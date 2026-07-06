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PR Newswire
06.07.2026 13:06 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Lurra Capital AG: Tyron Birkmeir's Lurra Capital Backs LurraPay With $7 Million Investment

ZURICH, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyron Birkmeir, Founder and Chairman of Lurra Capital, an invitation-only investment firm, announced that the firm has secured a $7 million allocation to back LurraPay through one of its affiliates. LurraPay is a stablecoin banking platform offering EUR, USD and GBP virtual accounts powered by USDC and EURC, with on-ramp and off-ramp rails powered by MoonPay. LurraPay's standalone hardware wallet is scheduled to ship in September 2026.

LurraPay provides individuals and businesses a single account to move between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies. MoonPay, which powers the platform's rails, serves more than 35 million verified accounts across 180 countries.

"We built the wallet around two Nordic Semiconductor chips. The nRF54L15 secure core stores the private keys and signs every transaction. Keys are generated and sealed inside that chip, and they never leave it. It uses Arm TrustZone isolation and is designed to meet PSA Certified Level 3. The second chip, an nRF7002, handles Wi-Fi, which is why there is no USB cable, no companion app, and no paired laptop. The device is designed and assembled in the European Union from non-Chinese components, and it supports more than 500 coins across more than 50 chains," said Edward Nastase, CTO of LurraPay. Pre-order information is available at lurrapay.com/wallet

"Stablecoin infrastructure is becoming the default settlement layer for cross-border wealth management. LurraPay gives institutional and high-net-worth clients licensed fiat-to-stablecoin access alongside hardware-native self-custody that does not require trusting a third party with private keys. That security combination does not exist as single product before today which is why we are so excited. Edward is an incredible engineer and we are privileged to have this opportunity to partner" said Tyron Birkmeir

Some of Tyron Birkmeir's publicly reported high profile investments through Lurra Capital include SpaceX, Redwood Materials, and Dataminr.

About Lurra Capital
Founded by Tyron Birkmeir, Lurra Capital is an invitation-only global investment firm combining specialist expertise, innovative and alternative investment solutions to ultra-high net worth investors and family offices. Lurra's strategy encompasses exclusive, highly sought-after investments in the core areas of real estate, private equity and technology. More information is available at lurracapital.com and Linkedin.

About LurraPay
LurraPay is a multi-currency stablecoin banking platform offering EUR, USD, and GBP virtual accounts with on-ramp, off-ramp, and swap, powered by licensed financial partners. LurraPay Inc. has developed a self-contained hardware wallet, designed and manufactured in the European Union, scheduled to ship in September 2026. More information available on lurrapay.com and Linkedin.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3003740/Lurrapay_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tyron-birkmeirs-lurra-capital-backs-lurrapay-with-7-million-investment-302817586.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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