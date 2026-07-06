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PR Newswire
06.07.2026 13:00 Uhr
136 Leser
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TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Tender Results

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Tender Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 06

6 July 2026

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Tender Results

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (the " Company"), the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, wish to declare the following in relation to the Company's quarterly tender for the period ending 30 June 2026 (the " Tender NAV Determination Date"):

  • Total number of Tendered Shares as at the Tender NAV Determination Date:

189,146 Shares

  • Number of Tendered Shares purchased by Deutsche Numis:

189,146 Shares

  • Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share as at the Tender NAV Determination Date:

84.51 pence per Ordinary Share

  • Price paid for Tendered Shares by Deutsche Numis:

85.85 pence per Ordinary Share

  • Pro Rata Scaling Back due to aggregate Tender Requests exceeding Quarterly Restriction/Annual Restriction:

None - not applicable

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

Hugh Jonathan

George Shiel

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited:

Dolly Dadzie

+44 (0)1481 745001

About the Company:

The Company is a London listed closed-ended investment company which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.

Visit the Company's website at www.selectmonthlyincomefund.comfor more information.

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.