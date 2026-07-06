Vancouver, British Columbia and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3) ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") announces results from six drill holes targeting the upper portion of the Golden Dyke prospect at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria (Figures 1 to 5). All holes were drilled within the highest-density drilled zone of the project, directly above the planned exploration decline base.
Results confirm that antimony-rich areas in the upper parts of The Sunday Creek epizonal system, consistent with the well-established geological zonation of epizonal gold-antimony deposits worldwide. Best results included 7.9 m @ 19.9 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au, 7.1% Sb) from 363.1 m in drill hole SDDSC233. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals is interpreted to be approximately 75% to 85% of the sampled thickness for all reported holes.
Four High Level Takeaways:
Continued High-Grade Growth in Upper Golden Dyke: Best result 7.9 m @ 19.9 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au, 7.1% Sb) from 363.1 m in SDDSC233, including 3.7 m @ 37.5 g/t AuEq (3.5 g/t Au, 14.2% Sb) from 367.3 m, with three individual assays exceeding 50 g/t Au and seven individual Sb assays exceeding 20% Sb across the six holes reported.
System Continues to Grow: Four new vein sets identified across three holes, with SDDSC224 extending the GD35 vein set 170 m up-dip from SDDSC208, and SDDSC228 intersecting eight vein sets including two previously unrecognised structures outside the current model.
Infill Drilling Confirms a Predictable System: All drillholes in this release were drilled as infill holes between existing intercepts and delivered multiple high-grade zones exactly where expected. This consistency gives confidence that Golden Dyke's grade and continuity will support future mining studies.
Epizonal Geology Delivers Antimony Where It Matters Most: In epizonal gold-antimony systems, antimony concentrates in the upper, shallower portions of the system, transitioning to gold-dominant mineralization at depth. Upper Golden Dyke is the highest-density drilled area of the project and sits directly below the base of the planned exploration decline, meaning the Company is targeting a zone of peak antimony endowment with the greatest drill confidence on the project. Individual antimony assays in this release reach up to 47.0% Sb & 20.1 g/t Au over 0.13 m (SDDSC233) and 46.6% Sb & 1.3 g/t Au over 0.13 m (SDDSC228), with 108 composite intersections exceeding 10% Sb across the project, demonstrating a critical mineral endowment directly relevant to Western defence and semiconductor supply chains.
Michael Hudson, President & CEO states: "What these results tell us is the antimony story at Sunday Creek is strong and is strategically significant, alongside the gold story. In epizonal systems like ours, antimony concentrates in the upper parts of the mineralized system, and by definition near to surface, and that is exactly what we are seeing in the highest-density drilled zone of the project, directly below the current planned base of our exploration decline.
"We have drilled this part of Golden Dyke more than anywhere else on the project, and every time we put a hole in, the antimony numbers confirm what the geology predicts. Individual assays up to 47% Sb are not an anomaly, they are a feature of this system. SDDSC233 returned our best result from this release at 7.9 m @ 19.9 g/t AuEq, with antimony grades up to 47% Sb in the same hole. The critical mineral potential of this project is real, it is shallow, and it sits directly in the path of our decline. Sunday Creek is shaping up as a project where the antimony alone would attract serious attention, quite apart from the gold which forms 80% of the in situ recoverable value. With eleven rigs turning and 69 holes pending, there is a great deal more to come."
For Those Who Like the Details - Highlights:
SDDSC233 - intersected five vein sets including one new vein set, with five individual Sb assays exceeding 20% Sb and one exceeding 50 g/t Au.
1.1 m @ 10.9 g/t AuEq (7.9 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 248.6 m (GD100 and HG core), including:
0.15 m @ 78.3 g/t AuEq (55.8 g/t Au, 9.4% Sb)
7.9 m @ 19.9 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au, 7.1% Sb) from 363.1 m (GD60 vein set), including:
3.7 m @ 37.5 g/t AuEq (3.5 g/t Au, 14.2% Sb) from 367.3 m
Individual assays included 55.8 g/t Au & 9.4% Sb, 47.0% Sb & 20.1 g/t Au, 43.5 g/t Au & 0.7% Sb, 40.6 g/t Au & 2.0% Sb.
SDDSC228 - intersected eight vein sets, two previously unrecognised, with two individual Sb assays exceeding 20% Sb and one exceeding 50 g/t Au.
0.4 m @ 86.2 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au, 34.9% Sb) from 246.8 m (GD110 vein set)
8.3 m @ 11.4 g/t AuEq (5.2 g/t Au, 2.6% Sb) from 361.8 m (GD70 vein set), including:
3.0 m @ 28.7 g/t AuEq (12.2 g/t Au, 6.9% Sb) from 364.7 m
Individual assays included 127.0 g/t Au & 5.5% Sb, 48.6 g/t Au & 1.6% Sb, 46.6% Sb & 1.3 g/t Au, 28.6% Sb & 3.5 g/t Au.
For Those Who Like the Details - Highlights - Continued:
SDDSC224 - intersected three vein sets plus one high-grade core, extending GD35 170 m up-dip from SDDSC208, with one individual Au assay exceeding 50 g/t.
7.0 m @ 8.1 g/t AuEq (5.7 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 381.0 m (GD45 vein set and HG core), including:
1.7 m @ 25.2 g/t AuEq (20.0 g/t Au, 2.2% Sb) from 385.3 m
4.2 m @ 1.4 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 407.8 m (GD35 vein set, 170 m up-dip extension)
Individual assays included 59.6 g/t Au & 0.1% Sb.
SDDSC219 - intersected three known vein sets and intersected one new vein set at 15 m to 30 m up- and down-dip spacing, confirming structural and grade continuity.
4.8 m @ 1.9 g/t AuEq (1.6 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 316.2 m (new vein set)
2.7 m @ 6.1 g/t AuEq (0.6 g/t Au, 2.3% Sb) from 368.0 m (GD80 vein set), including:
Project Totals to Date
268 drill holes for 129.6 km reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020
88 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut
108 composite intersections exceeding 10% Sb by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut
69 holes pending results currently being processed and analysed, including eleven holes actively being drilled and three abandoned holes, with eleven drill rigs currently operational on the project
200,000 m drill program continuing through to Q1 2027
Drill Hole Discussion
Six drill holes are reported here targeting the top 300 vertical metres of the Golden Dyke prospect, drilled in an east-to-west orientation to optimize high intersection angles across the steeply dipping vein architecture. These holes were designed to infill known mineralization to the highest level on the project to date, as well as expand on exploration opportunities in the shallow areas of Golden Dyke.
Three (3) individual assays exceeding 50 g/t gold and seven (7) individual Sb assays greater than 20% antimony were intersected amongst the six holes reported showing the continued high-grade growth in upper Golden Dyke as the exploration continues to infill and expand the known boundaries of the mineralization.
SDDSC216 & SDDSC216A
SDDSC216 was abandoned due to extensive deviation at start of hole, a second hole SDDSC216A was drilled completing a northern bounding hole on the upper Golden Dyke area with no significant intersections reported confirming the geological model in this area.
SDDSC219
SDDSC219 intersected three known vein sets and one new vein set in Golden Dyke at a 15 m to 30 m up- and downdip spacing, confirming both structural and grade continuity.
Selected composite highlights include:
- 4.8 m @ 1.9 g/t AuEq (1.6 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 316.2 m (New vein set)
- 2.4 m @ 4.1 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 324.2 m (GD90 vein set)
- 2.7 m @ 6.1 g/t AuEq (0.6 g/t Au, 2.3% Sb) from 368.0 m (GD80 vein set)
- Including 1.6 m @ 8.9 g/t AuEq (0.6 g/t Au, 3.5% Sb) from 368.5 m
SDDSC224
SDDSC224 infilled three vein sets and identified one new high-grade core that returned an individual assay exceeding 50 g/t Au:
- 59.6 g/t Au & 0.10% Sb over 0.54 m from 386.45 m
The hole successfully extended GD35 vein set returning 4.2 m @ 1.4 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 407.8 m a 170 m up dip extension of SDDSC208 (1.9 m @ 37.2 g/t AuEq (35.9 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 565.7 m. Released February 18th, 2026).
