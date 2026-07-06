Solar panel imports to the Philippines are continuing to increase as electricity prices in the country soar and panel costs fall. Alnie Demoral, energy analyst at Ember specializing in Asian markets, told pv magazine that Chinese solar panel exports in March and April 2026 reached record levels, suggesting that over 3 GW of additional panels may be destined for the Philippines. The finding builds on research from Ember published in May which found over 4 GW of Chinese solar panels were imported into the Philippines between January and April this year. The figure places the Philippines second for ...

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