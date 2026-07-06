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WKN: A2DNT6 | ISIN: SE0009216278 | Ticker-Symbol: 7M1
Tradegate
06.07.26 | 19:39
24,460 Euro
-10,47 % -2,860
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
MIPS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIPS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,48024,54022:27
24,44024,48022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.07.2026 11:30 Uhr
127 Leser
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Mips AB: Marie Björklund new CFO of Mips AB

Mips AB (publ) has appointed Marie Björklund as new CFO. She joins from the role of CFO at Knowit AB (publ) and will assume her new role at Mips no later than 11 January 2027, becoming part of the company's group management. Marie Björklund succeeds Karin Rosenthal, who has held the role of CFO since 2020.

Marie Björklund has broad experience from finance functions across several industries, most recently as CFO at the consultancy company Knowit, and prior to that at the retail and e-commerce companies LYKO and Kicks and the plumbing and heating wholesaler Dahl. She also has a background as an auditor at Deloitte and is a board member of MEKO AB (publ). Marie Björklund holds a degree in Business and Economics from Uppsala University.

"I am very pleased to welcome Marie to Mips. She has a strong track record from senior finance roles across several industries, with documented results also within M&A and integration work - competencies that will be central as we now take the next step in our growth strategy. Mips has a strong market position and clear expansion plans, and Marie brings exactly the combination of financial leadership and operational drive needed to accelerate our development. I am confident that she will become an important part of our continued success," says Max Strandwitz, CEO of Mips.

"Mips is an innovative company with a strong market position and an exciting growth agenda. I have already gained a very positive impression of the Mips organization and its employees, and I am very much looking forward to taking on the role of CFO. Driving the growth plans that lie ahead together with Max and the rest of the management team, and contributing to the company's continued success, feels both exciting and motivating," says Marie Björklund.

For more information, please contact:

Max Strandwitz, President and CEO
Max.Strandwitz@Mipsprotection.com
tel +46 709 61 17 54

Karin Rosenthal, CFO
Karin.Rosenthal@Mipsprotection.com
tel +46 768 34 63 66

About Mips Group

Mips Group is a global safety company, based in science, operating with an ingredient brand business model that includes the brands Koroyd and Mips. The Group develops innovative safety solutions that are integrated into helmets and other protective products by renowned brands worldwide. Koroyd is a pioneer in advanced impact protection technology based on aerospace safety research, while Mips is a leader in helmet-based safety backed by over 30 years of research and development in collaboration with the Swedish Royal Institute of Technology and Karolinska Institutet. Koroyd SARL is seated in Monaco, Mips AB is headquartered in Stockholm and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit www.koroyd.com and www.mipscorp.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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