Selected composite highlights include:
- 3.2 m @ 2.8 g/t AuEq (1.5 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 207.3 m (GD110 vein set)
- 7.0 m @ 8.1 g/t AuEq (5.7 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 381.0 m (GD45 vein set and HG core)
- Including 1.7 m @ 25.2 g/t AuEq (20.0 g/t Au, 2.2% Sb) from 385.3 m
- 4.2 m @ 1.4 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 407.8 m (GD35 vein set)
SDDSC228
SDDSC228 infilled 8 vein sets, of which 2 were previously not recognised or modelled with one individual assay exceeding 50 g/t Au:
- 127.0 g/t Au & 5.53% Sb over 0.15 m from 264.91 m
Two individual assays exceeded 20% antimony, highlighting the high antimony presence in the shallow part of the system, including:
- 46.60% Sb & 1.3 g/t Au over 0.13 m from 246.84 m
- 28.60% Sb & 3.5 g/t Au over 0.24 m from 246.97 m
Selected composite highlights include:
- 0.4 m @ 86.2 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au, 34.9% Sb) from 246.8 m (GD110 vein set)
- 4.7 m @ 3.9 g/t AuEq (2.9 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 259.6 m (GD100 vein set)
- Including 0.3 m @ 34.0 g/t AuEq (31.7 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 264.0 m
- 3.0 m @ 7.8 g/t AuEq (6.7 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 264.6 m (GD100 vein set)
- Including 0.5 m @ 45.9 g/t AuEq (41.5 g/t Au, 1.8% Sb) from 264.6 m
- 8.1 m @ 4.2 g/t AuEq (2.1 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 328.3 m (GD85 vein set)
- Including 2.5 m @ 8.0 g/t AuEq (3.8 g/t Au, 1.8% Sb) from 329.8 m
- 0.2 m @ 52.5 g/t AuEq (48.6 g/t Au, 1.6% Sb) from 346.5 m (New vein set)
- 3.4 m @ 4.1 g/t AuEq (3.2 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 350.6 m (GD80 vein set)
- Including 0.9 m @ 12.3 g/t AuEq (10.0 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 351.1 m
- 1.3 m @ 7.9 g/t AuEq (4.7 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 357.6 m (New vein set)
- 8.3 m @ 11.4 g/t AuEq (5.2 g/t Au, 2.6% Sb) from 361.8 m (GD70 vein set)
- Including 3.0 m @ 28.7 g/t AuEq (12.2 g/t Au, 6.9% Sb) from 364.7 m
SDDSC233
SDDSC233 intersected 5 vein sets, one HG core, of which one vein set was previously not recognised or modelled.
One individual assay exceeded 50 g/t Au:
- 55.8 g/t Au & 9.40% Sb over 0.15 m from 248.55 m
Five individual assays exceeded 20% antimony, highlighting the high antimony presence in the shallow part of the system, including:
- 27.40% Sb & 9.1 g/t Au over 0.28 m from 369.20 m
- 47.00% Sb & 20.1 g/t Au over 0.13 m from 369.64 m
- 36.30% Sb & 3.4 g/t Au over 0.32 m from 369.77 m
- 22.40% Sb & 0.9 g/t Au over 0.11 m from 370.52 m
- 41.20% Sb & 1.7 g/t Au over 0.15 m from 370.85 m
Selected composite highlights include:
- 1.1 m @ 10.9 g/t AuEq (7.9 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 248.6 m (GD100 and HG core)
- Including 0.15 m @ 78.3 g/t AuEq (55.8 g/t Au, 9.4% Sb) from 248.6 m
- 0.2 m @ 45.2 g/t AuEq (43.5 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 256.6 m (New vein set)
- 0.9 m @ 9.2 g/t AuEq (7.1 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 353.0 m (GD65 vein set)
- 7.9 m @ 19.9 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au, 7.1% Sb) from 363.1 m (GD60 vein set)
- Including 2.6 m @ 6.5 g/t AuEq (2.6 g/t Au, 1.6% Sb) from 363.1 m
- Including 3.7 m @ 37.5 g/t AuEq (3.5 g/t Au, 14.2% Sb) from 367.3 m
- 0.3 m @ 45.3 g/t AuEq (40.6 g/t Au, 2.0% Sb) from 378.9 m (GD50 vein set)
Pending Results and Update
Eleven drill rigs are currently operational on the Sunday Creek project. Results are pending from 69 holes currently being processed and analyzed including eleven holes that are actively being drilled and three abandoned holes (Figure 2). The Company continues its ongoing 200,000 m drill program through to Q1 2027.
About Sunday Creek
The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 16,900 hectares ("Ha") of granted exploration tenements. SXGC is also the freehold landholder of 1,392 Ha that forms the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.
Gold and antimony form in a relay of vein sets that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely altered rocks (the "host"). These vein sets are like a "Golden Ladder" structure where the main host extends between the side rails deep into the earth, with multiple cross-cutting vein sets that host the gold forming the rungs. At Apollo, Golden Dyke and Rising Sun these individual 'rungs' have been defined over 600 m depth extent from surface to over 1,200 m below surface, are 2.5 m to 3.5 m wide (median widths) (and up to 10 m), and 20 m to 100 m in strike.
Cumulatively, 268 drill holes for 128,843.28 m have been reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020. This amount includes five holes for 929 m that have been drilled for geotechnical purposes and 22 holes for 2,972.92m that were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drill holes for 2,383 m have additionally been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area with fifteen additional regional holes currently being processed. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of eighty-eight (88) composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au and seventy-eight (78) composite intersections between 50 g/t and 100 g/t Au, and one-hundred and eight (108) composite intersections exceeding 10% Sb by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut.
Southern Cross Gold's systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations, which are currently drill defined over 1,550 m strike of the host dyke/sediment ("rails of the ladder") from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 650 m has been more intensively drill tested (Golden Dyke to Apollo). At least 122 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t Au to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralized system (Figure 2).
Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.
Further Information
Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the SXGC website. These data, along with an interview on these results with President & CEO/Managing Director Michael Hudson can be viewed at www.southerncrossgold.com.
No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one significant figure, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.
Figures 1 to 5 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 75% to 85% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width.
Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits
Sunday Creek (Figure 5) is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6 km to 12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).
Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China, Russia and Tajikistan together account for over 90% of global antimony mine production, with China alone supplying roughly half. China's dominance is greater still in processing, controlling an estimated 80% of global antimony refining capacity. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXGC projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.
Antimony represents approximately 21% to 24% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 2.39 ratio.
About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3)
Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF), is defining a leading gold-antimony project at the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, located 60 km north of Melbourne. Sunday Creek is a significant gold and antimony drill discovery in a Tier 1 location, with high-grade drill results including 88 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au from 128.8 km of drilling at Sunday Creek. The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of strike length, with structures tested from surface to 1,200 m depth.
Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile. The Company has a critical mineral the Western world needs. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defence and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier.
Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93% to 98% through gravity and flotation.
With a strong cash position, 1,392 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 200 km drill program planned through Q1 2027, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction, delivering milestone by milestone.
- Ends -
For ASX Compliance: This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.
For further information, please contact:
Mariana Bermudez - Corporate Secretary
mb@southerncrossgold.com or +1 604 685 9316
Executive Office
1305 - 1090 West Georgia Street Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7, Canada
Nicholas Mead - Corporate Development
info@southerncrossgold.com.au or +61 415 153 122
Justin Mouchacca, Assistant Company Secretary,
jm@southerncrossgold.com.au or +61 3 8630 3321
Subsidiary Office
Level 21, 459 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC, 3000, Australia
NI 43-101 Technical Background and Qualified Person
Kenneth Bush, Head of Exploration for SXGC, a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist in the fields of Mining and Exploration (#10315), is the Qualified Person as defined by the NI 43-101. They have prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.
Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
SXGC considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered and sold at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Alkane Resources (previously Mandalay Resources) contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Resources Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.
SXGC considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its 2024 End of Year Mineral Reserves and Resources Press Release, dated February 20, 2025. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2024 production costs, using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, an antimony price of US$19,000 per tonne and 2024 total year metal recoveries of 91% for gold and 92% for antimony, and is as follows:
AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 Sb (%)
Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXGC considers that a AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 Sb (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.
JORC Competent Person Statement
Information in this announcement that relates to new exploration results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Mr Kenneth Bush a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist in the fields of Mining and Exploration (#10315). Mr Bush has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bush is Head of Exploration of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
Certain information in this announcement that relates to prior exploration results is extracted from the Independent Geologist's Report dated 11 December 2024 which was issued with the consent of the Competent Person, Mr Steven Tambanis. The report is included in the Company's prospectus dated 11 December 2024 and is available at www.asx.com.au under code "SX2". The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information related to exploration results included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Persons' findings in relation to the report have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Certain information in this announcement also relates to prior drill hole exploration results, extracted from the following announcements, which are available to view on www.southerncrossgold.com:
- 4 October, 2022 SDDSC046, 20 October, 2022 SDDSC049, 5 September, 2023 SDDSC077B, 12 October, 2023 SDDLV003 & 4, 23 October, 2023 SDDSC082, 9 November, 2023 SDDSC091, 14 December, 2023 SDDSC092, 5 March, 2024 SDDSC107, 30 May, 2024 SDDSC117, 13 June, 2024 SDDSC118, 5 September, 2024 SDDSC130, 28 October, 2024 SDDSC137W2, 28 November, 2024 SDDSC141, 9 December, 2024 SDDSC145, 18 December, 2024 SDDSC129 & 144, 28 May, 2025 SDDSC161, 16 June, 2025 SDDSC162, 26 August, 2025 SDDSC171, 8 September, 2025 SDDSC170A,
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original document/announcement and the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Forward-Looking Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political, social uncertainties; the state of capital markets, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and other risks described in the Company's documents filed with Canadian or Australian (under code SX2) securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada or Australia (under code SX2), as applicable, and available for the Company in Canada at www.sedarplus.ca or in Australia at www.asx.com.au (under code SX2). Documents are also available at www.southerncrossgold.com The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from holes SDDSC216, SDDSC216A, SDDSC219, SDDSC224, SDDSC228 and SDDSC233 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected prior reported drill holes.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/304023_2b8515e804066ba4_004full.jpg
Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected drill hole traces from holes SDDSC216, SDDSC216A, SDDSC219, SDDSC224, SDDSC228 and SDDSC233 reported here (black trace), with prior reported drill holes (grey trace) and currently drilling and assays pending hole traces (dark blue).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/304023_2b8515e804066ba4_005full.jpg
Figure 3: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the NW (striking 56 degrees) indicating mineralized vein sets. Showing holes SDDSC216, SDDSC216A, SDDSC219, SDDSC224, SDDSC228 and SDDSC233 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. The vertical extents of the vein sets are limited by proximity to drill hole pierce points.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/304023_2b8515e804066ba4_006full.jpg
Figure 4: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000 m to 7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo. Map in GDA94/ MGA Zone 55.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/304023_2b8515e804066ba4_007full.jpg
Figure 5: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the 100% owned Redcastle Gold-Antimony Project
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/304023_2b8515e804066ba4_008full.jpg
Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.
