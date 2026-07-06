Jiahui Health: World's First International Patient Begins Treatment with Newly Approved Solid Tumor CAR-T Therapy at Jiahui International Cancer Center

SHANGHAI, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiahui International Cancer Center (JICC) has welcomed the world's first international patient to begin treatment with Satri-cel, the world's first approved CAR-T therapy for a solid tumor, marking a historic milestone in expanding global access to China's latest oncology innovations.

Josh, a 59-year-old patient from New Zealand with advanced gastroduodenal cancer, travelled to Shanghai after conventional treatment options in his home country became increasingly limited. Following biomarker testing confirming Claudin 18.2 positivity and HER2 negativity, he was deemed eligible for Satri-cel, which is currently available only in China.

After multidisciplinary evaluation and treatment planning at JICC, Josh successfully completed leukapheresis. His CAR-T cells have now entered the manufacturing process, with reinfusion scheduled in the coming weeks.

The milestone comes just days after China's approval of Satri-cel, the first CAR-T therapy in the world approved for the treatment of a solid tumor. The therapy represents a major advance in cellular immunotherapy and further highlights China's growing role in global oncology innovation.

As one of China's leading international cancer centers, JICC has already cared for CAR-T patients from multiple regions of the world and is increasingly serving as a gateway for international patients seeking access to innovative cancer therapies developed in China.

"The approval of Satri-cel represents a historic milestone not only for patients with advanced gastric cancer, but also for the future of oncology worldwide," said Dr. Linli Xuan, Chief of Medical Oncology at Jiahui International Cancer Center. "We are honoured that the world's first international patient has chosen JICC for this groundbreaking treatment. As innovative therapies developed in China continue to gain international recognition, we are seeing growing interest from patients around the world seeking access to these advances. Our commitment is to combine cutting-edge therapies with seamless multidisciplinary care and dedicated international patient support."

Jiahui International Cancer Center offers comprehensive oncology services spanning medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiation oncology, precision medicine and advanced cellular therapies. Through its multidisciplinary care model and dedicated International Patient Office, JICC supports patients worldwide with medical record review, specialist consultations, multilingual coordination, treatment planning, logistics assistance and ongoing follow-up care.

Read the full story here: jiahui.com/en/news/216

Contact Jiahui International Cancer Center:

Email: internationaloffice@jiahui.com

WhatsApp: +852 4619 1904

WeChat: Jiahui-GSN

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