Italian solar module manufacturer FuturaSun has unveiled Silk Nova Pure, a new photovoltaic module series featuring an integrated anti-soiling glass technology designed to reduce dirt accumulation. The technology, branded True Rays, is integrated into the module's front glass during manufacturing rather than applied as a post-production coating. According to FuturaSun, embedding the functional layer into the glass enables the anti-soiling properties to remain effective throughout the module's operating life without the degradation associated with conventional surface coatings. "True Rays represents ...

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