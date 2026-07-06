Vancouver, British Columbia and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3) ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") announces results from six drill holes targeting the upper portion of the Golden Dyke prospect at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria (Figures 1 to 5). All holes were drilled within the highest-density drilled zone of the project, directly above the planned exploration decline base.

Results confirm that antimony-rich areas in the upper parts of The Sunday Creek epizonal system, consistent with the well-established geological zonation of epizonal gold-antimony deposits worldwide. Best results included 7.9 m @ 19.9 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au, 7.1% Sb) from 363.1 m in drill hole SDDSC233. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals is interpreted to be approximately 75% to 85% of the sampled thickness for all reported holes.

Four High Level Takeaways:

Continued High-Grade Growth in Upper Golden Dyke: Best result 7.9 m @ 19.9 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au, 7.1% Sb) from 363.1 m in SDDSC233, including 3.7 m @ 37.5 g/t AuEq (3.5 g/t Au, 14.2% Sb) from 367.3 m, with three individual assays exceeding 50 g/t Au and seven individual Sb assays exceeding 20% Sb across the six holes reported.

System Continues to Grow: Four new vein sets identified across three holes, with SDDSC224 extending the GD35 vein set 170 m up-dip from SDDSC208, and SDDSC228 intersecting eight vein sets including two previously unrecognised structures outside the current model.

Infill Drilling Confirms a Predictable System: All drillholes in this release were drilled as infill holes between existing intercepts and delivered multiple high-grade zones exactly where expected. This consistency gives confidence that Golden Dyke's grade and continuity will support future mining studies.

Epizonal Geology Delivers Antimony Where It Matters Most: In epizonal gold-antimony systems, antimony concentrates in the upper, shallower portions of the system, transitioning to gold-dominant mineralization at depth. Upper Golden Dyke is the highest-density drilled area of the project and sits directly below the base of the planned exploration decline, meaning the Company is targeting a zone of peak antimony endowment with the greatest drill confidence on the project. Individual antimony assays in this release reach up to 47.0% Sb & 20.1 g/t Au over 0.13 m (SDDSC233) and 46.6% Sb & 1.3 g/t Au over 0.13 m (SDDSC228), with 108 composite intersections exceeding 10% Sb across the project, demonstrating a critical mineral endowment directly relevant to Western defence and semiconductor supply chains.

Michael Hudson, President & CEO states: "What these results tell us is the antimony story at Sunday Creek is strong and is strategically significant, alongside the gold story. In epizonal systems like ours, antimony concentrates in the upper parts of the mineralized system, and by definition near to surface, and that is exactly what we are seeing in the highest-density drilled zone of the project, directly below the current planned base of our exploration decline.

"We have drilled this part of Golden Dyke more than anywhere else on the project, and every time we put a hole in, the antimony numbers confirm what the geology predicts. Individual assays up to 47% Sb are not an anomaly, they are a feature of this system. SDDSC233 returned our best result from this release at 7.9 m @ 19.9 g/t AuEq, with antimony grades up to 47% Sb in the same hole. The critical mineral potential of this project is real, it is shallow, and it sits directly in the path of our decline. Sunday Creek is shaping up as a project where the antimony alone would attract serious attention, quite apart from the gold which forms 80% of the in situ recoverable value. With eleven rigs turning and 69 holes pending, there is a great deal more to come."

For Those Who Like the Details - Highlights:

SDDSC233 - intersected five vein sets including one new vein set, with five individual Sb assays exceeding 20% Sb and one exceeding 50 g/t Au. 1.1 m @ 10.9 g/t AuEq (7.9 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 248.6 m (GD100 and HG core), including: 0.15 m @ 78.3 g/t AuEq (55.8 g/t Au, 9.4% Sb) 7.9 m @ 19.9 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au, 7.1% Sb) from 363.1 m (GD60 vein set), including: 3.7 m @ 37.5 g/t AuEq (3.5 g/t Au, 14.2% Sb) from 367.3 m Individual assays included 55.8 g/t Au & 9.4% Sb, 47.0% Sb & 20.1 g/t Au, 43.5 g/t Au & 0.7% Sb, 40.6 g/t Au & 2.0% Sb .

SDDSC228 - intersected eight vein sets, two previously unrecognised, with two individual Sb assays exceeding 20% Sb and one exceeding 50 g/t Au. 0.4 m @ 86.2 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au, 34.9% Sb) from 246.8 m (GD110 vein set) 8.3 m @ 11.4 g/t AuEq (5.2 g/t Au, 2.6% Sb) from 361.8 m (GD70 vein set), including: 3.0 m @ 28.7 g/t AuEq (12.2 g/t Au, 6.9% Sb) from 364.7 m Individual assays included 127.0 g/t Au & 5.5% Sb, 48.6 g/t Au & 1.6% Sb, 46.6% Sb & 1.3 g/t Au, 28.6% Sb & 3.5 g/t Au .



For Those Who Like the Details - Highlights - Continued:

SDDSC224 - intersected three vein sets plus one high-grade core, extending GD35 170 m up-dip from SDDSC208, with one individual Au assay exceeding 50 g/t. 7.0 m @ 8.1 g/t AuEq (5.7 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 381.0 m (GD45 vein set and HG core), including: 1.7 m @ 25.2 g/t AuEq (20.0 g/t Au, 2.2% Sb) from 385.3 m 4.2 m @ 1.4 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 407.8 m (GD35 vein set, 170 m up-dip extension) Individual assays included 59.6 g/t Au & 0.1% Sb.

SDDSC219 - intersected three known vein sets and intersected one new vein set at 15 m to 30 m up- and down-dip spacing, confirming structural and grade continuity. 4.8 m @ 1.9 g/t AuEq (1.6 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 316.2 m (new vein set) 2.7 m @ 6.1 g/t AuEq (0.6 g/t Au, 2.3% Sb) from 368.0 m (GD80 vein set), including:



Project Totals to Date 268 drill holes for 129.6 km reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020 88 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut 108 composite intersections exceeding 10% Sb by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut 69 holes pending results currently being processed and analysed, including eleven holes actively being drilled and three abandoned holes, with eleven drill rigs currently operational on the project 200,000 m drill program continuing through to Q1 2027



Drill Hole Discussion

Six drill holes are reported here targeting the top 300 vertical metres of the Golden Dyke prospect, drilled in an east-to-west orientation to optimize high intersection angles across the steeply dipping vein architecture. These holes were designed to infill known mineralization to the highest level on the project to date, as well as expand on exploration opportunities in the shallow areas of Golden Dyke.

Three (3) individual assays exceeding 50 g/t gold and seven (7) individual Sb assays greater than 20% antimony were intersected amongst the six holes reported showing the continued high-grade growth in upper Golden Dyke as the exploration continues to infill and expand the known boundaries of the mineralization.

SDDSC216 & SDDSC216A

SDDSC216 was abandoned due to extensive deviation at start of hole, a second hole SDDSC216A was drilled completing a northern bounding hole on the upper Golden Dyke area with no significant intersections reported confirming the geological model in this area.

SDDSC219

SDDSC219 intersected three known vein sets and one new vein set in Golden Dyke at a 15 m to 30 m up- and downdip spacing, confirming both structural and grade continuity.

Selected composite highlights include:

4.8 m @ 1.9 g/t AuEq (1.6 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 316.2 m (New vein set)

(1.6 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 316.2 m (New vein set) 2.4 m @ 4.1 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 324.2 m (GD90 vein set)

(1.2 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 324.2 m (GD90 vein set) 2.7 m @ 6.1 g/t AuEq (0.6 g/t Au, 2.3% Sb) from 368.0 m (GD80 vein set) Including 1.6 m @ 8.9 g/t AuEq (0.6 g/t Au, 3.5% Sb) from 368.5 m

(0.6 g/t Au, 2.3% Sb) from 368.0 m (GD80 vein set)

SDDSC224

SDDSC224 infilled three vein sets and identified one new high-grade core that returned an individual assay exceeding 50 g/t Au:

59.6 g/t Au & 0.10% Sb over 0.54 m from 386.45 m

The hole successfully extended GD35 vein set returning 4.2 m @ 1.4 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 407.8 m a 170 m up dip extension of SDDSC208 (1.9 m @ 37.2 g/t AuEq (35.9 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 565.7 m. Released February 18th, 2026).

Selected composite highlights include:

3.2 m @ 2.8 g/t AuEq (1.5 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 207.3 m (GD110 vein set)

(1.5 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 207.3 m (GD110 vein set) 7.0 m @ 8.1 g/t AuEq (5.7 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 381.0 m (GD45 vein set and HG core) Including 1.7 m @ 25.2 g/t AuEq (20.0 g/t Au, 2.2% Sb) from 385.3 m

(5.7 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 381.0 m (GD45 vein set and HG core) 4.2 m @ 1.4 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 407.8 m (GD35 vein set)

SDDSC228

SDDSC228 infilled 8 vein sets, of which 2 were previously not recognised or modelled with one individual assay exceeding 50 g/t Au:

127.0 g/t Au & 5.53% Sb over 0.15 m from 264.91 m

Two individual assays exceeded 20% antimony, highlighting the high antimony presence in the shallow part of the system, including:

46.60% Sb & 1.3 g/t Au over 0.13 m from 246.84 m

& 1.3 g/t Au over 0.13 m from 246.84 m 28.60% Sb & 3.5 g/t Au over 0.24 m from 246.97 m

Selected composite highlights include:

0.4 m @ 86.2 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au, 34.9% Sb) from 246.8 m (GD110 vein set)

(2.7 g/t Au, 34.9% Sb) from 246.8 m (GD110 vein set) 4.7 m @ 3.9 g/t AuEq (2.9 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 259.6 m (GD100 vein set) Including 0.3 m @ 34.0 g/t AuEq (31.7 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 264.0 m

(2.9 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 259.6 m (GD100 vein set) 3.0 m @ 7.8 g/t AuEq (6.7 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 264.6 m (GD100 vein set) Including 0.5 m @ 45.9 g/t AuEq (41.5 g/t Au, 1.8% Sb) from 264.6 m

(6.7 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 264.6 m (GD100 vein set) 8.1 m @ 4.2 g/t AuEq (2.1 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 328.3 m (GD85 vein set) Including 2.5 m @ 8.0 g/t AuEq (3.8 g/t Au, 1.8% Sb) from 329.8 m

(2.1 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 328.3 m (GD85 vein set) 0.2 m @ 52.5 g/t AuEq (48.6 g/t Au, 1.6% Sb) from 346.5 m (New vein set)

(48.6 g/t Au, 1.6% Sb) from 346.5 m (New vein set) 3.4 m @ 4.1 g/t AuEq (3.2 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 350.6 m (GD80 vein set) Including 0.9 m @ 12.3 g/t AuEq (10.0 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 351.1 m

(3.2 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 350.6 m (GD80 vein set) 1.3 m @ 7.9 g/t AuEq (4.7 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 357.6 m (New vein set)

(4.7 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 357.6 m (New vein set) 8.3 m @ 11.4 g/t AuEq (5.2 g/t Au, 2.6% Sb) from 361.8 m (GD70 vein set) Including 3.0 m @ 28.7 g/t AuEq (12.2 g/t Au, 6.9% Sb) from 364.7 m

(5.2 g/t Au, 2.6% Sb) from 361.8 m (GD70 vein set)

SDDSC233

SDDSC233 intersected 5 vein sets, one HG core, of which one vein set was previously not recognised or modelled.