|This Release
|Hole ID
|Depth (m)
|Prospect
|East
GDA94 Z55
|North
GDA94 Z55
|Elevation
(m)
|Dip
|Azimuth
GDA94
Z55
|SDDSC216
|131.2
|Golden Dyke
|330701
|5867880.5
|299.42
|-46.3
|252.5
|SDDSC216A
|572.36
|Golden Dyke
|330701.2
|5867880.5
|299.6
|-46.1
|250.6
|SDDSC219
|392.2
|Golden Dyke
|330701.5
|5867880.3
|299.6
|-49.2
|247.8
|SDDSC224
|496.9
|Golden Dyke
|330700.6
|5867879.9
|299.62
|-36.8
|246.6
|SDDSC228
|447.8
|Golden Dyke
|330700.9
|5867880.2
|299.48
|-47.1
|245.2
|SDDSC233
|445.94
|Golden Dyke
|330700.8
|5867880.1
|299.55
|-40.7
|245
|Currently being processed and analyzed
|Hole ID
|Depth (m)
|Prospect
|East
GDA94
Z55
|North
GDA94 Z55
|Elevation
(m)
|Dip
|Azimuth
GDA94
Z55
|SDDSC201
|321.4
|Rising Sun
|330948.3
|5868003.4
|313.3
|-28.9
|231.3
|SDDSC205
|1211.4
|Rising Sun
|330339.8
|5867858.5
|276.8
|-64.6
|75.8
|SDDSC207
|584.25
|Christina
|330094.8
|5867459.3
|278.3
|-48.8
|20.7
|SDDSC213
|941.44
|Golden Dyke
|330094.2
|5867458.6
|278.3
|-62.6
|14.6
|SDDSC215
|476.39
|Regional
|331603.6
|5867183.7
|304.9
|-38.2
|15.4
|SDDSC218
|796.99
|Golden Dyke
|330813.6
|5867847.5
|301.1
|-47.6
|265.5
|SDDSC220
|716.7
|Christina
|329779.1
|5867552.6
|286.59
|-26.5
|70.5
|SDDSC221
|926.54
|Golden Dyke
|330754.1
|5867733
|307
|-50.6
|285.3
|SDDSC222
|792.29
|Apollo
|331596.1
|5867936.9
|345.43
|-51.5
|267.7
|SDDSC222W1
|1065.5
|Apollo
|331596.1
|5867936.9
|345.43
|-51.5
|267.7
|SDDSC223
|435.25
|Apollo East
|331483
|5867839.8
|335.72
|-33.9
|262.2
|SDDSC225
|992.82
|Christina
|330754.5
|5867733
|306.93
|-52.9
|284.8
|SDDSC226
|826.1
|Rising Sun
|331276.9
|5867121.1
|289.09
|-56.4
|336.5
|SDDSC226A
|In Progress plan 1900 m
|Rising Sun
|331278.1
|5867112.6
|289.16
|-56.8
|330.4
|SDDSC226W1
|603.9
|Rising Sun
|331276.9
|5867121.1
|289.09
|-56.4
|336.5
|SDDSC227
|412
|Apollo East
|331483.8
|5867840.3
|335.83
|-36.6
|266.5
|SDDSC229
|541.8
|Golden Dyke
|330813.6
|5867847.5
|301.1
|-48.5
|266.9
|SDDSC230
|1129.3
|Rising Sun
|330353.9
|5867861.1
|277.2
|-65.1
|77
|SDDSC230W1
|861.8
|Rising Sun
|330353.9
|5867861.1
|277.2
|-65.1
|77
|SDDSC231
|1196.4
|Rising Sun
|330339.6
|5867858.6
|277
|-70.3
|71.1
|SDDSC232
|516.5
|Christina
|329777.6
|5867552.2
|286.76
|-34.1
|65.7
|SDDSC234
|449
|Apollo East
|331484.5
|5867840.3
|335.75
|-46.1
|266.1
|SDDSC235
|1500
|Christina
|329776.6
|5867552
|286.8
|-44.7
|63.2
|SDDSC236
|650.1
|Golden Dyke
|330813.6
|5867847.5
|301.1
|-49.4
|263.6
|SDDSC237
|359
|Golden Dyke
|330700.4
|5867880.1
|299.67
|-43.2
|245.7
|SDDSC237W1
|510.47
|Golden Dyke
|330700.4
|5867880.1
|299.67
|-43.2
|299.7
|SDDSC238
|In Progress plan 750 m
|Christina
|329780.9
|5867551.9
|286.5
|-32
|69.2
|SDDSC239
|915.63
|Golden Dyke
|330753.1
|5867731.5
|306.9
|-31
|270.2
|SDDSC240
|In Progress plan 1250 m
|Rising Sun
|330354.1
|5867861.2
|277.24
|-58.7
|73.9
|SDDSC241
|418.6
|Golden Dyke
|330700.9
|5867879.7
|299.8
|-39.1
|243.5
|SDDSC242A
|370.8
|Golden Dyke
|330814
|5867848
|301
|-45.7
|255.1
|SDDSC242AW1
|601.7
|Golden Dyke
|330814
|5867848
|301
|-47.6
|268.2
|SDDSC243
|1037.9
|Apollo
|331615.8
|5867951.1
|346.99
|-59.5
|269
|SDDSC245
|548.8
|Regional
|331533.7
|5867845.3
|341.2
|-40.7
|156.1
|SDDSC246
|760.3
|Golden Dyke
|330753.7
|5867731.8
|306.73
|-39.5
|274.6
|SDDSC247
|193.6
|Golden Dyke
|330772.2
|5867889.6
|295.73
|-32.3
|248.5
|SDDSC248
|572.5
|Apollo
|331291.3
|5867825.7
|316.38
|-40.9
|269.8
|SDDSC249
|191.09
|Golden Dyke
|330772.7
|5867889.6
|295.74
|-36.7
|245.9
|SDDSC250
|199.81
|Rising Sun
|330772.4
|5867889.9
|295.7
|-36.9
|252.3
|SDDSC251
|120.4
|Apollo
|331532.6
|5867847.5
|340.85
|-31.9
|270.4
|SDDSC251A
|306.7
|Apollo
|331532.8
|5867847.9
|340.89
|-31.7
|273.7
|SDDSC252
|200
|Golden Dyke
|330772.7
|5867889.9
|295.68
|-40
|249.9
|SDDSC253
|349.4
|Apollo
|331595.8
|5867936.9
|345.63
|-53.8
|267.8
|SDDSC253W1
|1042.7
|Apollo
|331595.8
|5867936.9
|345.63
|-53.8
|267.8
|SDDSC255
|540
|Golden Dyke
|330773
|5867890
|295.56
|-41.4
|251.2
|SDDSC256
|445.5
|Golden Dyke
|330772.2
|5867889.4
|295.71
|-31
|245.3
|SDDSC257
|In Progress plan 634.5 m
|Golden Dyke
|330813.6
|5867847.5
|301.1
|-43
|263.8
|SDDSC258
|In Progress plan 740 m
|Golden Dyke
|330973.3
|5867847.7
|296.73
|-32.5
|265
|SDDSC259
|830
|Golden Dyke
|330754
|5867731.7
|306.66
|-43.6
|274
|SDDSC259W1
|In Progress plan 766 m
|Golden Dyke
|330754
|5867731.7
|306.66
|-43.6
|274
|SDDSC260
|In Progress plan 1230 m
|Rising Sun
|330339.6
|5867859.2
|276.89
|-69.6
|64.3
|SDDSC261
|In Progress plan 1015 m
|Apollo
|331615
|5867950.8
|346.91
|-45.5
|266.3
|SDDSC262
|In Progress plan 1150 m
|Apollo
|331596
|5867937
|345
|-55.5
|266.5
|Regional holes currently being processed and analyzed
|Hole ID
|Depth (m)
|Prospect
|East
GDA94
Z55
|North
GDA94 Z55
|Elevation
(m)
|Dip
|Azimuth
GDA94
Z55
|SDDRE016
|410.45
|Redcastle
|302735
|5927298
|194.26
|-50.3
|67.7
|SDDRE017
|359.8
|Beautiful Venus
|305388.6
|5926618
|206.62
|-50.9
|68.9
|SDDTS009
|506
|Tonstall
|336984.3
|5870557.1
|524.7
|-28.3
|285
|SDDTS008
|511.37
|Tonstall
|336992.9
|5870558.4
|524
|-35
|29
|SDDTS010
|535.79
|Tonstall
|336993.7
|5870557.9
|524.1
|-37
|44.4
|SDDTS011
|401.32
|Tonstall
|336992.1
|5870557.3
|524.1
|-43
|18
|SDDCN002
|350
|Consols
|336041
|5870691
|484
|-37
|241
|SDDLV005A
|419.1
|Leviathan
|334580
|5870167
|555.4
|-31
|206
|SDDCN003
|400
|Consols
|336043.5
|5870690.2
|484.1193
|-36
|130
|SDDCN005A
|280
|Consols
|336041
|5870691
|484
|-30
|265.5
|SDDCN004
|271.3
|Consols
|336041
|5870691
|484
|-49
|258
|Abandoned drill holes currently being processed and analyzed
|Hole ID
|Depth (m)
|Prospect
|East
GDA94 Z55
|North
GDA94 Z55
|Elevation
(m)
|Dip
|Azimuth
GDA94 Z55
|SDDSC242
|20.65
|Golden Dyke
|330814
|5867848
|301
|-45.7
|255.1
Table 2: Table of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC216, SDDSC216A, SDDSC219, SDDSC224, SDDSC228 and SDDSC233 with two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m. Significant intersections and interval depths are rounded to one decimal place.
