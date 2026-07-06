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WKN: A4EQEN | ISIN: XS3296967667 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
06.07.26 | 09:19
97,39 
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PR Newswire
06.07.2026 09:42 Uhr
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Techstars and Emirates NBD partner to accelerate enterprise-grade AI and FinTech solutions across the MENAT region

DUBAI, UAE, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) region, and startup accelerator Techstars, announced a strategic partnership centred on a commercially-driven "Acceleration-to-Enterprise" model to integrate high-growth AI and FinTech innovations directly into the bank's regional ecosystem encompassing multiple markets.

Combining Techstars' global pipeline of over 11,000 founders with the bank's advanced analytics infrastructure, which currently manages over 50 active AI use cases, will deliver scalable, commercial pathways for agentic FinTech startups focusing on compliance, wealth management, SME banking and capital markets.

This initiative underscores Emirates NBD's commitment to the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to rank Dubai among the top four global financial centres by 2033.

Miguel Rio Tinto, Group Chief Digital and Information Officer at Emirates NBD, commented: "With Dubai now home to nearly 60% of GCC FinTech companies, we are pleased to partner with Techstars to tap into and capture FinTech's new wave of innovation in agentic finance. Leveraging Emirates NBD's regional footprint and digital capabilities, we are providing selected AI and FinTech startups with a direct pathway into enterprise banking, supporting solutions that can transform how we serve our nine million active customers."

Neeraj Makin, Group Head of Strategy, Analytics and Venture Capital at Emirates NBD, said: "The partnership with Techstars reflects Emirates NBD's continued focus on strengthening its innovation ecosystem and deepening engagement with global technology and startup networks. By combining access to emerging founders, market intelligence, and new technology trends, we aim to accelerate innovation opportunities that support the Group's long term strategic, digital and AI ambitions across the region."

This unique partnership helps AI startups pilot secure and personalised banking solutions using Emirates NBD's cloud-native infrastructure to drive real impact.

David Cohen, CEO of Techstars, stated: "Techstars has always been about helping founders go faster. By partnering with a proactive, AI-first institution like Emirates NBD, we are giving our FinTech and AI founders a front-row seat to one of the most dynamic financial markets in the world. The UAE's commitment to becoming a global hub for intelligent, data-driven innovation makes it the perfect launchpad for enterprise-grade solutions that will redefine the future of finance."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3003906/Emirates_NBD.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/techstars-and-emirates-nbd-partner-to-accelerate-enterprise-grade-ai-and-fintech-solutions-across-the-menat-region-302818192.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.