One individual assay exceeded 50 g/t Au:

55.8 g/t Au & 9.40% Sb over 0.15 m from 248.55 m

Five individual assays exceeded 20% antimony, highlighting the high antimony presence in the shallow part of the system, including:

27.40% Sb & 9.1 g/t Au over 0.28 m from 369.20 m

& 9.1 g/t Au over 0.28 m from 369.20 m 47.00% Sb & 20.1 g/t Au over 0.13 m from 369.64 m

& 20.1 g/t Au over 0.13 m from 369.64 m 36.30% Sb & 3.4 g/t Au over 0.32 m from 369.77 m

& 3.4 g/t Au over 0.32 m from 369.77 m 22.40% Sb & 0.9 g/t Au over 0.11 m from 370.52 m

& 0.9 g/t Au over 0.11 m from 370.52 m 41.20% Sb & 1.7 g/t Au over 0.15 m from 370.85 m

Selected composite highlights include:

1.1 m @ 10.9 g/t AuEq (7.9 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 248.6 m (GD100 and HG core) Including 0.15 m @ 78.3 g/t AuEq (55.8 g/t Au, 9.4% Sb) from 248.6 m

(7.9 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 248.6 m (GD100 and HG core) 0.2 m @ 45.2 g/t AuEq (43.5 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 256.6 m (New vein set)

(43.5 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 256.6 m (New vein set) 0.9 m @ 9.2 g/t AuEq (7.1 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 353.0 m (GD65 vein set)

(7.1 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 353.0 m (GD65 vein set) 7.9 m @ 19.9 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au, 7.1% Sb) from 363.1 m (GD60 vein set) Including 2.6 m @ 6.5 g/t AuEq (2.6 g/t Au, 1.6% Sb) from 363.1 m Including 3.7 m @ 37.5 g/t AuEq (3.5 g/t Au, 14.2% Sb) from 367.3 m

(2.8 g/t Au, 7.1% Sb) from 363.1 m (GD60 vein set) 0.3 m @ 45.3 g/t AuEq (40.6 g/t Au, 2.0% Sb) from 378.9 m (GD50 vein set)

Pending Results and Update

Eleven drill rigs are currently operational on the Sunday Creek project. Results are pending from 69 holes currently being processed and analyzed including eleven holes that are actively being drilled and three abandoned holes (Figure 2). The Company continues its ongoing 200,000 m drill program through to Q1 2027.

About Sunday Creek

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 16,900 hectares ("Ha") of granted exploration tenements. SXGC is also the freehold landholder of 1,392 Ha that forms the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.

Gold and antimony form in a relay of vein sets that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely altered rocks (the "host"). These vein sets are like a "Golden Ladder" structure where the main host extends between the side rails deep into the earth, with multiple cross-cutting vein sets that host the gold forming the rungs. At Apollo, Golden Dyke and Rising Sun these individual 'rungs' have been defined over 600 m depth extent from surface to over 1,200 m below surface, are 2.5 m to 3.5 m wide (median widths) (and up to 10 m), and 20 m to 100 m in strike.

Cumulatively, 268 drill holes for 128,843.28 m have been reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020. This amount includes five holes for 929 m that have been drilled for geotechnical purposes and 22 holes for 2,972.92m that were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drill holes for 2,383 m have additionally been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area with fifteen additional regional holes currently being processed. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of eighty-eight (88) composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au and seventy-eight (78) composite intersections between 50 g/t and 100 g/t Au, and one-hundred and eight (108) composite intersections exceeding 10% Sb by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut.

Southern Cross Gold's systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations, which are currently drill defined over 1,550 m strike of the host dyke/sediment ("rails of the ladder") from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 650 m has been more intensively drill tested (Golden Dyke to Apollo). At least 122 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t Au to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralized system (Figure 2).

Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the SXGC website. These data, along with an interview on these results with President & CEO/Managing Director Michael Hudson can be viewed at www.southerncrossgold.com.

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one significant figure, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.

Figures 1 to 5 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 75% to 85% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width.

Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits

Sunday Creek (Figure 5) is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6 km to 12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).

Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China, Russia and Tajikistan together account for over 90% of global antimony mine production, with China alone supplying roughly half. China's dominance is greater still in processing, controlling an estimated 80% of global antimony refining capacity. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXGC projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.

Antimony represents approximately 21% to 24% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 2.39 ratio.

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3)

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF), is defining a leading gold-antimony project at the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, located 60 km north of Melbourne. Sunday Creek is a significant gold and antimony drill discovery in a Tier 1 location, with high-grade drill results including 88 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au from 128.8 km of drilling at Sunday Creek. The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of strike length, with structures tested from surface to 1,200 m depth.

Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile. The Company has a critical mineral the Western world needs. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defence and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier.

Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93% to 98% through gravity and flotation.

With a strong cash position, 1,392 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 200 km drill program planned through Q1 2027, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction, delivering milestone by milestone.

- Ends -

For ASX Compliance: This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

NI 43-101 Technical Background and Qualified Person

Kenneth Bush, Head of Exploration for SXGC, a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist in the fields of Mining and Exploration (#10315), is the Qualified Person as defined by the NI 43-101. They have prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

SXGC considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered and sold at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Alkane Resources (previously Mandalay Resources) contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Resources Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXGC considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its 2024 End of Year Mineral Reserves and Resources Press Release, dated February 20, 2025. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2024 production costs, using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, an antimony price of US$19,000 per tonne and 2024 total year metal recoveries of 91% for gold and 92% for antimony, and is as follows:

AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 Sb (%)

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXGC considers that a AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 Sb (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

JORC Competent Person Statement

Information in this announcement that relates to new exploration results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Mr Kenneth Bush a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist in the fields of Mining and Exploration (#10315). Mr Bush has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bush is Head of Exploration of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Certain information in this announcement that relates to prior exploration results is extracted from the Independent Geologist's Report dated 11 December 2024 which was issued with the consent of the Competent Person, Mr Steven Tambanis. The report is included in the Company's prospectus dated 11 December 2024 and is available at www.asx.com.au under code "SX2". The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information related to exploration results included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Persons' findings in relation to the report have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Certain information in this announcement also relates to prior drill hole exploration results, extracted from the following announcements, which are available to view on www.southerncrossgold.com:

4 October, 2022 SDDSC046, 20 October, 2022 SDDSC049, 5 September, 2023 SDDSC077B, 12 October, 2023 SDDLV003 & 4, 23 October, 2023 SDDSC082, 9 November, 2023 SDDSC091, 14 December, 2023 SDDSC092, 5 March, 2024 SDDSC107, 30 May, 2024 SDDSC117, 13 June, 2024 SDDSC118, 5 September, 2024 SDDSC130, 28 October, 2024 SDDSC137W2, 28 November, 2024 SDDSC141, 9 December, 2024 SDDSC145, 18 December, 2024 SDDSC129 & 144, 28 May, 2025 SDDSC161, 16 June, 2025 SDDSC162, 26 August, 2025 SDDSC171, 8 September, 2025 SDDSC170A,

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original document/announcement and the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political, social uncertainties; the state of capital markets, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and other risks described in the Company's documents filed with Canadian or Australian (under code SX2) securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada or Australia (under code SX2), as applicable, and available for the Company in Canada at www.sedarplus.ca or in Australia at www.asx.com.au (under code SX2). Documents are also available at www.southerncrossgold.com The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.





Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from holes SDDSC216, SDDSC216A, SDDSC219, SDDSC224, SDDSC228 and SDDSC233 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected prior reported drill holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/304023_2b8515e804066ba4_004full.jpg





Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected drill hole traces from holes SDDSC216, SDDSC216A, SDDSC219, SDDSC224, SDDSC228 and SDDSC233 reported here (black trace), with prior reported drill holes (grey trace) and currently drilling and assays pending hole traces (dark blue).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/304023_2b8515e804066ba4_005full.jpg





Figure 3: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the NW (striking 56 degrees) indicating mineralized vein sets. Showing holes SDDSC216, SDDSC216A, SDDSC219, SDDSC224, SDDSC228 and SDDSC233 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. The vertical extents of the vein sets are limited by proximity to drill hole pierce points.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Figure 4: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000 m to 7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo. Map in GDA94/ MGA Zone 55.

