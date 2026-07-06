ProMobi Technologies Private Limited: Scalefusion Recognized as a High Performer in G2's Europe Regional Grid for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM)

PUNE, India, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion, its unified endpoint management solution, has been recognized as a High Performer in G2's Europe Regional Grid Report for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), Summer 2026.

The recognition is based on verified customer reviews from users across Europe and reflects strong customer satisfaction with Scalefusion's ability to help organizations manage, secure, and support a diverse range of endpoints from a single platform.

According to G2, products included in the Unified Endpoint Management category must support the management of multiple endpoint types beyond mobile devices, including desktops, IoT devices, and wearables, while enabling device configuration, compliance enforcement, and endpoint security. The Europe Regional Grid evaluates products based on customer satisfaction and regional market presence.

Scalefusion was positioned in the High Performer quadrant, highlighting the platform's strong customer ratings and growing adoption among organizations across the region.

"We are grateful to our customers for their continued trust and feedback," said Sriram Kakarala, Chief Product Officer at Scalefusion. "Being recognized as a High Performer in G2's Europe Regional Grid for UEM reflects our commitment to helping organizations simplify endpoint management while strengthening security and operational efficiency across their device fleets."

Scalefusion provides a unified approach to endpoint management across Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Linux, and ChromeOS devices. The platform enables organizations to streamline device provisioning, application management, compliance enforcement, identity and access management, endpoint security, and remote support from a centralized console.

The recognition adds to a growing list of customer-driven acknowledgments for Scalefusion and reinforces the company's focus on delivering practical, scalable endpoint management solutions for modern workplaces.

To learn more about Scalefusion and its unified endpoint management capabilities, visit Scalefusion.com.

About Scalefusion

Scalefusion provides a comprehensive suite of products engineered to simplify endpoint, user, and access management for IT teams. The powerful product lineup includes Scalefusion UEM for streamlined device management, Scalefusion OneIdP for secure zero-trust access, and Scalefusion Veltar for advanced endpoint security. With over 12,000+ businesses in 120+ countries trusting our products, Scalefusion ensures your business is always one step ahead.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

Scalefusion on LinkedIn

About G2

G2 helps businesses reach their peak potential by enabling confident buying and go-to-market decisions. Offering trusted data, authentic peer reviews, and real-time market intelligence, the G2 ecosystem serves more than 200 million annual buyers, representing teams at every Fortune 500 company. As buyers increasingly shift from traditional search to AI search platforms, G2 has become the most-cited B2B software source across those AI-first channels where software discovery happens. Leading software and services companies also trust G2 to influence discovery, build brand credibility, reach in-market buyers, and accelerate revenue growth.

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