|Hole number
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au g/t
|Sb %
|AuEq g/t
|SDDSC219
|295.7
|297.5
|1.7
|2.5
|0.2
|3.0
|SDDSC219
|299.7
|300.2
|0.5
|0.9
|3.7
|9.8
|SDDSC219
|316.2
|321.0
|4.8
|1.6
|0.1
|1.9
|Including
|317.3
|317.5
|0.3
|20.6
|0.6
|22.1
|SDDSC219
|324.2
|326.5
|2.4
|1.2
|1.2
|4.1
|Including
|325.3
|326.5
|1.2
|1.8
|2.1
|6.8
|SDDSC219
|333.0
|333.3
|0.3
|9.7
|0.4
|10.5
|SDDSC219
|368.0
|370.7
|2.7
|0.6
|2.3
|6.1
|Including
|368.5
|370.1
|1.6
|0.6
|3.5
|8.9
|SDDSC224
|207.3
|210.5
|3.2
|1.5
|0.5
|2.8
|SDDSC224
|381.0
|388.1
|7.0
|5.7
|1.0
|8.1
|Including
|381.0
|382.2
|1.1
|2.3
|2.0
|7.0
|Including
|385.3
|387.0
|1.7
|20.0
|2.2
|25.2
|SDDSC224
|407.8
|412.0
|4.2
|0.8
|0.2
|1.4
|SDDSC228
|246.8
|247.2
|0.4
|2.7
|34.9
|86.2
|SDDSC228
|259.6
|264.3
|4.7
|2.9
|0.4
|3.9
|Including
|264.0
|264.3
|0.3
|31.7
|1.0
|34.0
|SDDSC228
|264.6
|267.6
|3.0
|6.7
|0.4
|7.8
|Including
|264.6
|265.1
|0.5
|41.5
|1.8
|45.9
|SDDSC228
|271.4
|275.1
|3.8
|0.3
|0.1
|0.6
|SDDSC228
|322.0
|323.8
|1.8
|0.9
|1.0
|3.3
|SDDSC228
|328.3
|336.4
|8.1
|2.1
|0.9
|4.2
|Including
|329.8
|332.3
|2.5
|3.8
|1.8
|8.0
|SDDSC228
|342.4
|343.9
|1.4
|0.7
|0.4
|1.7
|SDDSC228
|346.5
|346.7
|0.2
|48.6
|1.6
|52.5
|SDDSC228
|350.6
|354.0
|3.4
|3.2
|0.4
|4.1
|Including
|351.1
|351.9
|0.9
|10.0
|1.0
|12.3
|SDDSC228
|357.6
|358.9
|1.3
|4.7
|1.3
|7.9
|SDDSC228
|361.8
|370.1
|8.3
|5.2
|2.6
|11.4
|Including
|361.8
|362.7
|0.9
|6.1
|0.0
|6.2
|Including
|364.7
|367.7
|3.0
|12.2
|6.9
|28.7
|SDDSC228
|374.5
|376.9
|2.3
|1.0
|0.2
|1.4
|SDDSC228
|379.0
|381.7
|2.7
|0.4
|0.2
|0.8
|SDDSC228
|391.2
|393.6
|2.4
|1.5
|0.9
|3.7
|Including
|391.5
|392.6
|1.2
|2.0
|1.3
|5.1
|SDDSC233
|240.3
|240.4
|0.1
|19.4
|9.2
|41.4
|SDDSC233
|248.6
|249.7
|1.1
|7.9
|1.3
|10.9
|Including
|248.6
|248.7
|0.1
|55.8
|9.4
|78.3
|SDDSC233
|256.6
|256.8
|0.2
|43.5
|0.7
|45.2
|SDDSC233
|264.6
|267.0
|2.4
|1.7
|0.1
|1.9
|SDDSC233
|335.5
|338.2
|2.8
|0.6
|0.2
|1.0
|SDDSC233
|347.6
|349.7
|2.1
|2.3
|0.3
|3.0
|SDDSC233
|353.0
|353.9
|0.9
|7.1
|0.9
|9.2
|SDDSC233
|363.1
|371.0
|7.9
|2.8
|7.1
|19.9
|Including
|363.1
|365.6
|2.6
|2.6
|1.6
|6.5
|Including
|367.3
|371.0
|3.7
|3.5
|14.2
|37.5
|SDDSC233
|378.9
|379.2
|0.3
|40.6
|2.0
|45.3
|SDDSC233
|379.4
|382.3
|2.9
|2.1
|0.2
|2.6
Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC216, SDDSC216A, SDDSC219, SDDSC224, SDDSC228 and SDDSC233 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq. Individual assay and sample intervals are reported to two decimal places.
|Hole number
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au g/t
|Sb %
|AuEq g/t
|SDDSC216
|84.09
|84.27
|0.18
|1.4
|0.0012
|1.40
|SDDSC216A
|40.14
|40.82
|0.68
|0.21
|0.016
|0.25
|SDDSC216A
|151.97
|153.03
|1.06
|0.91
|0.00045
|0.91
|SDDSC216A
|344.29
|344.45
|0.16
|0.28
|0.0022
|0.29
|SDDSC216A
|442.8
|443.25
|0.45
|0.06
|0.018
|0.10
|SDDSC216A
|466.75
|467.2
|0.45
|0.1
|0.0036
|0.11
|SDDSC216A
|474.3
|475.2
|0.9
|0.37
|0.039
|0.46
|SDDSC216A
|476
|477
|1
|0.58
|0.011
|0.61
|SDDSC216A
|477
|478
|1
|0.1
|0.0051
|0.11
|SDDSC216A
|478
|479
|1
|0.4
|0.006
|0.41
|SDDSC216A
|479
|479.7
|0.7
|0.97
|0.0085
|0.99
|SDDSC216A
|479.7
|480.3
|0.6
|0.21
|0.0033
|0.22
|SDDSC216A
|483
|484
|1
|0.24
|0.032
|0.32
|SDDSC216A
|489
|490
|1
|0.36
|0.08
|0.55
|SDDSC216A
|490
|490.7
|0.7
|0.35
|0.053
|0.48
|SDDSC216A
|490.7
|491
|0.3
|1.95
|0.0096
|1.97
|SDDSC216A
|491
|492.2
|1.2
|0.18
|0.0036
|0.19
|SDDSC216A
|492.2
|492.55
|0.35
|0.41
|0.0091
|0.43
|SDDSC216A
|492.55
|493
|0.45
|0.22
|0.0087
|0.24
|SDDSC216A
|493
|493.3
|0.3
|0.72
|0.013
|0.75
|SDDSC216A
|505.52
|506.85
|1.33
|0.25
|0.01
|0.27
|SDDSC216A
|507.7
|508.1
|0.4
|0.28
|0.035
|0.36
|SDDSC216A
|508.1
|508.73
|0.63
|0.39
|0.03
|0.46
|SDDSC216A
|508.73
|509.22
|0.49
|0.16
|0.015
|0.20
|SDDSC216A
|509.22
|510.2
|0.98
|0.27
|0.019
|0.32
|SDDSC216A
|510.2
|510.39
|0.19
|0.15
|0.005
|0.16
|SDDSC219
|56.65
|57.4
|0.75
|0.23
|0.0067
|0.25
|SDDSC219
|57.6
|58.1
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0088
|0.32
|SDDSC219
|58.1
|59.2
|1.1
|0.13
|0.0023
|0.14
|SDDSC219
|294.82
|295.73
|0.91
|0.18
|0.018
|0.22
|SDDSC219
|295.73
|295.91
|0.18
|0.88
|1.25
|3.87
|SDDSC219
|295.91
|296.05
|0.14
|0.55
|0.013
|0.58
|SDDSC219
|296.05
|296.2
|0.15
|23
|0.02
|23.05
|SDDSC219
|296.2
|297.32
|1.12
|0.16
|0.095
|0.39
|SDDSC219
|297.32
|297.46
|0.14
|3.25
|0.25
|3.85
|SDDSC219
|298.04
|298.77
|0.73
|0.09
|0.025
|0.15
|SDDSC219
|298.77
|299.68
|0.91
|0.11
|0.0058
|0.12
|SDDSC219
|299.68
|299.82
|0.14
|1.22
|4.27
|11.43
|SDDSC219
|299.82
|300.2
|0.38
|0.85
|3.52
|9.26
|SDDSC219
|305.6
|306.71
|1.11
|0.13
|0.011
|0.16
|SDDSC219
|308.9
|309.7
|0.8
|0.46
|0.0092
|0.48
|SDDSC219
|314.46
|314.77
|0.31
|0.07
|0.016
|0.11
|SDDSC219
|316.17
|316.5
|0.33
|0.76
|0.21
|1.26
|SDDSC219
|316.5
|316.94
|0.44
|0.15
|0.024
|0.21
|SDDSC219
|316.94
|317.25
|0.31
|0.43
|0.96
|2.72
|SDDSC219
|317.25
|317.51
|0.26
|20.6
|0.63
|22.11
|SDDSC219
|317.51
|318.01
|0.5
|0.13
|0.012
|0.16
|SDDSC219
|318.55
|318.9
|0.35