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Figure 5: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the 100% owned Redcastle Gold-Antimony Project

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Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

This Release Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94

Z55 SDDSC216 131.2 Golden Dyke 330701 5867880.5 299.42 -46.3 252.5 SDDSC216A 572.36 Golden Dyke 330701.2 5867880.5 299.6 -46.1 250.6 SDDSC219 392.2 Golden Dyke 330701.5 5867880.3 299.6 -49.2 247.8 SDDSC224 496.9 Golden Dyke 330700.6 5867879.9 299.62 -36.8 246.6 SDDSC228 447.8 Golden Dyke 330700.9 5867880.2 299.48 -47.1 245.2 SDDSC233 445.94 Golden Dyke 330700.8 5867880.1 299.55 -40.7 245

Currently being processed and analyzed Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East

GDA94

Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94

Z55 SDDSC201 321.4 Rising Sun 330948.3 5868003.4 313.3 -28.9 231.3 SDDSC205 1211.4 Rising Sun 330339.8 5867858.5 276.8 -64.6 75.8 SDDSC207 584.25 Christina 330094.8 5867459.3 278.3 -48.8 20.7 SDDSC213 941.44 Golden Dyke 330094.2 5867458.6 278.3 -62.6 14.6 SDDSC215 476.39 Regional 331603.6 5867183.7 304.9 -38.2 15.4 SDDSC218 796.99 Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -47.6 265.5 SDDSC220 716.7 Christina 329779.1 5867552.6 286.59 -26.5 70.5 SDDSC221 926.54 Golden Dyke 330754.1 5867733 307 -50.6 285.3 SDDSC222 792.29 Apollo 331596.1 5867936.9 345.43 -51.5 267.7 SDDSC222W1 1065.5 Apollo 331596.1 5867936.9 345.43 -51.5 267.7 SDDSC223 435.25 Apollo East 331483 5867839.8 335.72 -33.9 262.2 SDDSC225 992.82 Christina 330754.5 5867733 306.93 -52.9 284.8 SDDSC226 826.1 Rising Sun 331276.9 5867121.1 289.09 -56.4 336.5 SDDSC226A In Progress plan 1900 m Rising Sun 331278.1 5867112.6 289.16 -56.8 330.4 SDDSC226W1 603.9 Rising Sun 331276.9 5867121.1 289.09 -56.4 336.5 SDDSC227 412 Apollo East 331483.8 5867840.3 335.83 -36.6 266.5 SDDSC229 541.8 Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -48.5 266.9 SDDSC230 1129.3 Rising Sun 330353.9 5867861.1 277.2 -65.1 77 SDDSC230W1 861.8 Rising Sun 330353.9 5867861.1 277.2 -65.1 77 SDDSC231 1196.4 Rising Sun 330339.6 5867858.6 277 -70.3 71.1 SDDSC232 516.5 Christina 329777.6 5867552.2 286.76 -34.1 65.7 SDDSC234 449 Apollo East 331484.5 5867840.3 335.75 -46.1 266.1 SDDSC235 1500 Christina 329776.6 5867552 286.8 -44.7 63.2 SDDSC236 650.1 Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -49.4 263.6 SDDSC237 359 Golden Dyke 330700.4 5867880.1 299.67 -43.2 245.7 SDDSC237W1 510.47 Golden Dyke 330700.4 5867880.1 299.67 -43.2 299.7 SDDSC238 In Progress plan 750 m Christina 329780.9 5867551.9 286.5 -32 69.2 SDDSC239 915.63 Golden Dyke 330753.1 5867731.5 306.9 -31 270.2 SDDSC240 In Progress plan 1250 m Rising Sun 330354.1 5867861.2 277.24 -58.7 73.9 SDDSC241 418.6 Golden Dyke 330700.9 5867879.7 299.8 -39.1 243.5 SDDSC242A 370.8 Golden Dyke 330814 5867848 301 -45.7 255.1 SDDSC242AW1 601.7 Golden Dyke 330814 5867848 301 -47.6 268.2 SDDSC243 1037.9 Apollo 331615.8 5867951.1 346.99 -59.5 269 SDDSC245 548.8 Regional 331533.7 5867845.3 341.2 -40.7 156.1 SDDSC246 760.3 Golden Dyke 330753.7 5867731.8 306.73 -39.5 274.6 SDDSC247 193.6 Golden Dyke 330772.2 5867889.6 295.73 -32.3 248.5 SDDSC248 572.5 Apollo 331291.3 5867825.7 316.38 -40.9 269.8 SDDSC249 191.09 Golden Dyke 330772.7 5867889.6 295.74 -36.7 245.9 SDDSC250 199.81 Rising Sun 330772.4 5867889.9 295.7 -36.9 252.3 SDDSC251 120.4 Apollo 331532.6 5867847.5 340.85 -31.9 270.4 SDDSC251A 306.7 Apollo 331532.8 5867847.9 340.89 -31.7 273.7 SDDSC252 200 Golden Dyke 330772.7 5867889.9 295.68 -40 249.9 SDDSC253 349.4 Apollo 331595.8 5867936.9 345.63 -53.8 267.8 SDDSC253W1 1042.7 Apollo 331595.8 5867936.9 345.63 -53.8 267.8 SDDSC255 540 Golden Dyke 330773 5867890 295.56 -41.4 251.2 SDDSC256 445.5 Golden Dyke 330772.2 5867889.4 295.71 -31 245.3 SDDSC257 In Progress plan 634.5 m Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -43 263.8 SDDSC258 In Progress plan 740 m Golden Dyke 330973.3 5867847.7 296.73 -32.5 265 SDDSC259 830 Golden Dyke 330754 5867731.7 306.66 -43.6 274 SDDSC259W1 In Progress plan 766 m Golden Dyke 330754 5867731.7 306.66 -43.6 274 SDDSC260 In Progress plan 1230 m Rising Sun 330339.6 5867859.2 276.89 -69.6 64.3 SDDSC261 In Progress plan 1015 m Apollo 331615 5867950.8 346.91 -45.5 266.3 SDDSC262 In Progress plan 1150 m Apollo 331596 5867937 345 -55.5 266.5

Regional holes currently being processed and analyzed Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East

GDA94

Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94

Z55 SDDRE016 410.45 Redcastle 302735 5927298 194.26 -50.3 67.7 SDDRE017 359.8 Beautiful Venus 305388.6 5926618 206.62 -50.9 68.9 SDDTS009 506 Tonstall 336984.3 5870557.1 524.7 -28.3 285 SDDTS008 511.37 Tonstall 336992.9 5870558.4 524 -35 29 SDDTS010 535.79 Tonstall 336993.7 5870557.9 524.1 -37 44.4 SDDTS011 401.32 Tonstall 336992.1 5870557.3 524.1 -43 18 SDDCN002 350 Consols 336041 5870691 484 -37 241 SDDLV005A 419.1 Leviathan 334580 5870167 555.4 -31 206 SDDCN003 400 Consols 336043.5 5870690.2 484.1193 -36 130 SDDCN005A 280 Consols 336041 5870691 484 -30 265.5 SDDCN004 271.3 Consols 336041 5870691 484 -49 258

Abandoned drill holes currently being processed and analyzed Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDSC242 20.65 Golden Dyke 330814 5867848 301 -45.7 255.1

Table 2: Table of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC216, SDDSC216A, SDDSC219, SDDSC224, SDDSC228 and SDDSC233 with two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m. Significant intersections and interval depths are rounded to one decimal place.

Hole number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC219 295.7 297.5 1.7 2.5 0.2 3.0 SDDSC219 299.7 300.2 0.5 0.9 3.7 9.8 SDDSC219 316.2 321.0 4.8 1.6 0.1 1.9 Including 317.3 317.5 0.3 20.6 0.6 22.1 SDDSC219 324.2 326.5 2.4 1.2 1.2 4.1 Including 325.3 326.5 1.2 1.8 2.1 6.8 SDDSC219 333.0 333.3 0.3 9.7 0.4 10.5 SDDSC219 368.0 370.7 2.7 0.6 2.3 6.1 Including 368.5 370.1 1.6 0.6 3.5 8.9 SDDSC224 207.3 210.5 3.2 1.5 0.5 2.8 SDDSC224 381.0 388.1 7.0 5.7 1.0 8.1 Including 381.0 382.2 1.1 2.3 2.0 7.0 Including 385.3 387.0 1.7 20.0 2.2 25.2 SDDSC224 407.8 412.0 4.2 0.8 0.2 1.4 SDDSC228 246.8 247.2 0.4 2.7 34.9 86.2 SDDSC228 259.6 264.3 4.7 2.9 0.4 3.9 Including 264.0 264.3 0.3 31.7 1.0 34.0 SDDSC228 264.6 267.6 3.0 6.7 0.4 7.8 Including 264.6 265.1 0.5 41.5 1.8 45.9 SDDSC228 271.4 275.1 3.8 0.3 0.1 0.6 SDDSC228 322.0 323.8 1.8 0.9 1.0 3.3 SDDSC228 328.3 336.4 8.1 2.1 0.9 4.2 Including 329.8 332.3 2.5 3.8 1.8 8.0 SDDSC228 342.4 343.9 1.4 0.7 0.4 1.7 SDDSC228 346.5 346.7 0.2 48.6 1.6 52.5 SDDSC228 350.6 354.0 3.4 3.2 0.4 4.1 Including 351.1 351.9 0.9 10.0 1.0 12.3 SDDSC228 357.6 358.9 1.3 4.7 1.3 7.9 SDDSC228 361.8 370.1 8.3 5.2 2.6 11.4 Including 361.8 362.7 0.9 6.1 0.0 6.2 Including 364.7 367.7 3.0 12.2 6.9 28.7 SDDSC228 374.5 376.9 2.3 1.0 0.2 1.4 SDDSC228 379.0 381.7 2.7 0.4 0.2 0.8 SDDSC228 391.2 393.6 2.4 1.5 0.9 3.7 Including 391.5 392.6 1.2 2.0 1.3 5.1 SDDSC233 240.3 240.4 0.1 19.4 9.2 41.4 SDDSC233 248.6 249.7 1.1 7.9 1.3 10.9 Including 248.6 248.7 0.1 55.8 9.4 78.3 SDDSC233 256.6 256.8 0.2 43.5 0.7 45.2 SDDSC233 264.6 267.0 2.4 1.7 0.1 1.9 SDDSC233 335.5 338.2 2.8 0.6 0.2 1.0 SDDSC233 347.6 349.7 2.1 2.3 0.3 3.0 SDDSC233 353.0 353.9 0.9 7.1 0.9 9.2 SDDSC233 363.1 371.0 7.9 2.8 7.1 19.9 Including 363.1 365.6 2.6 2.6 1.6 6.5 Including 367.3 371.0 3.7 3.5 14.2 37.5 SDDSC233 378.9 379.2 0.3 40.6 2.0 45.3 SDDSC233 379.4 382.3 2.9 2.1 0.2 2.6

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC216, SDDSC216A, SDDSC219, SDDSC224, SDDSC228 and SDDSC233 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq. Individual assay and sample intervals are reported to two decimal places.

