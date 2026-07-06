Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. (CSE: ICG) (FSE: JI0) (OTC Pink: ICGSF) ("ICG" or the "Company") a precious minerals exploration Company focused on the Tuscarora District in Elko County, Nevada (the "Project" or "District"), is pleased to announce that it has commenced its Phase 1, 3,000-meter reverse circulation "RC" Drill Program.

"Commencing our first drill program at the Tuscarora District is a major milestone for ICG and marks the transition from district-scale compilation and target generation into active exploration," stated Steven Sirbovan, President and CEO of ICG Silver & Gold.

"Phase 1 drilling will allow us to test multiple shallow silver-gold targets while collecting geological data to refine our district-scale model," stated Korbon McCall, Vice President of Exploration. "Our objective is to assess the geological controls on mineralization and prioritize the strongest targets for subsequent drilling."

The program will initially focus on shallow, oxidized silver-gold targets identified through the Company's district-scale geological modeling, historical data compilation, geophysical interpretation, and field review. Six priority target areas have been selected for testing, representing the Company's most advanced drill targets to date.

The Company has hired Major Drilling International Inc. ("Major Drilling") to perform drilling services. RC drilling was selected as an efficient and cost-effective method for rapidly evaluating multiple near-surface targets across the District. The program is designed to test geological interpretations, evaluate the continuity and extent of mineralization, and generate new geological and assay data to refine the Company's district-scale thesis.

Overview of the Phase 1 Drill Program

As previously announced on May 28, 2026, the Company will focus on six priority target areas:

Figure 1 - Summary of Priority Targets at the Tuscarora District.

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The Company will begin at the Silica target, followed by Battle Mountain, King's Vein, Grand Prize, East Pediment, and finally Modoc, see Figures 1 and 2. The Company expects to announce initial assay results in August.

Figure 2 - Inset map highlighting targets, pads and access roads.

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Figure 3 - Drilling commenced at the Silica target on July 2, 2026.

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About ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.

ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. is a new mineral exploration and development company advancing the Tuscarora District in northern Nevada. The Company's strategy is centered on:

Advancing the Tuscarora District through systematic exploration and technical studies;

Building a district-scale geological model; and

Progressing the Project toward resource definition and future development.

The Tuscarora District is a silver-gold epithermal system located within the intersection of the Carlin and Independence Trends, approximately one hour northwest of Elko, Nevada. ICG controls 100% of the approximately 10,000-acre land package, on which extensive rock chip sampling, thousands of meters of reverse circulation and core drilling, and tens of kilometers of CSAMT geophysics have been completed. ICG fundamentally believes in the long-term value of precious metals exploration, especially silver and gold, and is led by a technical and management team with extensive experience in exploration, permitting, capital markets, and development of mining projects in the Western United States, including Nevada.

QP Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven L. McMillin, P.G., of Rangefront Mining Services, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and independent consultant to the Company.

On Behalf of ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. Board of Directors:

Steven Sirbovan, President, CEO & Director

Corporate Office: 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON, M5C 1P1

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to ICG's exploration plans, including the anticipated Phase 1 Drill Program, its scope, timing, targets and methodology; the potential for shared or overlapped mineralizing episodes; the identification of feeder structures and structural controls on mineralization; the Company's strategy to consolidate and control a district-scale land position; and the potential to expand mineralization laterally and at depth. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, including assumptions regarding the availability of financing to fund exploration activities, the receipt of necessary permits and regulatory approvals, the accuracy of the Company's geological interpretations and models, and the reliability of historical data, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, exploration risks and uncertainties, the ability to obtain necessary permits and regulatory approvals, changes in environmental and other applicable legislation, the uncertainty of mineral exploration and development, title risks, reliance on key personnel, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

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Source: ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.