Management Consultancies Association (MCA): UK CONSULTING SECTOR CEMENTS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP POSITION AS EXPORTS INCREASE BY 9%

UK reinforces its position as global consulting hub, with exports rising 9% according to the latest MCA Annual Industry Report compiled by independent research firm Oxford Economics.

Both graduate and apprentice recruitment grow as consulting sector continues to invest in early-stage talent. Graduate recruitment up by 10% and apprentice hiring up 31%, while experienced hires account for 37% of new recruits among MCA member firms.

Firms forecast growth of 6% in 2026 and 8% in 2027 as demand for digital transformation, AI and cyber security advisory increases.

Overall, UK consulting sector estimated to be worth £21.8bn, demonstrating its significant contribution to the UK economy and society.

LONDON , July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK consulting sector is strengthening its position as a global hub for consulting advice, with export earnings rising by 9% last year according to the Management Consultancies Association's Annual Industry Report 2026, published in partnership with Oxford Economics. And the industry is set for stronger growth both at home and abroad, with firms forecasting a 6% increase in revenue in 2026 and 8% in 2027.

The findings confirm the UK's international competitiveness, with nearly a third of consulting revenue generated overseas in 2025. Export earnings outpaced both domestic consulting revenues and the wider UK business services sector. Growth was particularly strong in North America, where fee income rose by 19%, and in the Middle East and Africa, which increased by 15%, highlighting global demand for UK consulting expertise in areas such as transformation, technology and large-scale delivery. Exports now account for 31% of total consulting fee income, with Europe and North America each contributing 10%, APAC contributing 4%, the Middle East and Africa accounting for 3% and South America 2%. More than 60% of firms now generate revenue overseas, underlining the sector's increasingly international perspective and its role as a key UK export industry.

The UK has a strong international reputation for specialist consulting expertise, including in cyber security, infrastructure, defence, governance and health advisory. Britain's mature consulting market and experience in delivering complex transformation programmes mean firms are well placed to support clients globally, particularly in markets seeking trusted advice, technical expertise and support to modernise services. Recent examples include helping Middle Eastern public sector clients to develop health systems to track rare diseases and supporting clients in the US to improve subway systems following successful London Underground upgrades. The UK also has some of the highest ethical standards and most stringent regulations in the world, and it is these professional principles, along with Chartered Accreditation, that garner so much respect for British consulting in overseas markets.

The positive outlook is supported by strong confidence across the breadth of the sector, with 88% of firms expecting to grow in 2026 and almost all firms anticipating growth the following year. Large firms dominated consulting activity in 2025, generating 77% of total fee income, while medium-sized firms accounted for 20% and small firms made up the remaining 3%.

MCA member firms hired more than 5,400 new staff in 2025, with graduate recruitment rising by 10% and apprentice hiring increasing by 31% on a like-for-like basis. At the same time, there has been a clear shift towards experienced professionals, who now account for 37% of new hires, reflecting the growing complexity of client demand and the need for specialist expertise, particularly in areas such as AI, data and digital change as well as cyber threats.

The consulting sector continues to make a significant economic contribution across the UK, with 347 offices located outside London. The MCA Annual Industry Report 2026 also highlights continued investment in talent and professional development, with consultants receiving an average of seven days of training in 2025, and smaller firms providing even higher levels at 7.8 days per employee. This focus on skills is further reflected in the growth of the Chartered Management Consultant Accreditation (ChMC), with over 2,800 consultants now Chartered, a 55% increase over the past year

The distribution of service lines remained broadly in line with previous years, with digital and technology consulting continuing to lead the market. This reflects the rapid scaling of AI and digital transformation, as organisations move beyond experimentation to embed new technologies across core business functions. The MCA Client Survey 2026 revealed that 37% of organisations expect to need digital and technology support in the future, while 31% identified cybersecurity and data protection as an emerging business challenge. Many are investing heavily in data, operating models and the capabilities needed to deploy AI at scale, signalling a shift from short-term optimisation towards more structural transformation.

Tamzen Isacsson, Chief Executive of the MCA, said:

"Britain's world-beating consulting industry continues to demonstrate its global strength, with export growth outpacing the wider economy and reinforcing our position as a trusted partner to clients worldwide. Our forecasts, despite everything happening in the world right now, are cautiously optimistic and confidence across the sector is strong. Britain urgently needs to get back to growth, and if the sense of momentum propelling our industry forward can permeate the wider economy, essential work on large-scale infrastructure projects, technology upgrades and vital enhancements to public services can commence. Our industry has an important role to play in countering the narrative of negativity and pessimism that hinders decision-making confidence and long-term planning."

The Rt Hon Rachel Reeves MP, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said:

"Britain's consulting sector is a world-class export success story, and these figures show exactly why the UK is the destination of choice for businesses and investors seeking trusted expertise. This industry is demonstrating that British services are competitive, credible and in demand across the globe.

"Through our Industrial Strategy, closer relationship with the EU and landmark trade deals, this government is backing sectors like consulting because they are central to growing our economy - helping businesses adopt AI, delivering the infrastructure and digital transformation our public services need, and flying the flag for British standards worldwide."

Progress on diversity and inclusion continues, although the picture remains mixed. Women now represent 42% of the consulting workforce, while female representation at partner level remains stable at 31%. At 30%, ethnic minority representation has declined slightly overall, but it has increased at senior levels to 16%, suggesting some progress in leadership pipelines. At the same time, firms are placing greater emphasis on D&I data collection and measurement, with 36% now tracking a wide range of diversity indicators. This reflects a more structured and evidence-based approach to inclusion, with growing recognition that long-term progress depends not only on recruitment, but on retention, progression and culture.

The MCA Annual Industry Report is the most comprehensive study of the UK consulting sector, drawing on data from over 80 leading firms, which is independently analysed by Oxford Economics. It provides a detailed assessment of sector performance, workforce trends, and the industry's contribution to the UK economy and society.

For further information, please go to www.mca.org.uk

Notes to editors:

The Management Consultancies Association (MCA):

The MCA is the representative body for the UK's leading management consulting firms. For nearly 70 years, the MCA has been the voice of the consulting industry, promoting the value of consulting to business, the public sector, media commentators and the general public. The MCA's mission is to promote the value of management consultancy for the economy and society as a whole. The MCA's member firms comprise over 50% of the UK consulting industry, and work with the vast majority of the top FTSE 100 companies and almost all parts of the public sector. The UK consulting industry is among the best in the world and is a vital part of the business landscape.

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