Hole number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC216 84.09 84.27 0.18 1.4 0.0012 1.40 SDDSC216A 40.14 40.82 0.68 0.21 0.016 0.25 SDDSC216A 151.97 153.03 1.06 0.91 0.00045 0.91 SDDSC216A 344.29 344.45 0.16 0.28 0.0022 0.29 SDDSC216A 442.8 443.25 0.45 0.06 0.018 0.10 SDDSC216A 466.75 467.2 0.45 0.1 0.0036 0.11 SDDSC216A 474.3 475.2 0.9 0.37 0.039 0.46 SDDSC216A 476 477 1 0.58 0.011 0.61 SDDSC216A 477 478 1 0.1 0.0051 0.11 SDDSC216A 478 479 1 0.4 0.006 0.41 SDDSC216A 479 479.7 0.7 0.97 0.0085 0.99 SDDSC216A 479.7 480.3 0.6 0.21 0.0033 0.22 SDDSC216A 483 484 1 0.24 0.032 0.32 SDDSC216A 489 490 1 0.36 0.08 0.55 SDDSC216A 490 490.7 0.7 0.35 0.053 0.48 SDDSC216A 490.7 491 0.3 1.95 0.0096 1.97 SDDSC216A 491 492.2 1.2 0.18 0.0036 0.19 SDDSC216A 492.2 492.55 0.35 0.41 0.0091 0.43 SDDSC216A 492.55 493 0.45 0.22 0.0087 0.24 SDDSC216A 493 493.3 0.3 0.72 0.013 0.75 SDDSC216A 505.52 506.85 1.33 0.25 0.01 0.27 SDDSC216A 507.7 508.1 0.4 0.28 0.035 0.36 SDDSC216A 508.1 508.73 0.63 0.39 0.03 0.46 SDDSC216A 508.73 509.22 0.49 0.16 0.015 0.20 SDDSC216A 509.22 510.2 0.98 0.27 0.019 0.32 SDDSC216A 510.2 510.39 0.19 0.15 0.005 0.16 SDDSC219 56.65 57.4 0.75 0.23 0.0067 0.25 SDDSC219 57.6 58.1 0.5 0.3 0.0088 0.32 SDDSC219 58.1 59.2 1.1 0.13 0.0023 0.14 SDDSC219 294.82 295.73 0.91 0.18 0.018 0.22 SDDSC219 295.73 295.91 0.18 0.88 1.25 3.87 SDDSC219 295.91 296.05 0.14 0.55 0.013 0.58 SDDSC219 296.05 296.2 0.15 23 0.02 23.05 SDDSC219 296.2 297.32 1.12 0.16 0.095 0.39 SDDSC219 297.32 297.46 0.14 3.25 0.25 3.85 SDDSC219 298.04 298.77 0.73 0.09 0.025 0.15 SDDSC219 298.77 299.68 0.91 0.11 0.0058 0.12 SDDSC219 299.68 299.82 0.14 1.22 4.27 11.43 SDDSC219 299.82 300.2 0.38 0.85 3.52 9.26 SDDSC219 305.6 306.71 1.11 0.13 0.011 0.16 SDDSC219 308.9 309.7 0.8 0.46 0.0092 0.48 SDDSC219 314.46 314.77 0.31 0.07 0.016 0.11 SDDSC219 316.17 316.5 0.33 0.76 0.21 1.26 SDDSC219 316.5 316.94 0.44 0.15 0.024 0.21 SDDSC219 316.94 317.25 0.31 0.43 0.96 2.72 SDDSC219 317.25 317.51 0.26 20.6 0.63 22.11 SDDSC219 317.51 318.01 0.5 0.13 0.012 0.16 SDDSC219 318.55 318.9 0.35 0.19 0.012 0.22 SDDSC219 318.9 319.34 0.44 1.56 0.017 1.60 SDDSC219 319.34 320.34 1 0.54 0.02 0.59 SDDSC219 320.34 320.95 0.61 0.78 0.15 1.14 SDDSC219 321.91 322.54 0.63 0.05 0.022 0.10 SDDSC219 322.54 322.94 0.4 0.27 0.034 0.35 SDDSC219 322.94 323.33 0.39 0.63 0.061 0.78 SDDSC219 323.33 324.15 0.82 0.43 0.091 0.65 SDDSC219 324.15 324.8 0.65 0.72 0.33 1.51 SDDSC219 324.8 325.31 0.51 0.48 0.097 0.71 SDDSC219 325.31 326.15 0.84 1.54 2.15 6.68 SDDSC219 326.15 326.54 0.39 2.45 1.93 7.06 SDDSC219 326.54 327.37 0.83 0.43 0.14 0.76 SDDSC219 327.37 328.4 1.03 0.13 0.04 0.23 SDDSC219 328.4 328.68 0.28 0.06 0.02 0.11 SDDSC219 328.68 329.15 0.47 0.39 0.06 0.53 SDDSC219 329.15 329.52 0.37 1.66 0.079 1.85 SDDSC219 332 332.5 0.5 0.15 0.0069 0.17 SDDSC219 332.95 333.25 0.3 9.68 0.36 10.54 SDDSC219 334 335.3 1.3 0.41 0.024 0.47 SDDSC219 335.3 335.5 0.2 4.63 0.13 4.94 SDDSC219 335.5 336.1 0.6 0.23 0.016 0.27 SDDSC219 336.1 336.5 0.4 0.01 0.047 0.12 SDDSC219 336.5 337.2 0.7 0.1 0.0062 0.11 SDDSC219 351.93 352.18 0.25 0.36 0.0041 0.37 SDDSC219 352.18 353.07 0.89 0.85 0.0036 0.86 SDDSC219 363.15 364.14 0.99 0.12 0.0035 0.13 SDDSC219 364.14 364.61 0.47 0.12 0.0027 0.13 SDDSC219 364.61 365.8 1.19 0.14 0.021 0.19 SDDSC219 367.62 368 0.38 0.34 0.13 0.65 SDDSC219 368 368.53 0.53 0.35 0.73 2.09 SDDSC219 368.53 368.68 0.15 0.35 7.61 18.54 SDDSC219 368.68 368.88 0.2 0.63 1.8 4.93 SDDSC219 368.88 369.21 0.33 0.78 2.12 5.85 SDDSC219 369.21 369.62 0.41 0.73 3.3 8.62 SDDSC219 369.62 370.11 0.49 0.59 3.94 10.01 SDDSC219 370.11 370.71 0.6 0.65 0.61 2.11 SDDSC219 370.71 371.31 0.6 0.36 0.15 0.72 SDDSC219 381.6 382.9 1.3 0.14 0.0058 0.15 SDDSC219 382.9 383.9 1 0.2 0.0046 0.21 SDDSC219 388.8 389 0.2 0.24 0.013 0.27 SDDSC219 390.2 390.44 0.24 0.31 0.0041 0.32 SDDSC219 391 391.55 0.55 0.2 0.0012 0.20 SDDSC224 199.74 200.07 0.33 0.12 0.0024 0.13 SDDSC224 207.26 207.6 0.34 1.81 1.02 4.25 SDDSC224 207.6 208.2 0.6 1.14 0.23 1.69 SDDSC224 208.2 208.46 0.26 5.72 1.97 10.43 SDDSC224 208.46 209.21 0.75 1.65 1.01 4.06 SDDSC224 209.21 209.53 0.32 0.46 0.011 0.49 SDDSC224 209.53 209.88 0.35 0.63 0.04 0.73 SDDSC224 209.88 210.2 0.32 0.57 0.0053 0.58 SDDSC224 210.2 210.5 0.3 1.09 0.0049 1.10 SDDSC224 210.8 211 0.2 0.47 0.0059 0.48 SDDSC224 211 211.48 0.48 0.36 0.0031 0.37 SDDSC224 211.48 212.44 0.96 0.6 0.042 0.70 SDDSC224 212.44 212.54 0.1 0.5 0.2 0.98 SDDSC224 213.97 214.09 0.12 0.1 0.0026 0.11 SDDSC224 214.39 214.6 0.21 0.23 0.0025 0.24 SDDSC224 324.57 324.86 0.29 0.64 0.014 0.67 SDDSC224 362.59 363.69 1.1 0.1 0.018 0.14 SDDSC224 365.77 365.98 0.21 0.67 0.19 1.12 SDDSC224 365.98 366.72 0.74 0.06 0.025 0.12 SDDSC224 366.72 367.02 0.3 0.08 0.018 0.12 SDDSC224 369.65 370.12 0.47 0.16 0.0028 0.17 SDDSC224 370.12 370.37 0.25 0.1 0.003 0.11 SDDSC224 370.37 371.24 0.87 0.11 0.0026 0.12 SDDSC224 373.13 373.81 0.68 0.12 0.22 0.65 SDDSC224 373.81 374.09 0.28 1.36 1.84 5.76 SDDSC224 374.09 374.54 0.45 0.09 0.09 0.31 SDDSC224 374.54 374.74 0.2 0.11 0.061 0.26 SDDSC224 380.43 381.04 0.61 0.62 0.13 0.93 SDDSC224 381.04 381.24 0.2 5.03 3.73 13.94 SDDSC224 381.24 381.59 0.35 0.8 0.45 1.88 SDDSC224 381.59 382.19 0.6 2.32 2.28 7.77 SDDSC224 382.19 382.37 0.18 2.69 0.57 4.05 SDDSC224 382.37 383.23 0.86 0.16 0.018 0.20 SDDSC224 383.23 384 0.77 1.9 0.78 3.76 SDDSC224 384 384.67 0.67 0.16 0.09 0.38 SDDSC224 384.67 385.26 0.59 0.13 0.034 0.21 SDDSC224 385.26 386.45 1.19 2.04 3.13 9.52 SDDSC224 386.45 386.99 0.54 59.6 0.1 59.84 SDDSC224 386.99 387.35 0.36 0.6 0.023 0.65 SDDSC224 387.35 388.09 0.74 0.7 0.31 1.44 SDDSC224 388.09 388.62 0.53 0.16 0.034 0.24 SDDSC224 388.62 389.08 0.46 0.22 0.024 0.28 SDDSC224 389.08 389.64 0.56 0.68 0.05 0.80 SDDSC224 395.09 396 0.91 0.09 0.0046 0.10 SDDSC224 402 402.82 0.82 0.07 0.048 0.18 SDDSC224 404 405.26 1.26 0.36 0.041 0.46 SDDSC224 406.34 407 0.66 0.5 0.02 0.55 SDDSC224 407.8 407.94 0.14 8.96 0.92 11.16 SDDSC224 407.94 409 1.06 1.1 0.19 1.55 SDDSC224 410.04 410.15 0.11 6.9 2.23 12.23 SDDSC224 411.2 412 0.8 0.37 0.5 1.57 SDDSC224 412 412.48 0.48 0.28 0.041 0.38 SDDSC224 416.46 416.62 0.16 0.13 0.067 0.29 SDDSC224 416.62 