and to presenting a new vision of future mobility expanded through robotics - showing that robotics can be a trusted partner in humanity's progress through diverse and creative brand experiences." - Sungwon Jee, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Hyundai Motor Company

What Happened During the Halftime Activation?

At halftime, Atlas emerged from the player tunnel, capturing the crowd's attention with a sequence of iconic goal celebrations inspired by some of the world's most celebrated footballers, including Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, Matheus Cunha, and Son Heung-min. The performance heightened the stadium atmosphere while underscoring Atlas' advanced mobility and expressive capabilities.

Following the performance, Atlas delivered the ceremonial match ball to the referee with its signature precision and control, marking the start of the second half. The activation unfolded live before a global audience, showcasing Atlas' ability to execute highly coordinated movements and operate reliably within the dynamic, real-world environment of a major international sporting event.

How Did Atlas Learn to Demonstrate Football-Inspired Movements Live?

Atlas' halftime performance was powered by several core robotics capabilities that enable advanced movement and real-world interaction:

Retargeting Technology - Allows Atlas to translate and adapt human movements, including football celebrations and gestures, to its own robotic form.

- Allows Atlas to translate and adapt human movements, including football celebrations and gestures, to its own robotic form. Reinforcement Learning - Uses thousands of simulations to train and refine movements before deployment.

- Uses thousands of simulations to train and refine movements before deployment. Whole-Body Control - Coordinates movement across the robot's entire body, enabling fluid, balanced and dynamic motion.

Together, these capabilities allow Atlas to perform increasingly sophisticated tasks while adapting to changing conditions and environments.

"At Boston Dynamics we have always taken inspiration from human athletic feats like gymnastics, dancing, parkour and now football to push forward the frontier of what robots can do in a way that connects with people. Working with Hyundai Motor group and FIFA to create such a unique moment for fans was an exciting challenge for our team. The way we trained Atlas to perform these fun movements at the match is similar to how we teach the robot to take on real-world industrial applications. It's a great way to introduce people everywhere to the incredible potential of today's AI-enabled robots." - Alberto Rodriguez, Director of Robotics Behavior, Boston Dynamics

How Does This Connect to Hyundai Motor's Broader "Next Starts Now" Campaign?

The halftime activation builds on Hyundai Motor's global "Next Starts Now" campaign, which connects communities through football while inspiring the next generation of players, fans and innovators. The integration of Atlas in live match environment translates conceptual demonstrations into a live, real-world moment on the FIFA World Cup stage and represents the culmination of Hyundai Motor's robotics storytelling-demonstrating how advanced robotics technology can move beyond controlled environments to operate in dynamic settings and reinforcing that future innovation can be experienced today.

The moment also extends storytelling introduced through Hyundai Motor's School of Football content series, where Atlas learned football-inspired movements including the "Ghost Rabona" using the same robotics technologies showcased on the FIFA World Cup stage.

Behind-the-scenes content and additional storytelling from the activation will continue across Hyundai Motor's owned and earned channels in the weeks following the event.

Additionally, Hyundai Motor and BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions will release "The Training Ground," a documentary-style advertisement feature film showcasing the technical preparation of Atlas' World Cup activities. Produced in both a 3.5-minute full-length version and a 30-second cutdown, the film will be released on July 7 across Hyundai Motor's social channels.

What's Next for Robotics at Hyundai Motor Group?

The FIFA World Cup activation represents Hyundai Motor Group's most visible demonstration yet of its robotics ambitions, showcasing advanced robotics on one of the world's largest global stages.

As Hyundai Motor Group continues to invest in robotics, autonomous systems and human-centered innovation, it remains focused on exploring how these technologies can create meaningful real-world experiences and help shape a more connected future.

By bringing together sport, technology and storytelling at FIFA World Cup 2026, Hyundai Motor continues to advance its "Progress for Humanity" vision while demonstrating how innovation can connect with people in engaging and meaningful ways.

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision of 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation beyond mobility through advanced robotics and physical AI. The company invests in new technologies to bring about revolutionary solutions while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of a sustainable future for the world, Hyundai Motor will continue its commitment to carbon reduction as a full lineup provider with industry-leading ICE, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

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