|0.19
|0.012
|0.22
|SDDSC219
|318.9
|319.34
|0.44
|1.56
|0.017
|1.60
|SDDSC219
|319.34
|320.34
|1
|0.54
|0.02
|0.59
|SDDSC219
|320.34
|320.95
|0.61
|0.78
|0.15
|1.14
|SDDSC219
|321.91
|322.54
|0.63
|0.05
|0.022
|0.10
|SDDSC219
|322.54
|322.94
|0.4
|0.27
|0.034
|0.35
|SDDSC219
|322.94
|323.33
|0.39
|0.63
|0.061
|0.78
|SDDSC219
|323.33
|324.15
|0.82
|0.43
|0.091
|0.65
|SDDSC219
|324.15
|324.8
|0.65
|0.72
|0.33
|1.51
|SDDSC219
|324.8
|325.31
|0.51
|0.48
|0.097
|0.71
|SDDSC219
|325.31
|326.15
|0.84
|1.54
|2.15
|6.68
|SDDSC219
|326.15
|326.54
|0.39
|2.45
|1.93
|7.06
|SDDSC219
|326.54
|327.37
|0.83
|0.43
|0.14
|0.76
|SDDSC219
|327.37
|328.4
|1.03
|0.13
|0.04
|0.23
|SDDSC219
|328.4
|328.68
|0.28
|0.06
|0.02
|0.11
|SDDSC219
|328.68
|329.15
|0.47
|0.39
|0.06
|0.53
|SDDSC219
|329.15
|329.52
|0.37
|1.66
|0.079
|1.85
|SDDSC219
|332
|332.5
|0.5
|0.15
|0.0069
|0.17
|SDDSC219
|332.95
|333.25
|0.3
|9.68
|0.36
|10.54
|SDDSC219
|334
|335.3
|1.3
|0.41
|0.024
|0.47
|SDDSC219
|335.3
|335.5
|0.2
|4.63
|0.13
|4.94
|SDDSC219
|335.5
|336.1
|0.6
|0.23
|0.016
|0.27
|SDDSC219
|336.1
|336.5
|0.4
|0.01
|0.047
|0.12
|SDDSC219
|336.5
|337.2
|0.7
|0.1
|0.0062
|0.11
|SDDSC219
|351.93
|352.18
|0.25
|0.36
|0.0041
|0.37
|SDDSC219
|352.18
|353.07
|0.89
|0.85
|0.0036
|0.86
|SDDSC219
|363.15
|364.14
|0.99
|0.12
|0.0035
|0.13
|SDDSC219
|364.14
|364.61
|0.47
|0.12
|0.0027
|0.13
|SDDSC219
|364.61
|365.8
|1.19
|0.14
|0.021
|0.19
|SDDSC219
|367.62
|368
|0.38
|0.34
|0.13
|0.65
|SDDSC219
|368
|368.53
|0.53
|0.35
|0.73
|2.09
|SDDSC219
|368.53
|368.68
|0.15
|0.35
|7.61
|18.54
|SDDSC219
|368.68
|368.88
|0.2
|0.63
|1.8
|4.93
|SDDSC219
|368.88
|369.21
|0.33
|0.78
|2.12
|5.85
|SDDSC219
|369.21
|369.62
|0.41
|0.73
|3.3
|8.62
|SDDSC219
|369.62
|370.11
|0.49
|0.59
|3.94
|10.01
|SDDSC219
|370.11
|370.71
|0.6
|0.65
|0.61
|2.11
|SDDSC219
|370.71
|371.31
|0.6
|0.36
|0.15
|0.72
|SDDSC219
|381.6
|382.9
|1.3
|0.14
|0.0058
|0.15
|SDDSC219
|382.9
|383.9
|1
|0.2
|0.0046
|0.21
|SDDSC219
|388.8
|389
|0.2
|0.24
|0.013
|0.27
|SDDSC219
|390.2
|390.44
|0.24
|0.31
|0.0041
|0.32
|SDDSC219
|391
|391.55
|0.55
|0.2
|0.0012
|0.20
|SDDSC224
|199.74
|200.07
|0.33
|0.12
|0.0024
|0.13
|SDDSC224
|207.26
|207.6
|0.34
|1.81
|1.02
|4.25
|SDDSC224
|207.6
|208.2
|0.6
|1.14
|0.23
|1.69
|SDDSC224
|208.2
|208.46
|0.26
|5.72
|1.97
|10.43
|SDDSC224
|208.46
|209.21
|0.75
|1.65
|1.01
|4.06
|SDDSC224
|209.21
|209.53
|0.32
|0.46
|0.011
|0.49
|SDDSC224
|209.53
|209.88
|0.35
|0.63
|0.04
|0.73
|SDDSC224
|209.88
|210.2
|0.32
|0.57
|0.0053
|0.58
|SDDSC224
|210.2
|210.5
|0.3
|1.09
|0.0049
|1.10
|SDDSC224
|210.8
|211
|0.2
|0.47
|0.0059
|0.48
|SDDSC224
|211
|211.48
|0.48
|0.36
|0.0031
|0.37
|SDDSC224
|211.48
|212.44
|0.96
|0.6
|0.042
|0.70
|SDDSC224
|212.44
|212.54
|0.1
|0.5
|0.2
|0.98
|SDDSC224
|213.97
|214.09
|0.12
|0.1
|0.0026
|0.11
|SDDSC224
|214.39
|214.6
|0.21
|0.23
|0.0025
|0.24
|SDDSC224
|324.57
|324.86
|0.29
|0.64
|0.014
|0.67
|SDDSC224
|362.59
|363.69
|1.1
|0.1
|0.018
|0.14
|SDDSC224
|365.77
|365.98
|0.21
|0.67
|0.19
|1.12
|SDDSC224
|365.98
|366.72
|0.74
|0.06
|0.025
|0.12
|SDDSC224
|366.72
|367.02
|0.3
|0.08
|0.018
|0.12
|SDDSC224
|369.65
|370.12
|0.47
|0.16
|0.0028
|0.17
|SDDSC224
|370.12
|370.37
|0.25
|0.1
|0.003
|0.11
|SDDSC224
|370.37
|371.24
|0.87
|0.11
|0.0026
|0.12
|SDDSC224
|373.13
|373.81
|0.68
|0.12
|0.22
|0.65
|SDDSC224
|373.81
|374.09
|0.28
|1.36
|1.84
|5.76
|SDDSC224
|374.09
|374.54
|0.45
|0.09
|0.09
|0.31
|SDDSC224
|374.54
|374.74
|0.2
|0.11
|0.061
|0.26
|SDDSC224
|380.43
|381.04
|0.61
|0.62
|0.13
|0.93
|SDDSC224
|381.04
|381.24
|0.2
|5.03
|3.73
|13.94
|SDDSC224
|381.24
|381.59
|0.35
|0.8
|0.45
|1.88
|SDDSC224
|381.59
|382.19
|0.6
|2.32
|2.28
|7.77
|SDDSC224
|382.19
|382.37
|0.18
|2.69
|0.57
|4.05
|SDDSC224
|382.37
|383.23
|0.86
|0.16
|0.018
|0.20
|SDDSC224
|383.23
|384
|0.77
|1.9
|0.78
|3.76
|SDDSC224
|384
|384.67
|0.67
|0.16
|0.09
|0.38
|SDDSC224
|384.67
|385.26
|0.59
|0.13
|0.034
|0.21
|SDDSC224
|385.26
|386.45
|1.19
|2.04
|3.13
|9.52
|SDDSC224
|386.45
|386.99
|0.54
|59.6
|0.1
|59.84
|SDDSC224
|386.99
|387.35
|0.36
|0.6
|0.023
|0.65
|SDDSC224
|387.35
|388.09
|0.74
|0.7
|0.31
|1.44
|SDDSC224
|388.09
|388.62
|0.53
|0.16
|0.034
|0.24
|SDDSC224
|388.62
|389.08
|0.46
|0.22
|0.024
|0.28
|SDDSC224
|389.08
|389.64
|0.56
|0.68
|0.05
|0.80
|SDDSC224
|395.09
|396
|0.91
|0.09
|0.0046
|0.10
|SDDSC224
|402
|402.82
|0.82
|0.07
|0.048
|0.18
|SDDSC224
|404
|405.26
|1.26
|0.36
|0.041
|0.46
|SDDSC224
|406.34
|407
|0.66
|0.5
|0.02
|0.55
|SDDSC224
|407.8
|407.94
|0.14
|8.96
|0.92
|11.16
|SDDSC224
|407.94
|409
|1.06
|1.1
|0.19
|1.55
|SDDSC224
|410.04
|410.15
|0.11
|6.9
|2.23
|12.23
|SDDSC224
|411.2
|412
|0.8
|0.37
|0.5
|1.57
|SDDSC224
|412
|412.48
|0.48
|0.28
|0.041
|0.38
|SDDSC224
|416.46
|416.62
|0.16
|0.13
|0.067
|0.29
|SDDSC224
|416.62
|417.64
|1.02
|0.07
|0.022
|0.12
|SDDSC224
|421.12
|422
|0.88
|0.37
|0.57
|1.73
|SDDSC224
|422
|423
|1
|0.08
|0.03
|0.15
|SDDSC224
|424.92
|426.12
|1.2
|0.26
|0.0041
|0.27
|SDDSC228
|245.2
|246.49
|1.29
|0.13
|0.0053
|0.14