417.64 1.02 0.07 0.022 0.12 SDDSC224 421.12 422 0.88 0.37 0.57 1.73 SDDSC224 422 423 1 0.08 0.03 0.15 SDDSC224 424.92 426.12 1.2 0.26 0.0041 0.27 SDDSC228 245.2 246.49 1.29 0.13 0.0053 0.14 SDDSC228 246.49 246.84 0.35 0.14 0.018 0.18 SDDSC228 246.84 246.97 0.13 1.28 46.6 112.65 SDDSC228 246.97 247.21 0.24 3.45 28.6 71.80 SDDSC228 247.21 248.03 0.82 0.28 0.011 0.31 SDDSC228 248.03 249 0.97 0.07 0.026 0.13 SDDSC228 249.61 249.8 0.19 0.29 0.17 0.70 SDDSC228 249.8 250.28 0.48 0.08 0.062 0.23 SDDSC228 251.09 251.56 0.47 0.11 0.01 0.13 SDDSC228 254.85 255.08 0.23 0.28 0.0046 0.29 SDDSC228 255.08 255.36 0.28 1.28 0.069 1.44 SDDSC228 258.23 258.39 0.16 0.11 0.01 0.13 SDDSC228 258.39 258.91 0.52 0.08 0.03 0.15 SDDSC228 258.91 259.49 0.58 0.11 0.23 0.66 SDDSC228 259.49 259.64 0.15 0.18 0.066 0.34 SDDSC228 259.64 259.86 0.22 0.62 1.38 3.92 SDDSC228 259.86 260.23 0.37 1.03 0.022 1.08 SDDSC228 260.23 260.99 0.76 0.16 0.0054 0.17 SDDSC228 260.99 261.51 0.52 0.41 0.026 0.47 SDDSC228 261.51 261.8 0.29 0.67 0.3 1.39 SDDSC228 261.8 261.95 0.15 3.2 1.26 6.21 SDDSC228 262.68 262.8 0.12 6.62 2.59 12.81 SDDSC228 262.8 263 0.2 0.38 0.079 0.57 SDDSC228 263 263.52 0.52 1.33 1.35 4.56 SDDSC228 263.52 263.98 0.46 0.8 0.063 0.95 SDDSC228 263.98 264.3 0.32 31.7 0.95 33.97 SDDSC228 264.6 264.91 0.31 0.16 0.057 0.30 SDDSC228 264.91 265.06 0.15 127 5.53 140.22 SDDSC228 265.06 265.65 0.59 0.18 0.049 0.30 SDDSC228 265.65 266 0.35 0.83 0.022 0.88 SDDSC228 266 266.23 0.23 1.69 0.88 3.79 SDDSC228 266.23 267.45 1.22 0.23 0.13 0.54 SDDSC228 267.45 267.63 0.18 1.26 0.48 2.41 SDDSC228 267.63 268.43 0.8 0.38 0.12 0.67 SDDSC228 268.78 269.85 1.07 0.09 0.096 0.32 SDDSC228 270.48 271.35 0.87 0.07 0.019 0.12 SDDSC228 271.35 271.9 0.55 1.03 0.13 1.34 SDDSC228 272.9 273.62 0.72 0.06 0.075 0.24 SDDSC228 273.62 274.16 0.54 0.22 0.36 1.08 SDDSC228 274.16 274.71 0.55 0.29 0.015 0.33 SDDSC228 274.71 275.1 0.39 0.73 0.32 1.49 SDDSC228 275.1 275.64 0.54 0.32 0.26 0.94 SDDSC228 278.96 279.2 0.24 0.3 0.75 2.09 SDDSC228 285.42 285.94 0.52 0.44 0.014 0.47 SDDSC228 285.94 287.08 1.14 0.12 0.066 0.28 SDDSC228 287.08 287.47 0.39 0.11 0.064 0.26 SDDSC228 291.56 292.02 0.46 0.09 0.0062 0.10 SDDSC228 293.11 293.45 0.34 0.11 0.022 0.16 SDDSC228 295.75 296.46 0.71 0.13 0.0067 0.15 SDDSC228 296.46 296.66 0.2 1.64 0.056 1.77 SDDSC228 296.66 297.42 0.76 0.55 0.054 0.68 SDDSC228 297.42 298.37 0.95 0.35 0.015 0.39 SDDSC228 298.37 298.91 0.54 0.08 0.013 0.11 SDDSC228 300.37 300.73 0.36 0.12 0.0051 0.13 SDDSC228 311.46 312.41 0.95 0.23 0.0033 0.24 SDDSC228 321.95 322.21 0.26 3.1 0.46 4.20 SDDSC228 322.53 322.91 0.38 0.61 0.51 1.83 SDDSC228 323.2 323.75 0.55 1.09 2.72 7.59 SDDSC228 323.75 324.41 0.66 0.07 0.025 0.13 SDDSC228 324.67 325.06 0.39 0.6 0.14 0.93 SDDSC228 327.15 328.33 1.18 0.12 0.032 0.20 SDDSC228 328.33 329.2 0.87 2.23 0.088 2.44 SDDSC228 329.2 329.41 0.21 0.93 0.12 1.22 SDDSC228 329.41 329.78 0.37 2.19 0.59 3.60 SDDSC228 329.78 330.45 0.67 3.98 1.29 7.06 SDDSC228 330.45 330.7 0.25 1.9 1.54 5.58 SDDSC228 330.7 331.07 0.37 0.65 1.2 3.52 SDDSC228 331.07 331.24 0.17 4.54 3.98 14.05 SDDSC228 331.24 331.47 0.23 12.9 4.19 22.91 SDDSC228 331.47 332.05 0.58 3 0.81 4.94 SDDSC228 332.05 332.27 0.22 2.79 2.77 9.41 SDDSC228 332.27 333.12 0.85 2.17 1.04 4.66 SDDSC228 333.12 333.89 0.77 0.92 0.38 1.83 SDDSC228 333.89 334.38 0.49 0.08 0.18 0.51 SDDSC228 334.38 335.02 0.64 1.64 1.07 4.20 SDDSC228 335.02 335.61 0.59 0.22 0.086 0.43 SDDSC228 335.61 336.13 0.52 0.41 0.16 0.79 SDDSC228 336.13 336.4 0.27 2.99 1.08 5.57 SDDSC228 339.61 340.2 0.59 0.65 0.028 0.72 SDDSC228 340.2 340.72 0.52 0.13 0.0034 0.14 SDDSC228 340.72 341.5 0.78 0.35 0.08 0.54 SDDSC228 342.05 342.43 0.38 0.23 0.019 0.28 SDDSC228 342.43 343.1 0.67 1.11 0.72 2.83 SDDSC228 343.64 343.85 0.21 0.87 0.65 2.42 SDDSC228 345.5 346 0.5 0.07 0.025 0.13 SDDSC228 346 346.5 0.5 0.01 0.14 0.34 SDDSC228 346.5 346.73 0.23 48.6 1.64 52.52 SDDSC228 347.36 348.05 0.69 0.54 0.04 0.64 SDDSC228 348.05 348.55 0.5 0.5 0.022 0.55 SDDSC228 349 349.6 0.6 0.29 0.0099 0.31 SDDSC228 350.12 350.55 0.43 0.27 0.24 0.84 SDDSC228 350.55 351.06 0.51 1.92 0.41 2.90 SDDSC228 351.06 351.3 0.24 1.23 2.11 6.27 SDDSC228 351.3 351.8 0.5 11.3 0.27 11.95 SDDSC228 351.8 351.94 0.14 20.1 1.66 24.07 SDDSC228 351.94 352.55 0.61 0.3 0.044 0.41 SDDSC228 353.45 354 0.55 2.21 0.22 2.74 SDDSC228 354 354.65 0.65 0.23 0.025 0.29 SDDSC228 354.65 354.85 0.2 0.17 0.23 0.72 SDDSC228 354.85 355.43 0.58 0.11 0.022 0.16 SDDSC228 357.55 357.75 0.2 26.9 2.44 32.73 SDDSC228 358.3 358.75 0.45 0.03 0.049 0.15 SDDSC228 358.75 358.9 0.15 5.91 8.59 26.44 SDDSC228 358.9 359.52 0.62 0.02 0.042 0.12 SDDSC228 359.52 360.15 0.63 0.27 0.055 0.40 SDDSC228 360.7 361.3 0.6 0.08 0.019 0.13 SDDSC228 361.8 362.68 0.88 6.13 0.029 6.20 SDDSC228 363.49 363.81 0.32 1.4 1.13 4.10 SDDSC228 364.32 364.72 0.4 0.45 0.4 1.41 SDDSC228 364.72 365.09 0.37 9.19 1.78 13.44 SDDSC228 365.09 365.2 0.11 15 1.32 18.15 SDDSC228 365.2 365.9 0.7 38.6 14.8 73.97 SDDSC228 365.9 366.33 0.43 0.44 2.63 6.73 SDDSC228 366.33 367.06 0.73 0.7 0.62 2.18 SDDSC228 367.06 367.47 0.41 7 12.7 37.35 SDDSC228 367.47 367.68 0.21 2.42 11.7 30.38 SDDSC228 367.68 367.84 0.16 0.43 1.58 4.21 SDDSC228 367.84 368.68 0.84 0.14 0.011 0.17 SDDSC228 368.68 368.82 0.14 0.09 0.023 0.14 SDDSC228 369.35 370.11 0.76 1.34 0.23 1.89 SDDSC228 370.11 370.7 0.59 0.29 0.055 0.42 SDDSC228 370.7 371.41 0.71 0.12 0.014 0.15 SDDSC228 371.41 372.15 0.74 0.58 0.041 0.68 SDDSC228 374.54 374.84 0.3 1.6 0.15 1.96 SDDSC228 374.84 375.63 0.79 0.73 0.4 1.69 SDDSC228 375.63 376.22 0.59 0.61 0.052 0.73 SDDSC228 376.22 376.87 0.65 1.38 0.049 1.50 SDDSC228 376.87 377.58 0.71 0.12 0.022 0.17 SDDSC228 377.58 378.1 0.52 0.27 0.066 0.43 SDDSC228 378.1 378.95 0.85 0.76 0.07 0.93 SDDSC228 378.95 379.54 0.59 0.32 0.55 1.63 SDDSC228 379.54 380.1 0.56 0.17 0.15 0.53 SDDSC228 380.1 380.9 0.8 0.16 0.0049 0.17 SDDSC228 380.9 381.3 0.4 0.53 0.0063 0.55 SDDSC228 381.3 381.66 0.36 1.55 0.037 1.64 SDDSC228 381.66 382.18 0.52 0.33 0.0039 0.34 SDDSC228 382.18 383.1 0.92 0.53 0.12 0.82 SDDSC228 384 385 1 0.23 0.038 0.32 SDDSC228 385 385.6 0.6 0.54 0.058 0.68 SDDSC228 385.6 385.9 0.3 0.85 0.59 2.26 SDDSC228 