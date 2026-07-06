TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Tender Results
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 06
6 July 2026
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
Tender Results
The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (the " Company"), the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, wish to declare the following in relation to the Company's quarterly tender for the period ending 30 June 2026 (the " Tender NAV Determination Date"):
- Total number of Tendered Shares as at the Tender NAV Determination Date:
189,146 Shares
- Number of Tendered Shares purchased by Deutsche Numis:
189,146 Shares
- Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share as at the Tender NAV Determination Date:
84.51 pence per Ordinary Share
- Price paid for Tendered Shares by Deutsche Numis:
85.85 pence per Ordinary Share
- Pro Rata Scaling Back due to aggregate Tender Requests exceeding Quarterly Restriction/Annual Restriction:
None - not applicable
For further information, please contact:
Deutsche Numis:
Hugh Jonathan
George Shiel
+44 (0)20 7260 1000
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited:
Dolly Dadzie
+44 (0)1481 745001
About the Company:
The Company is a London listed closed-ended investment company which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.
Visit the Company's website at www.selectmonthlyincomefund.comfor more information.