|SDDSC228
|246.49
|246.84
|0.35
|0.14
|0.018
|0.18
|SDDSC228
|246.84
|246.97
|0.13
|1.28
|46.6
|112.65
|SDDSC228
|246.97
|247.21
|0.24
|3.45
|28.6
|71.80
|SDDSC228
|247.21
|248.03
|0.82
|0.28
|0.011
|0.31
|SDDSC228
|248.03
|249
|0.97
|0.07
|0.026
|0.13
|SDDSC228
|249.61
|249.8
|0.19
|0.29
|0.17
|0.70
|SDDSC228
|249.8
|250.28
|0.48
|0.08
|0.062
|0.23
|SDDSC228
|251.09
|251.56
|0.47
|0.11
|0.01
|0.13
|SDDSC228
|254.85
|255.08
|0.23
|0.28
|0.0046
|0.29
|SDDSC228
|255.08
|255.36
|0.28
|1.28
|0.069
|1.44
|SDDSC228
|258.23
|258.39
|0.16
|0.11
|0.01
|0.13
|SDDSC228
|258.39
|258.91
|0.52
|0.08
|0.03
|0.15
|SDDSC228
|258.91
|259.49
|0.58
|0.11
|0.23
|0.66
|SDDSC228
|259.49
|259.64
|0.15
|0.18
|0.066
|0.34
|SDDSC228
|259.64
|259.86
|0.22
|0.62
|1.38
|3.92
|SDDSC228
|259.86
|260.23
|0.37
|1.03
|0.022
|1.08
|SDDSC228
|260.23
|260.99
|0.76
|0.16
|0.0054
|0.17
|SDDSC228
|260.99
|261.51
|0.52
|0.41
|0.026
|0.47
|SDDSC228
|261.51
|261.8
|0.29
|0.67
|0.3
|1.39
|SDDSC228
|261.8
|261.95
|0.15
|3.2
|1.26
|6.21
|SDDSC228
|262.68
|262.8
|0.12
|6.62
|2.59
|12.81
|SDDSC228
|262.8
|263
|0.2
|0.38
|0.079
|0.57
|SDDSC228
|263
|263.52
|0.52
|1.33
|1.35
|4.56
|SDDSC228
|263.52
|263.98
|0.46
|0.8
|0.063
|0.95
|SDDSC228
|263.98
|264.3
|0.32
|31.7
|0.95
|33.97
|SDDSC228
|264.6
|264.91
|0.31
|0.16
|0.057
|0.30
|SDDSC228
|264.91
|265.06
|0.15
|127
|5.53
|140.22
|SDDSC228
|265.06
|265.65
|0.59
|0.18
|0.049
|0.30
|SDDSC228
|265.65
|266
|0.35
|0.83
|0.022
|0.88
|SDDSC228
|266
|266.23
|0.23
|1.69
|0.88
|3.79
|SDDSC228
|266.23
|267.45
|1.22
|0.23
|0.13
|0.54
|SDDSC228
|267.45
|267.63
|0.18
|1.26
|0.48
|2.41
|SDDSC228
|267.63
|268.43
|0.8
|0.38
|0.12
|0.67
|SDDSC228
|268.78
|269.85
|1.07
|0.09
|0.096
|0.32
|SDDSC228
|270.48
|271.35
|0.87
|0.07
|0.019
|0.12
|SDDSC228
|271.35
|271.9
|0.55
|1.03
|0.13
|1.34
|SDDSC228
|272.9
|273.62
|0.72
|0.06
|0.075
|0.24
|SDDSC228
|273.62
|274.16
|0.54
|0.22
|0.36
|1.08
|SDDSC228
|274.16
|274.71
|0.55
|0.29
|0.015
|0.33
|SDDSC228
|274.71
|275.1
|0.39
|0.73
|0.32
|1.49
|SDDSC228
|275.1
|275.64
|0.54
|0.32
|0.26
|0.94
|SDDSC228
|278.96
|279.2
|0.24
|0.3
|0.75
|2.09
|SDDSC228
|285.42
|285.94
|0.52
|0.44
|0.014
|0.47
|SDDSC228
|285.94
|287.08
|1.14
|0.12
|0.066
|0.28
|SDDSC228
|287.08
|287.47
|0.39
|0.11
|0.064
|0.26
|SDDSC228
|291.56
|292.02
|0.46
|0.09
|0.0062
|0.10
|SDDSC228
|293.11
|293.45
|0.34
|0.11
|0.022
|0.16
|SDDSC228
|295.75
|296.46
|0.71
|0.13
|0.0067
|0.15
|SDDSC228
|296.46
|296.66
|0.2
|1.64
|0.056
|1.77
|SDDSC228
|296.66
|297.42
|0.76
|0.55
|0.054
|0.68
|SDDSC228
|297.42
|298.37
|0.95
|0.35
|0.015
|0.39
|SDDSC228
|298.37
|298.91
|0.54
|0.08
|0.013
|0.11
|SDDSC228
|300.37
|300.73
|0.36
|0.12
|0.0051
|0.13
|SDDSC228
|311.46
|312.41
|0.95
|0.23
|0.0033
|0.24
|SDDSC228
|321.95
|322.21
|0.26
|3.1
|0.46
|4.20
|SDDSC228
|322.53
|322.91
|0.38
|0.61
|0.51
|1.83
|SDDSC228
|323.2
|323.75
|0.55
|1.09
|2.72
|7.59
|SDDSC228
|323.75
|324.41
|0.66
|0.07
|0.025
|0.13
|SDDSC228
|324.67
|325.06
|0.39
|0.6
|0.14
|0.93
|SDDSC228
|327.15
|328.33
|1.18
|0.12
|0.032
|0.20
|SDDSC228
|328.33
|329.2
|0.87
|2.23
|0.088
|2.44
|SDDSC228
|329.2
|329.41
|0.21
|0.93
|0.12
|1.22
|SDDSC228
|329.41
|329.78
|0.37
|2.19
|0.59
|3.60
|SDDSC228
|329.78
|330.45
|0.67
|3.98
|1.29
|7.06
|SDDSC228
|330.45
|330.7
|0.25
|1.9
|1.54
|5.58
|SDDSC228
|330.7
|331.07
|0.37
|0.65
|1.2
|3.52
|SDDSC228
|331.07
|331.24
|0.17
|4.54
|3.98
|14.05
|SDDSC228
|331.24
|331.47
|0.23
|12.9
|4.19
|22.91
|SDDSC228
|331.47
|332.05
|0.58
|3
|0.81
|4.94
|SDDSC228
|332.05
|332.27
|0.22
|2.79
|2.77
|9.41
|SDDSC228
|332.27
|333.12
|0.85
|2.17
|1.04
|4.66
|SDDSC228
|333.12
|333.89
|0.77
|0.92
|0.38
|1.83
|SDDSC228
|333.89
|334.38
|0.49
|0.08
|0.18
|0.51
|SDDSC228
|334.38
|335.02
|0.64
|1.64
|1.07
|4.20
|SDDSC228
|335.02
|335.61
|0.59
|0.22
|0.086
|0.43
|SDDSC228
|335.61
|336.13
|0.52
|0.41
|0.16
|0.79
|SDDSC228
|336.13
|336.4
|0.27
|2.99
|1.08
|5.57
|SDDSC228
|339.61
|340.2
|0.59
|0.65
|0.028
|0.72
|SDDSC228
|340.2
|340.72
|0.52
|0.13
|0.0034
|0.14
|SDDSC228
|340.72
|341.5
|0.78
|0.35
|0.08
|0.54
|SDDSC228
|342.05
|342.43
|0.38
|0.23
|0.019
|0.28
|SDDSC228
|342.43
|343.1
|0.67
|1.11
|0.72
|2.83
|SDDSC228
|343.64
|343.85
|0.21
|0.87
|0.65
|2.42
|SDDSC228
|345.5
|346
|0.5
|0.07
|0.025
|0.13
|SDDSC228
|346
|346.5
|0.5
|0.01
|0.14
|0.34
|SDDSC228
|346.5
|346.73
|0.23
|48.6
|1.64
|52.52
|SDDSC228
|347.36
|348.05
|0.69
|0.54
|0.04
|0.64
|SDDSC228
|348.05
|348.55
|0.5
|0.5
|0.022
|0.55
|SDDSC228
|349
|349.6
|0.6
|0.29
|0.0099
|0.31
|SDDSC228
|350.12
|350.55
|0.43
|0.27
|0.24
|0.84
|SDDSC228
|350.55
|351.06
|0.51
|1.92
|0.41
|2.90
|SDDSC228
|351.06
|351.3
|0.24
|1.23
|2.11
|6.27
|SDDSC228
|351.3
|351.8
|0.5
|11.3
|0.27
|11.95
|SDDSC228
|351.8
|351.94
|0.14
|20.1
|1.66
|24.07
|SDDSC228
|351.94
|352.55
|0.61
|0.3
|0.044
|0.41
|SDDSC228
|353.45
|354
|0.55
|2.21
|0.22
|2.74
|SDDSC228
|354
|354.65
|0.65
|0.23
|0.025
|0.29
|SDDSC228
|354.65
|354.85
|0.2
|0.17
|0.23
|0.72
|SDDSC228
|354.85
|355.43
|0.58
|0.11
|0.022
|0.16
|SDDSC228
|357.55
|357.75