385.9 386.66 0.76 0.43 0.19 0.88 SDDSC228 387.64 388.71 1.07 0.12 0.0094 0.14 SDDSC228 388.71 389.1 0.39 0.1 0.0072 0.12 SDDSC228 389.1 389.86 0.76 0.1 0.36 0.96 SDDSC228 391.2 391.47 0.27 0.93 1.36 4.18 SDDSC228 391.47 391.75 0.28 1.17 1.65 5.11 SDDSC228 391.75 392.14 0.39 2.28 1.1 4.91 SDDSC228 392.14 392.33 0.19 2.65 0.79 4.54 SDDSC228 392.33 392.63 0.3 2.02 1.54 5.70 SDDSC228 392.63 392.97 0.34 0.97 0.34 1.78 SDDSC228 392.97 393.58 0.61 0.95 0.42 1.95 SDDSC228 393.58 394.27 0.69 0.49 0.11 0.75 SDDSC228 395.73 396.44 0.71 0.09 0.0042 0.10 SDDSC228 400.5 400.68 0.18 0.36 0.0076 0.38 SDDSC228 400.68 400.9 0.22 0.64 0.0026 0.65 SDDSC228 400.9 401.83 0.93 0.12 0.0041 0.13 SDDSC233 106.79 107.25 0.46 0.22 0.0019 0.22 SDDSC233 201 202 1 0.14 0.0036 0.15 SDDSC233 230.57 231.13 0.56 0.3 0.015 0.34 SDDSC233 231.13 232 0.87 1.26 0.068 1.42 SDDSC233 232 233.04 1.04 0.47 0.0046 0.48 SDDSC233 233.04 234 0.96 0.43 0.014 0.46 SDDSC233 237.2 237.34 0.14 0.7 0.0042 0.71 SDDSC233 239.32 239.92 0.6 0.08 0.096 0.31 SDDSC233 240.28 240.38 0.1 19.4 9.19 41.36 SDDSC233 243.8 244.13 0.33 0.15 0.0027 0.16 SDDSC233 244.13 244.45 0.32 0.18 0.003 0.19 SDDSC233 244.45 244.73 0.28 0.35 0.0085 0.37 SDDSC233 244.73 245.09 0.36 0.67 0.006 0.68 SDDSC233 245.09 245.42 0.33 0.69 0.0044 0.70 SDDSC233 245.42 245.65 0.23 0.27 0.0027 0.28 SDDSC233 245.65 246.08 0.43 0.21 0.0028 0.22 SDDSC233 246.08 246.5 0.42 1.03 0.012 1.06 SDDSC233 246.5 246.7 0.2 1.61 0.008 1.63 SDDSC233 247.67 248.55 0.88 0.23 0.026 0.29 SDDSC233 248.55 248.7 0.15 55.8 9.4 78.27 SDDSC233 248.7 249.08 0.38 0.19 0.033 0.27 SDDSC233 249.08 249.28 0.2 0.22 0.21 0.72 SDDSC233 249.28 249.6 0.32 0.64 0.0032 0.65 SDDSC233 249.6 249.7 0.1 3.8 0.076 3.98 SDDSC233 249.7 251 1.3 0.19 0.022 0.24 SDDSC233 254 255.26 1.26 0.16 0.0099 0.18 SDDSC233 255.26 255.64 0.38 0.66 0.064 0.81 SDDSC233 255.64 256.55 0.91 0.69 0.0073 0.71 SDDSC233 256.55 256.77 0.22 43.5 0.72 45.22 SDDSC233 256.77 257.23 0.46 0.88 0.0074 0.90 SDDSC233 259 259.67 0.67 0.19 0.0046 0.20 SDDSC233 259.67 260.06 0.39 0.14 0.0048 0.15 SDDSC233 260.06 260.44 0.38 0.14 0.0085 0.16 SDDSC233 260.44 261.17 0.73 0.07 0.013 0.10 SDDSC233 261.17 262.04 0.87 0.53 0.015 0.57 SDDSC233 262.04 262.14 0.1 0.42 0.013 0.45 SDDSC233 264 264.59 0.59 0.17 0.014 0.20 SDDSC233 264.59 264.89 0.3 1.73 0.3 2.45 SDDSC233 265.47 266.21 0.74 0.29 0.017 0.33 SDDSC233 266.21 266.41 0.2 6.19 0.13 6.50 SDDSC233 266.41 267 0.59 3.65 0.078 3.84 SDDSC233 267 268 1 0.08 0.015 0.12 SDDSC233 272.36 273.25 0.89 0.12 0.015 0.16 SDDSC233 273.25 274.18 0.93 0.09 0.013 0.12 SDDSC233 274.18 274.58 0.4 0.16 0.012 0.19 SDDSC233 305.09 305.49 0.4 0.09 0.0042 0.10 SDDSC233 305.49 306 0.51 0.23 0.0028 0.24 SDDSC233 306 306.95 0.95 0.21 0.0047 0.22 SDDSC233 306.95 308 1.05 0.1 0.004 0.11 SDDSC233 308 309 1 0.17 0.0036 0.18 SDDSC233 310.02 311.11 1.09 0.07 0.041 0.17 SDDSC233 311.11 311.79 0.68 0.44 0.67 2.04 SDDSC233 311.79 312.33 0.54 0.17 0.049 0.29 SDDSC233 312.33 313.31 0.98 0.12 0.015 0.16 SDDSC233 318.19 319.09 0.9 0.6 0.2 1.08 SDDSC233 319.09 319.67 0.58 0.02 0.084 0.22 SDDSC233 324.1 325.28 1.18 <0.01 0.088 0.20 SDDSC233 325.28 326.26 0.98 0.32 0.034 0.40 SDDSC233 326.26 327.17 0.91 1.16 0.052 1.28 SDDSC233 327.17 327.68 0.51 0.38 0.013 0.41 SDDSC233 329 330.2 1.2 0.57 0.03 0.64 SDDSC233 330.2 330.65 0.45 0.22 0.018 0.26 SDDSC233 330.65 331.1 0.45 0.17 0.046 0.28 SDDSC233 331.1 331.2 0.1 0.94 2.58 7.11 SDDSC233 331.2 332.1 0.9 0.36 0.016 0.40 SDDSC233 332.91 333.68 0.77 0.09 0.013 0.12 SDDSC233 334.7 335.45 0.75 0.24 0.0077 0.26 SDDSC233 335.45 335.77 0.32 2.54 0.33 3.33 SDDSC233 335.77 336.59 0.82 0.31 0.015 0.35 SDDSC233 337.68 338.01 0.33 1.14 0.73 2.88 SDDSC233 338.01 338.2 0.19 1.15 0.32 1.91 SDDSC233 340.3 340.87 0.57 0.95 0.017 0.99 SDDSC233 342 343.1 1.1 0.18 0.0066 0.20 SDDSC233 343.84 344.24 0.4 0.14 0.013 0.17 SDDSC233 347.57 347.74 0.17 14.4 1.55 18.10 SDDSC233 349.55 349.7 0.15 16 2.32 21.54 SDDSC233 350.17 350.4 0.23 0.38 0.041 0.48 SDDSC233 351.28 352.18 0.9 0.17 0.06 0.31 SDDSC233 352.18 353.04 0.86 0.1 0.011 0.13 SDDSC233 353.04 353.71 0.67 6.89 0.2 7.37 SDDSC233 353.71 353.92 0.21 7.89 3.02 15.11 SDDSC233 355.55 355.8 0.25 0.45 0.0071 0.47 SDDSC233 356.97 357.49 0.52 2.59 0.33 3.38 SDDSC233 357.49 358.26 0.77 0.1 0.011 0.13 SDDSC233 361.85 363.05 1.2 0.12 0.02 0.17 SDDSC233 363.05 363.3 0.25 4.41 4.77 15.81 SDDSC233 363.3 364.21 0.91 1.56 0.75 3.35 SDDSC233 364.21 364.5 0.29 5.2 4.11 15.02 SDDSC233 364.5 364.82 0.32 1.94 0.67 3.54 SDDSC233 364.82 365.07 0.25 2.53 0.54 3.82 SDDSC233 365.07 365.6 0.53 2.71 1.34 5.91 SDDSC233 365.6 366.75 1.15 1.28 0.14 1.61 SDDSC233 366.75 367.33 0.58 1.66 0.58 3.05 SDDSC233 367.33 367.54 0.21 8.16 3.43 16.36 SDDSC233 367.54 367.87 0.33 1.64 0.43 2.67 SDDSC233 367.87 367.97 0.1 1.86 3.27 9.68 SDDSC233 367.97 368.32 0.35 0.86 0.049 0.98 SDDSC233 368.32 368.84 0.52 1.59 17.1 42.46 SDDSC233 368.84 369.04 0.2 2 4.21 12.06 SDDSC233 369.04 369.2 0.16 2.35 19 47.76 SDDSC233 369.2 369.48 0.28 9.13 27.4 74.62 SDDSC233 369.48 369.64 0.16 4.8 8.86 25.98 SDDSC233 369.64 369.77 0.13 20.1 47 132.43 SDDSC233 369.77 370.09 0.32 3.43 36.3 90.19 SDDSC233 370.09 370.52 0.43 1.18 0.44 2.23 SDDSC233 370.52 370.63 0.11 0.9 22.4 54.44 SDDSC233 370.63 370.85 0.22 3.1 11.6 30.82 SDDSC233 370.85 371 0.15 1.74 41.2 100.21 SDDSC233 371 372 1 0.16 0.076 0.34 SDDSC233 373 374 1 0.09 0.0078 0.11 SDDSC233 378 378.94 0.94 0.11 0.014 0.14 SDDSC233 378.94 379.23 0.29 40.6 1.96 45.28 SDDSC233 379.4 379.92 0.52 6.9 1.05 9.41 SDDSC233 379.92 381 1.08 0.8 0.026 0.86 SDDSC233 381 381.14 0.14 1.12 0.04 1.22 SDDSC233 381.14 381.91 0.77 0.91 0.096 1.14 SDDSC233 381.91 382.26 0.35 1.79 0.012 1.82 SDDSC233 382.26 382.52 0.26 0.78 0.045 0.89 SDDSC233 382.52 383.03 0.51 0.31 0.024 0.37 SDDSC233 390.2 390.57 0.37 0.16 0.013 0.19 SDDSC233 391.21 392.12 0.91 0.22 0.015 0.26 SDDSC233 392.12 393 0.88 0.1 0.0028 0.11 SDDSC233 393.4 394 0.6 0.62 0.027 0.68 SDDSC233 394 394.36 0.36 0.06 0.036 0.15 SDDSC233 394.36 394.55 0.19 0.2 0.035 0.28 SDDSC233 394.55 395.25 0.7 0.06 0.047 0.17 SDDSC233 395.25 395.37 0.12 1.38 0.24 1.95 SDDSC233 400.88 401.52 0.64 0.11 0.0047 0.12

