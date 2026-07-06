AECOM will support Thames Water, the UK's largest water and wastewater service provider, to deliver this scheme as part of the AMP8 capital investment program

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced that it has been appointed by Murphy as its design partner to deliver Thames Water's major upgrade of the Oxford Sewage Treatment Works in the UK. With AECOM appointed as the contractor's exclusive design partner for multidisciplinary design services, the upgrade will increase treatment capacity by approximately 40% while supporting population growth and protect the environment by further improving effluent quality that goes into the River Thames at the end of the sewage treatment cycle.

The upgrade is a key part of Thames Water's capital deliver works program during AMP8, the UK's current Asset Management Period 8 (AMP8). The approximately £340 million scheme also includes upgrading power supplies and increasing storm tank capacity and sewage treatment flows.

"Upgrading these major sewage treatment works is critical for facilitating growth and protecting the environment for communities in Oxfordshire," said Beverley Stinson, chief executive of AECOM's global Water business. "AECOM is the world's number one water design firm as ranked by Engineering News-Record, and we are proud to bring our global technical excellence to support Thames Water in providing a significant increase in treatment capacity. Key to success is harnessing our world-leading technology and AI-enabled solutions to deliver more efficient, resilient, and sustainable infrastructure for the future."

"AECOM continues to strengthen its position in the UK water market, and we look forward to helping deliver cleaner waterways for communities in Oxfordshire and beyond," said Richard Whitehead, chief executive of AECOM's Europe and India region. "Building on our proud legacy as a trusted partner to the industry, this award reinforces our longstanding relationship with Thames Water. By continuing our successful collaboration with Murphy, we are bringing together the best skills and expertise to help Thames Water enhance its services for customers."

"This upgrade to Oxford Sewage Treatment Works represents a significant investment in the long-term resilience and environmental performance of our wastewater network," said David Mayfield, Senior Project Manager at Thames Water. "By working closely with AECOM and our delivery partner Murphy, we're ensuring that Oxfordshire's growing communities benefit from an upgraded, future-ready treatment facility that safeguards our waterways, enhances capacity and provides a resilient wastewater service, with fewer storm overflows for years to come."

AECOM previously delivered Thames Water's Deephams Sewage Treatment Works upgrade in a joint venture with Murphy and Kier, which is one of London's largest wastewater treatment plants. This latest win builds on AECOM's key wins related to the AMP8 UK water infrastructure framework, including supporting Thames Water's approximately $540 million professional services framework and Southern Water's $4.8 billion capital delivery program.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients' complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of $16.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. Learn more at aecom.com.

About Thames Water

Thames Water is the UK's biggest water and wastewater services provider. Our key workers provide essential services around the clock to c.16 million customers across London, the Thames Valley, and surrounding areas. We provide 2.7 billion litres of drinking water and safely remove 4.6 billion litres of wastewater every day. We invested £2.2 billion in 2024/25, and we will continue to spend wisely on improving resilience, service, and efficiency, as well as provide more support for customers in vulnerable circumstances. We also have additional responsibilities to society and the natural environment. What we do and how we do it delivers significant public value, which is why we have ambitious plans to self-generate more of our own power, reduce our carbon emissions and increase biodiversity across our sites.

Forward-Looking Statements

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