|0.2
|26.9
|2.44
|32.73
|SDDSC228
|358.3
|358.75
|0.45
|0.03
|0.049
|0.15
|SDDSC228
|358.75
|358.9
|0.15
|5.91
|8.59
|26.44
|SDDSC228
|358.9
|359.52
|0.62
|0.02
|0.042
|0.12
|SDDSC228
|359.52
|360.15
|0.63
|0.27
|0.055
|0.40
|SDDSC228
|360.7
|361.3
|0.6
|0.08
|0.019
|0.13
|SDDSC228
|361.8
|362.68
|0.88
|6.13
|0.029
|6.20
|SDDSC228
|363.49
|363.81
|0.32
|1.4
|1.13
|4.10
|SDDSC228
|364.32
|364.72
|0.4
|0.45
|0.4
|1.41
|SDDSC228
|364.72
|365.09
|0.37
|9.19
|1.78
|13.44
|SDDSC228
|365.09
|365.2
|0.11
|15
|1.32
|18.15
|SDDSC228
|365.2
|365.9
|0.7
|38.6
|14.8
|73.97
|SDDSC228
|365.9
|366.33
|0.43
|0.44
|2.63
|6.73
|SDDSC228
|366.33
|367.06
|0.73
|0.7
|0.62
|2.18
|SDDSC228
|367.06
|367.47
|0.41
|7
|12.7
|37.35
|SDDSC228
|367.47
|367.68
|0.21
|2.42
|11.7
|30.38
|SDDSC228
|367.68
|367.84
|0.16
|0.43
|1.58
|4.21
|SDDSC228
|367.84
|368.68
|0.84
|0.14
|0.011
|0.17
|SDDSC228
|368.68
|368.82
|0.14
|0.09
|0.023
|0.14
|SDDSC228
|369.35
|370.11
|0.76
|1.34
|0.23
|1.89
|SDDSC228
|370.11
|370.7
|0.59
|0.29
|0.055
|0.42
|SDDSC228
|370.7
|371.41
|0.71
|0.12
|0.014
|0.15
|SDDSC228
|371.41
|372.15
|0.74
|0.58
|0.041
|0.68
|SDDSC228
|374.54
|374.84
|0.3
|1.6
|0.15
|1.96
|SDDSC228
|374.84
|375.63
|0.79
|0.73
|0.4
|1.69
|SDDSC228
|375.63
|376.22
|0.59
|0.61
|0.052
|0.73
|SDDSC228
|376.22
|376.87
|0.65
|1.38
|0.049
|1.50
|SDDSC228
|376.87
|377.58
|0.71
|0.12
|0.022
|0.17
|SDDSC228
|377.58
|378.1
|0.52
|0.27
|0.066
|0.43
|SDDSC228
|378.1
|378.95
|0.85
|0.76
|0.07
|0.93
|SDDSC228
|378.95
|379.54
|0.59
|0.32
|0.55
|1.63
|SDDSC228
|379.54
|380.1
|0.56
|0.17
|0.15
|0.53
|SDDSC228
|380.1
|380.9
|0.8
|0.16
|0.0049
|0.17
|SDDSC228
|380.9
|381.3
|0.4
|0.53
|0.0063
|0.55
|SDDSC228
|381.3
|381.66
|0.36
|1.55
|0.037
|1.64
|SDDSC228
|381.66
|382.18
|0.52
|0.33
|0.0039
|0.34
|SDDSC228
|382.18
|383.1
|0.92
|0.53
|0.12
|0.82
|SDDSC228
|384
|385
|1
|0.23
|0.038
|0.32
|SDDSC228
|385
|385.6
|0.6
|0.54
|0.058
|0.68
|SDDSC228
|385.6
|385.9
|0.3
|0.85
|0.59
|2.26
|SDDSC228
|385.9
|386.66
|0.76
|0.43
|0.19
|0.88
|SDDSC228
|387.64
|388.71
|1.07
|0.12
|0.0094
|0.14
|SDDSC228
|388.71
|389.1
|0.39
|0.1
|0.0072
|0.12
|SDDSC228
|389.1
|389.86
|0.76
|0.1
|0.36
|0.96
|SDDSC228
|391.2
|391.47
|0.27
|0.93
|1.36
|4.18
|SDDSC228
|391.47
|391.75
|0.28
|1.17
|1.65
|5.11
|SDDSC228
|391.75
|392.14
|0.39
|2.28
|1.1
|4.91
|SDDSC228
|392.14
|392.33
|0.19
|2.65
|0.79
|4.54
|SDDSC228
|392.33
|392.63
|0.3
|2.02
|1.54
|5.70
|SDDSC228
|392.63
|392.97
|0.34
|0.97
|0.34
|1.78
|SDDSC228
|392.97
|393.58
|0.61
|0.95
|0.42
|1.95
|SDDSC228
|393.58
|394.27
|0.69
|0.49
|0.11
|0.75
|SDDSC228
|395.73
|396.44
|0.71
|0.09
|0.0042
|0.10
|SDDSC228
|400.5
|400.68
|0.18
|0.36
|0.0076
|0.38
|SDDSC228
|400.68
|400.9
|0.22
|0.64
|0.0026
|0.65
|SDDSC228
|400.9
|401.83
|0.93
|0.12
|0.0041
|0.13
|SDDSC233
|106.79
|107.25
|0.46
|0.22
|0.0019
|0.22
|SDDSC233
|201
|202
|1
|0.14
|0.0036
|0.15
|SDDSC233
|230.57
|231.13
|0.56
|0.3
|0.015
|0.34
|SDDSC233
|231.13
|232
|0.87
|1.26
|0.068
|1.42
|SDDSC233
|232
|233.04
|1.04
|0.47
|0.0046
|0.48
|SDDSC233
|233.04
|234
|0.96
|0.43
|0.014
|0.46
|SDDSC233
|237.2
|237.34
|0.14
|0.7
|0.0042
|0.71
|SDDSC233
|239.32
|239.92
|0.6
|0.08
|0.096
|0.31
|SDDSC233
|240.28
|240.38
|0.1
|19.4
|9.19
|41.36
|SDDSC233
|243.8
|244.13
|0.33
|0.15
|0.0027
|0.16
|SDDSC233
|244.13
|244.45
|0.32
|0.18
|0.003
|0.19
|SDDSC233
|244.45
|244.73
|0.28
|0.35
|0.0085
|0.37
|SDDSC233
|244.73
|245.09
|0.36
|0.67
|0.006
|0.68
|SDDSC233
|245.09
|245.42
|0.33
|0.69
|0.0044
|0.70
|SDDSC233
|245.42
|245.65
|0.23
|0.27
|0.0027
|0.28
|SDDSC233
|245.65
|246.08
|0.43
|0.21
|0.0028
|0.22
|SDDSC233
|246.08
|246.5
|0.42
|1.03
|0.012
|1.06
|SDDSC233
|246.5
|246.7
|0.2
|1.61
|0.008
|1.63
|SDDSC233
|247.67
|248.55
|0.88
|0.23
|0.026
|0.29
|SDDSC233
|248.55
|248.7
|0.15
|55.8
|9.4
|78.27
|SDDSC233
|248.7
|249.08
|0.38
|0.19
|0.033
|0.27
|SDDSC233
|249.08
|249.28
|0.2
|0.22
|0.21
|0.72
|SDDSC233
|249.28
|249.6
|0.32
|0.64
|0.0032
|0.65
|SDDSC233
|249.6
|249.7
|0.1
|3.8
|0.076
|3.98
|SDDSC233
|249.7
|251
|1.3
|0.19
|0.022
|0.24
|SDDSC233
|254
|255.26
|1.26
|0.16
|0.0099
|0.18
|SDDSC233
|255.26
|255.64
|0.38
|0.66
|0.064
|0.81
|SDDSC233
|255.64
|256.55
|0.91
|0.69
|0.0073
|0.71
|SDDSC233
|256.55
|256.77
|0.22
|43.5
|0.72
|45.22
|SDDSC233
|256.77
|257.23
|0.46
|0.88
|0.0074
|0.90
|SDDSC233
|259
|259.67
|0.67
|0.19
|0.0046
|0.20
|SDDSC233
|259.67
|260.06
|0.39
|0.14
|0.0048
|0.15
|SDDSC233
|260.06
|260.44
|0.38
|0.14
|0.0085
|0.16
|SDDSC233
|260.44
|261.17
|0.73
|0.07
|0.013
|0.10
|SDDSC233
|261.17
|262.04
|0.87
|0.53
|0.015
|0.57
|SDDSC233
|262.04
|262.14
|0.1
|0.42
|0.013
|0.45
|SDDSC233
|264
|264.59
|0.59
|0.17
|0.014
|0.20
|SDDSC233
|264.59
|264.89
|0.3
|1.73
|0.3
|2.45
|SDDSC233
|265.47
|266.21
|0.74
|0.29
|0.017
|0.33
|SDDSC233
|266.21
|266.41
|0.2
|6.19
|0.13
|6.50
|SDDSC233
|266.41
|267
|0.59
|3.65
|0.078
|3.84
|SDDSC233
|267
|268
|1
|0.08
|0.015
|0.12
|SDDSC233
|272.36
|273.25
|0.89
|0.12
|0.015
|0.16
|SDDSC233
|273.25
|274.18
|0.93
|0.09
|0.013
|0.12
|SDDSC233
|274.18