JORC Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralization that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralization types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Sampling has been conducted on drill core (half core for >90% and quarter core for check samples), grab samples (field samples of in-situ bedrock and boulders; including duplicate samples), trench samples (rock chips, including duplicates) and soil samples (including duplicate samples).

Locations of field samples were obtained by using a GPS, generally to an accuracy of within 5 metres. Drill hole and trench locations have been confirmed to <1 metre using a differential GPS.

Samples locations have also been verified by plotting locations on the high-resolution Lidar maps

Locations of field samples were obtained by using a GPS, generally to an accuracy of within 5 metres. Drill hole and trench locations have been confirmed to <1 metre using a differential GPS. Samples locations have also been verified by plotting locations on the high-resolution Lidar maps Drill core is marked for cutting and cut using an automated diamond saw used by Company staff in Kilmore.

Samples are bagged at the core saw and transported to the Bendigo On Site Laboratory for assay.

At On Site samples are crushed using a jaw crusher combined with a rotary splitter and a 1 kg split is separated for pulverizing (LM5) and assay.

Samples are bagged at the core saw and transported to the Bendigo On Site Laboratory for assay. At On Site samples are crushed using a jaw crusher combined with a rotary splitter and a 1 kg split is separated for pulverizing (LM5) and assay. Standard fire assay techniques are used for gold assay on a 30 g charge by experienced staff (used to dealing with high sulfide and stibnite-rich charges). On Site gold method by fire assay code PE01S.

Screen fire assay is used to understand gold grain-size distribution where coarse gold is evident.

ICP-OES is used to analyse the aqua regia digested pulp for an additional 12 elements (method BM011) and over-range antimony is measured using flame AAS (method known as B050).

Soil samples were sieved in the field and an 80-mesh sample bagged and transported to ALS Global laboratories in Brisbane for super-low level gold analysis on a 50 g samples by method ST44 (using aqua regia and ICP-MS).

Grab and rock chip samples are generally submitted to On Site Laboratories for standard fire assay and 12 element ICP-OES as described above. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). HQ or NQ diameter diamond drill core, oriented using Axis Champ orientation tool with the orientation line marked on the base of the drill core by the driller/offsider.

A standard 3 metre core barrel has been found to be most effective in both the hard and soft rocks in the project. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Core recoveries were maximised using HQ or NQ diamond drill core with careful control over water pressure to maintain soft-rock integrity and prevent loss of fines from soft drill core. Recoveries are determined on a metre-by-metre basis in the core shed using a tape measure against marked up drill core checking against driller's core blocks.

Plots of grade versus recovery and RQD (described below) show no trends relating to loss of drill core, or fines. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Geotechnical logging of the drill core takes place on racks in the company core shed.

Core orientations marked at the drill rig are checked for consistency, and base of core orientation lines are marked on core where two or more orientations match within 10 degrees.

Core recoveries are measured for each metre

RQD measurements (cumulative quantity of core sticks > 10 cm in a metre) are made on a metre-by-metre basis.

Core orientations marked at the drill rig are checked for consistency, and base of core orientation lines are marked on core where two or more orientations match within 10 degrees. Core recoveries are measured for each metre RQD measurements (cumulative quantity of core sticks > 10 cm in a metre) are made on a metre-by-metre basis. Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.

The ½ core cutting line is placed approximately 10 degrees above the orientation line so the orientation line is retained in the core tray for future work.

Geological logging of drill core includes the following parameters:

Rock types, lithology

Alteration

Structural information (orientations of veins, bedding, fractures using standard alpha-beta measurements from orientation line; or, in the case of un-oriented parts of the core, the alpha angles are measured)

Veining (quartz, carbonate, stibnite)

Key minerals (visible under hand lens, e.g. gold, stibnite)

Rock types, lithology Alteration Structural information (orientations of veins, bedding, fractures using standard alpha-beta measurements from orientation line; or, in the case of un-oriented parts of the core, the alpha angles are measured) Veining (quartz, carbonate, stibnite) Key minerals (visible under hand lens, e.g. gold, stibnite) 100% of drill core is logged for all components described above into the company MX logging database.

Logging is fully quantitative, although the description of lithology and alteration relies on visible observations by trained geologists.

Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.

Logging is considered to be at an appropriate quantitative standard to use in future studies. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Drill core is typically half-core sampled using an Almonte core saw. The drill core orientation line is retained.

Quarter and half core is used when taking sampling duplicates (termed FDUP in the database).

Sampling representivity is maximised by always taking the same side of the drill core (whenever oriented),and consistently drawing a cut line on the core where orientation is not possible. The field technician draws these lines.

Sample sizes are maximised for coarse gold by using half core, and using quarter core and half core splits (laboratory duplicates) allows an estimation of nugget effect.

In mineralized rock the company uses approximately 10% of core duplicates, certified reference materials (suitable OREAS materials), laboratory sample duplicates and instrument repeats.

In the soil sampling program duplicates were obtained every 25th sample and the laboratory inserted low-level gold standards regularly into the sample flow. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. The fire assay technique for gold used by On Site is a globally recognised method, and over-range follow-ups including gravimetric finish and screen fire assay are standard. Of significance at the On Site laboratory is the presence of fire assay personnel who are experienced in dealing with high sulfide charges (especially those with high stibnite contents) - this substantially reduces the risk of inaccurate reporting in complex sulfide-gold charges.

Where screen fire assay is used, this assay will be reported instead of the original fire assay.

The ICP-OES technique is a standard analytical technique for assessing elemental concentrations. The digest used (aqua regia) is excellent for the dissolution of sulfides (in this case generally stibnite, pyrite and trace arsenopyrite), but other silicate-hosted elements, in particular vanadium (V), may only be partially dissolved. These silicate-hosted elements are not important in the determination of the quantity of gold, antimony, arsenic or sulphur.

A portable XRF has been used in a qualitative manner on drill core to ensure appropriate core samples have been taken (no pXRF data are reported or included in the MX database).

Acceptable levels of accuracy and precision have been established using the following methods

¼ duplicates - half core is split into quarters and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 100 g/t Au.

½ duplicates - core is split into halves and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 100 g/t Au.

