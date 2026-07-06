Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
8,8-Mio.-Nanocap direkt neben Europas Lithium-Giganten - jetzt steigt die Spannung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.07.2026 09:12 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

World Peace Forum Secretariat: Beyond Bilateral Rivalry: Experts Reassess the Role of China-U.S. Relations in Global Stability

BEIJING, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As geopolitical tensions deepen and regional conflicts multiply, scholars and policy experts gathered at the 14th World Peace Forum in Beijing to examine a central question: Can stability between China and the United States still anchor an increasingly fragmented international order?

A panel, "China-U.S. Relations and International Stability" brought together scholars from China, the United States, and international institutions for a discussion chaired by Da Wei, Director of the Center for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University.

Thomas Fingar of Stanford University argued that interpreting global affairs primarily through the lens of China-U.S. competition overlooks the growing influence of regional conflicts, shifting alliance dynamics and the policy choices of third countries in shaping today's international system. While strengthening bilateral cooperation remains important, he said, addressing global challenges will require broader international engagement, and the interests and policy choices of third countries also have a significant impact on both China-U.S. relations and global stability.

Several speakers pointed to the recent meeting between the Chinese and U.S. presidents, where both sides described their relationship in terms of "constructive strategic stability." Wu Xinbo of Fudan University and Yu Tiejun of Peking University viewed the formulation as an important step toward more stable long-term relations. They argued that it reflects a shift away from an emphasis on "decoupling" and "de-risking" toward greater dialogue and cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, financial governance, arms control, and crisis management.

Offering a more cautious assessment, Clifford Kupchan, Chairman Emeritus of the Eurasia Group, described current U.S.-China relationship as one of "competitive coexistence". He argued that recent progress has centered on establishing guardrails and preventing conflict rather than expanding cooperation. As technological and supply-chain decoupling accelerates, the relationship increasingly resembles Cold War-era U.S.-Soviet relations, in which key issues would need to be managed separately despite broader strategic rivalry.

Sun Yun, Director of the China Program of the Stimson Center, highlighted continuing differences in how Beijing and Washington interpret "constructive strategic stability," noting that China emphasizes cooperation while the United States places greater priority on risk management and crisis prevention. Looking ahead, she said the trajectory of China-U.S. relations will be shaped both by President Trump's personal approach and China's growing national strength.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beyond-bilateral-rivalry-experts-reassess-the-role-of-chinaus-relations-in-global-stability-302818175.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.