|274.58
|0.4
|0.16
|0.012
|0.19
|SDDSC233
|305.09
|305.49
|0.4
|0.09
|0.0042
|0.10
|SDDSC233
|305.49
|306
|0.51
|0.23
|0.0028
|0.24
|SDDSC233
|306
|306.95
|0.95
|0.21
|0.0047
|0.22
|SDDSC233
|306.95
|308
|1.05
|0.1
|0.004
|0.11
|SDDSC233
|308
|309
|1
|0.17
|0.0036
|0.18
|SDDSC233
|310.02
|311.11
|1.09
|0.07
|0.041
|0.17
|SDDSC233
|311.11
|311.79
|0.68
|0.44
|0.67
|2.04
|SDDSC233
|311.79
|312.33
|0.54
|0.17
|0.049
|0.29
|SDDSC233
|312.33
|313.31
|0.98
|0.12
|0.015
|0.16
|SDDSC233
|318.19
|319.09
|0.9
|0.6
|0.2
|1.08
|SDDSC233
|319.09
|319.67
|0.58
|0.02
|0.084
|0.22
|SDDSC233
|324.1
|325.28
|1.18
|<0.01
|0.088
|0.20
|SDDSC233
|325.28
|326.26
|0.98
|0.32
|0.034
|0.40
|SDDSC233
|326.26
|327.17
|0.91
|1.16
|0.052
|1.28
|SDDSC233
|327.17
|327.68
|0.51
|0.38
|0.013
|0.41
|SDDSC233
|329
|330.2
|1.2
|0.57
|0.03
|0.64
|SDDSC233
|330.2
|330.65
|0.45
|0.22
|0.018
|0.26
|SDDSC233
|330.65
|331.1
|0.45
|0.17
|0.046
|0.28
|SDDSC233
|331.1
|331.2
|0.1
|0.94
|2.58
|7.11
|SDDSC233
|331.2
|332.1
|0.9
|0.36
|0.016
|0.40
|SDDSC233
|332.91
|333.68
|0.77
|0.09
|0.013
|0.12
|SDDSC233
|334.7
|335.45
|0.75
|0.24
|0.0077
|0.26
|SDDSC233
|335.45
|335.77
|0.32
|2.54
|0.33
|3.33
|SDDSC233
|335.77
|336.59
|0.82
|0.31
|0.015
|0.35
|SDDSC233
|337.68
|338.01
|0.33
|1.14
|0.73
|2.88
|SDDSC233
|338.01
|338.2
|0.19
|1.15
|0.32
|1.91
|SDDSC233
|340.3
|340.87
|0.57
|0.95
|0.017
|0.99
|SDDSC233
|342
|343.1
|1.1
|0.18
|0.0066
|0.20
|SDDSC233
|343.84
|344.24
|0.4
|0.14
|0.013
|0.17
|SDDSC233
|347.57
|347.74
|0.17
|14.4
|1.55
|18.10
|SDDSC233
|349.55
|349.7
|0.15
|16
|2.32
|21.54
|SDDSC233
|350.17
|350.4
|0.23
|0.38
|0.041
|0.48
|SDDSC233
|351.28
|352.18
|0.9
|0.17
|0.06
|0.31
|SDDSC233
|352.18
|353.04
|0.86
|0.1
|0.011
|0.13
|SDDSC233
|353.04
|353.71
|0.67
|6.89
|0.2
|7.37
|SDDSC233
|353.71
|353.92
|0.21
|7.89
|3.02
|15.11
|SDDSC233
|355.55
|355.8
|0.25
|0.45
|0.0071
|0.47
|SDDSC233
|356.97
|357.49
|0.52
|2.59
|0.33
|3.38
|SDDSC233
|357.49
|358.26
|0.77
|0.1
|0.011
|0.13
|SDDSC233
|361.85
|363.05
|1.2
|0.12
|0.02
|0.17
|SDDSC233
|363.05
|363.3
|0.25
|4.41
|4.77
|15.81
|SDDSC233
|363.3
|364.21
|0.91
|1.56
|0.75
|3.35
|SDDSC233
|364.21
|364.5
|0.29
|5.2
|4.11
|15.02
|SDDSC233
|364.5
|364.82
|0.32
|1.94
|0.67
|3.54
|SDDSC233
|364.82
|365.07
|0.25
|2.53
|0.54
|3.82
|SDDSC233
|365.07
|365.6
|0.53
|2.71
|1.34
|5.91
|SDDSC233
|365.6
|366.75
|1.15
|1.28
|0.14
|1.61
|SDDSC233
|366.75
|367.33
|0.58
|1.66
|0.58
|3.05
|SDDSC233
|367.33
|367.54
|0.21
|8.16
|3.43
|16.36
|SDDSC233
|367.54
|367.87
|0.33
|1.64
|0.43
|2.67
|SDDSC233
|367.87
|367.97
|0.1
|1.86
|3.27
|9.68
|SDDSC233
|367.97
|368.32
|0.35
|0.86
|0.049
|0.98
|SDDSC233
|368.32
|368.84
|0.52
|1.59
|17.1
|42.46
|SDDSC233
|368.84
|369.04
|0.2
|2
|4.21
|12.06
|SDDSC233
|369.04
|369.2
|0.16
|2.35
|19
|47.76
|SDDSC233
|369.2
|369.48
|0.28
|9.13
|27.4
|74.62
|SDDSC233
|369.48
|369.64
|0.16
|4.8
|8.86
|25.98
|SDDSC233
|369.64
|369.77
|0.13
|20.1
|47
|132.43
|SDDSC233
|369.77
|370.09
|0.32
|3.43
|36.3
|90.19
|SDDSC233
|370.09
|370.52
|0.43
|1.18
|0.44
|2.23
|SDDSC233
|370.52
|370.63
|0.11
|0.9
|22.4
|54.44
|SDDSC233
|370.63
|370.85
|0.22
|3.1
|11.6
|30.82
|SDDSC233
|370.85
|371
|0.15
|1.74
|41.2
|100.21
|SDDSC233
|371
|372
|1
|0.16
|0.076
|0.34
|SDDSC233
|373
|374
|1
|0.09
|0.0078
|0.11
|SDDSC233
|378
|378.94
|0.94
|0.11
|0.014
|0.14
|SDDSC233
|378.94
|379.23
|0.29
|40.6
|1.96
|45.28
|SDDSC233
|379.4
|379.92
|0.52
|6.9
|1.05
|9.41
|SDDSC233
|379.92
|381
|1.08
|0.8
|0.026
|0.86
|SDDSC233
|381
|381.14
|0.14
|1.12
|0.04
|1.22
|SDDSC233
|381.14
|381.91
|0.77
|0.91
|0.096
|1.14
|SDDSC233
|381.91
|382.26
|0.35
|1.79
|0.012
|1.82
|SDDSC233
|382.26
|382.52
|0.26
|0.78
|0.045
|0.89
|SDDSC233
|382.52
|383.03
|0.51
|0.31
|0.024
|0.37
|SDDSC233
|390.2
|390.57
|0.37
|0.16
|0.013
|0.19
|SDDSC233
|391.21
|392.12
|0.91
|0.22
|0.015
|0.26
|SDDSC233
|392.12
|393
|0.88
|0.1
|0.0028
|0.11
|SDDSC233
|393.4
|394
|0.6
|0.62
|0.027
|0.68
|SDDSC233
|394
|394.36
|0.36
|0.06
|0.036
|0.15
|SDDSC233
|394.36
|394.55
|0.19
|0.2
|0.035
|0.28
|SDDSC233
|394.55
|395.25
|0.7
|0.06
|0.047
|0.17
|SDDSC233
|395.25
|395.37
|0.12
|1.38
|0.24
|1.95
|SDDSC233
|400.88
|401.52
|0.64
|0.11
|0.0047
|0.12
JORC Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Sampling techniques
|Drilling techniques
|Drill sample recovery
|Logging
|Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|Verification of sampling and assaying
|Location of data points
|Data spacing and distribution
|Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|Sample security
|Audits or reviews
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Mineral tenement
and land tenure
status
|Exploration done by
other parties
|Geology
|Drill hole Information
|Data aggregation methods
|Relationship
between
mineralization
widths and
intercept lengths
|Diagrams
|Balanced reporting
|Other substantive exploration data
|Further work
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304023
Source: Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.