Washes - washes are inserted post visible gold or >1% visible stibnite to ensure contamination is minimised during the preparation stage

Blanks - blanks are inserted after visible gold and in strongly mineralized rocks to confirm that the crushing and pulping are not affected by gold smearing onto the crusher and LM5 swing mill surfaces. Results are excellent, generally below detection limit and a single sample at 0.03 g/t Au.

Certified Reference Materials - OREAS CRMs have been used throughout the project including blanks, low (<1 g/t Au), medium (up to 5 g/t Au) and high-grade gold samples (> 5 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the MX database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value.

Laboratory splits - On Site conducts splits of both coarse crush and pulp duplicates as quality control and reports all data. In particular, high Au samples have the most repeats.

Laboratory CRMs - On Site regularly inserts their own CRM materials into the process flow and reports all data

Laboratory precision - duplicate measurements of solutions (both Au from fire assay and other elements from the aqua regia digests) are made regularly by the laboratory and reported. Accuracy and precision have been determined carefully by using the sampling and measurement techniques described above during the sampling (accuracy) and laboratory (accuracy and precision) stages of the analysis.

have been determined carefully by using the sampling and measurement techniques described above during the sampling (accuracy) and laboratory (accuracy and precision) stages of the analysis. Soil sample company duplicates and laboratory certified reference materials all fall within expected ranges. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. The Independent Geologist has visited Sunday Creek drill sites and inspected drill core held at the Kilmore core shed - 11 December 2024 S.Tambanis.

The CP & QP, Mr Kenneth Bush has visually inspected the drill core from holes in this release. The drill intersections match both the geological descriptions in the database and the expected assay data (for example, gold and stibnite visible in drill core is matched by high Au and Sb results in assays).

In addition, on receipt of results Company geologists assess the gold, antimony and arsenic results to verify that the intersections returned expected data.

The electronic data storage in the MX database is of a high standard. Primary logging data are entered directly by the geologists and field technicians and the assay data are electronically matched against sample number on return from the laboratory.

Certified reference materials, ¼ core field duplicates (FDUP), laboratory splits and duplicates and instrument repeats are all recorded in the database.

Exports of data include all primary data, from hole SDDSC077B onwards after discussion with SRK Consulting. Prior to this gold was averaged across primary, field and lab duplicates.

Adjustments to assay data are recorded by MX, and none are present (or required).

Twinned drill holes are not available at this stage of the project. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Differential GPS used to locate drill collars, trenches and some workings

Standard GPS for some field locations (grab and soils samples), verified against Lidar data.

Downhole surveys are collected by either electronic single-shot, REFLEX EZ-TRAC multi-shot or Imdex/Axis north-seeking gyro or a combination. During drilling, surveys are completed at a maximum of 30m intervals, with multi-shot surveys completed at hole completion or upon request by geologists at 3m intervals during drilling unless ground conditions are unsuitable.

The grid system used throughout is Geocentric datum of Australia 1994; Map Grid Zone 55 (GDA94_Z55), also referred to as ELSG 28355. Reported azimuths also relate to MGA55 (GDA94_Z55).

Topographic control is excellent owing to sub 10 cm accuracy from Lidar data. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. The data spacing is suitable for reporting of exploration results - evidence for this is based on the improving predictability of high-grade gold-antimony intersections.

At this time, the data spacing and distribution are not sufficient for the reporting of Mineral Resource Estimates. This however may change as knowledge of grade controls increase with future drill programs.

Samples have been composited to a 1 g/t AuEq over 2.0 m width for lower grades and 5 g/t AuEq over 1.0 m width for higher grades in table 3. All individual assays above 0.1 g/t AuEq have been reported to two decimal places with no compositing in table 4. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralized structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 75-85% of the sampled thickness.

Drilling is oriented in an optimum direction when considering the combination of host rock orientation and apparent vein control on gold and antimony grade.

The steep nature of some of the veins may give increases in apparent thickness of some intersections, but more drilling is required to quantify.

The steep nature of some of the veins may give increases in apparent thickness of some intersections, but more drilling is required to quantify. A sampling bias is not evident from the data collected to date (drill holes cut across mineralized structures at a moderate angle). Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Drill core is delivered to the Kilmore core logging shed by either the drill contractor or company field staff. Samples are marked up and cut by company staff at the Kilmore core shed, in an automated diamond saw and bagged before loaded onto strapped secured pallets and trucked by company staff to Bendigo for submission to the laboratory. There is no evidence in any stage of the process, or in the data for any sample security issues. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. Continuous monitoring of CRM results, blanks and duplicates is undertaken by geologists and the company data geologist. Mr Kenneth Bush for SXG has the orientation, logging and assay data.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement

and land tenure

status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The Sunday Creek Project, previously known as the Clonbinane Project, is covered by the Retention Licence RL 6040 and is surrounded by Exploration Licence EL6163 and Exploration Licence EL7232. All the licences are 100% held by Clonbinane Goldfield Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. Exploration done by

other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. The Sunday Creek project is a high level orogenic (or epizonal) Fosterville-style deposit. Small scale mining has been undertaken in the project area since the 1880s continuing through to the early 1900s. Historical production occurred with multiple small shafts and alluvial workings across the Clonbinane Goldfield permits. Production of note occurred at the Clonbinane area with total production being reported as 41,000 oz gold at a grade of 33 g/t gold (Leggo and Holdsworth, 2013)

Work in and nearby to the Sunday Creek Project area by previous explorers typically focused on finding bulk, shallow deposits. Beadell Resources were the first to drill deeper targets and Southern Cross have continued their work in the Sunday Creek Project area.

EL54 - Eastern Prospectors Pty Ltd

Rock chip sampling around Christina, Apollo and Golden Dyke mines.

Rock chip sampling down the Christina mine shaft. Resistivity survey over the Golden Dyke. Five diamond drill holes around Christina, two of which have assays. ELs 872 & 975 - CRA Exploration Pty Ltd

Exploration focused on finding low grade, high tonnage deposits. The tenements were relinquished after the area was found to be prospective but not economic.

Stream sediment samples around the Golden Dyke and Reedy Creek areas. Results were better around the Golden Dyke. 45 dump samples around Golden Dyke old workings showed good correlation between gold, arsenic and antimony.

Soil samples over the Golden Dyke to define boundaries of dyke and mineralization. Two costeans parallel to the Golden Dyke targeting soil anomalies. Costeans since rehabilitated by SXG. ELs 827 & 1520 - BHP Minerals Ltd

Exploration targeting open cut gold mineralization peripheral to SXG tenements. ELs 1534, 1603 & 3129 - Ausminde Holdings Pty Ltd

Targeting shallow, low grade gold. Trenching around the Golden Dyke prospect and results interpreted along with CRAs costeans. 29 RC/Aircore holes totalling 959 m sunk into the Apollo, Rising Sun and Golden Dyke target areas. ELs 4460 & 4987 - Beadell Resources Ltd

ELs 4460 and 4497 were granted to Beadell Resources in November 2007. Beadell successfully drilled 30 RC holes, including second diamond tail holes in the Golden Dyke/Apollo target areas. Both tenements were 100% acquired by Auminco Goldfields Pty Ltd in late 2012 and combined into one tenement EL4987.

Nagambie Resources Ltd purchased Auminco Goldfields in July 2014. EL4987 expired late 2015, during which time Nagambie Resources applied for a retention licence (RL6040) covering three square kilometres over the Sunday Creek Project. RL6040 was granted July 2017.

Clonbinane Goldfield Pty Ltd was purchased by Mawson Gold Ltd in February 2020.



Mawson drilled 30 holes for 6,928 m and made the first discoveries to depth. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of

mineralization. Refer to the description in the main body of the release. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following

information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Refer to appendices Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high-grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. See "Further Information" and "Metal Equivalent Calculation" in main text of press release. Relationship

between

mineralization

widths and

intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralization with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g 'down hole

length, true width not known'). See reporting of true widths in the body of the press release. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. The results of the diamond drilling are displayed in the figures in the announcement. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high-grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. All results above 0.1 g/t Au have been tabulated in this announcement. The results are considered representative with no intended bias.

Core loss, where material, is disclosed in tabulated drill intersections. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Preliminary testing was reported in January 11, 2024. This established the general metallurgical test procedure for samples from the Sunday Creek deposits and demonstrated the basis for confidence in establishing prospects for economic recovery of contained gold and antimony to three separate products: Metallic gold product by gravity recovery Antimony-gold flotation concentrate Pyrite-arsenopyrite-gold flotation concentrate

Testing has now been expanded to include samples from additional zones of the mineral deposits and to refine metallurgical processes. The aim was to improve aspects of antimony concentrate production, maximise gold recovery to a high-grade metallic product, and to further investigate the nature of gold occurrence.

The work, conducted by ALS Burnie Laboratories, focused on: Improving selectivity between sulphide minerals in the antimony flotation stage whilst maintaining high overall gold recovery. Further processing of the flotation concentrates, to assess the metallurgical response of contained gold. Mineralogical examination of selected product samples.

It was demonstrated that, with appropriate process conditions, high antimony and gold recovery could be maintained whilst rejecting arsenic and iron sulphides in the first flotation stage. The antimony concentrate produced (~50% Sb, <0.2% As) is deemed to be attractive to the smelter market.

Recovery of antimony to concentrate varied with feed type, and ranged from 83% to 93% for the samples tested from the antimony rich zones.

Additional metallic gold was recovered from the flotation concentrate by gravity separation.

The gold grade of the concentrate is a function of the proportion of feed gold associated with arsenic-iron sulphides, the ratio of gold to antimony in the feed, the gold recovered to the metallic gold product, and the flotation rate of gold in the first flotation stage.

High overall gold recovery was achieved with all samples tested.

Further Work Additional characterization testing across deposit zones Locked cycle testing to confirm overall recoveries Multi-stage cleaning optimization to maximize concentrate quality Pilot plant evaluation of larger samples Process plant design studies targeting Q1 2027 completion

Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. The Company has stated it will drill 200,000 m through 2025 to Q1 2027.

See diagrams in presentation which highlight current and future drill plans.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304023

Source: Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.