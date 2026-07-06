Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce that further to its press release on September 15th, 2025, announcing a franchisee for the city of Collingwood, it has now secured a real-estate location for that franchisee with a planned opening for fall 2026. Heal Wellness ("Heal") is a fast-growing quick-service restaurant ("QSR") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies, built around clean ingredients and a better-for-you lifestyle.





Happy Belly 1

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Collingwood, Ontario, is a well-established four-season destination on the southern shores of Georgian Bay, supported by a strong mix of local residents, seasonal visitors, tourists, and active lifestyle consumers. The city's vibrant downtown, growing residential base, proximity to Blue Mountain, and access to year-round recreation, including skiing, cycling, trails, waterfront activities, and cottage-country traffic, create a compelling market for Heal's convenient, better-for-you meals. With its strong hospitality, retail, and tourism fundamentals, Collingwood offers the ideal mix of families, professionals, students, weekend visitors, and health-conscious consumers who embrace fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and clean-ingredient smoothies as part of their daily routines.

"Securing a real estate location for our franchisee in Collingwood further advances Heal's disciplined, asset-light growth strategy as the brand continues to expand across Ontario's high-growth urban, suburban, and destination markets," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly Food Group. "This location reflects our continued focus on expanding Heal into strong, community-oriented markets with favorable demographic, lifestyle, and traffic fundamentals. Collingwood benefits from a growing local population, a vibrant tourism economy, and a well-balanced mix of residents, families, visitors, and active lifestyle consumers seeking convenient, health-forward food options. These characteristics align well with Heal's functional, grab-and-go offering and support sustainable, long-term unit performance."





Happy Belly 2

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"Heal Wellness continues to expand rapidly across Canada and into the United States, solidifying its position as a leading acai and smoothie bowl brand," said Sean Black. "With 43 locations now open and more than 165 in development, Heal remains a key driver of growth within Happy Belly's broader portfolio of 686 contractually committed retail franchise locations across multiple emerging brands in various stages of development, construction, and operation. We continue to build a predictable and disciplined growth engine designed to create long-term shareholder value."

"We are just getting started", said Sean Black.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.





Happy Belly 3

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Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304032

Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.