DJ Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (PRUB) Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jul-2026 / 12:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.6375 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 338580 CODE: PRUB ISIN: LU2621112XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2621112XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUB Sequence No.: 435179 EQS News ID: 2360802 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2026 06:40 ET (10:40 GMT)