Quantum Cyber Addresses Short Seller Biased Report

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) ("Quantum Cyber" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, today responded to a recently published short-seller report (the "Short-Seller Report"). The Company believes the Short-Seller Report contains materially misleading characterizations of its capital structure, business strategy, and technology relationships, and is providing the following clarifications so that shareholders have accurate, sourced information. The Short-Seller-Report was made by a short-selling institute recently sued by a Nasdaq-traded company for $20M for similar actions.

The Company notes that reports of this nature are typically published by parties that hold, or stand to benefit from, a short position in the subject company's securities, and that such parties are financially incentivized by a decline in the share price. The Company encourages all shareholders to rely on its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and its official disclosures.

Capital Structure Is Fully Disclosed and Subject to Shareholder Approval

The Short-Seller Report inaccurately characterizes the Company's capital structure as containing a "hidden" share count. The convertible preferred securities referenced therein, and their potential conversion into ordinary shares, are fully described in the Company's public filings with the SEC and in the Company's prior press releases. This information is publicly available and has been disclosed.

The $6,000,000 referenced in the Short-Seller Report represents capital that David Lazar, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, has invested into the Company to fund its operations and growth strategy, capital that aligns his interests with those of shareholders rather than positioning him as a seller. As an officer and director, Mr. Lazar is subject to Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, to applicable insider-trading laws and trading-window restrictions, to public reporting requirements, and to Rule 144 affiliate resale restrictions. Any transaction by Mr. Lazar in the Company's securities would be publicly reported and legally constrained. The "insider dump" narrative advanced in the report is inconsistent with these facts.

The Company further reiterates that, following the full exercise of its outstanding warrants, it received gross proceeds of over $15,000,000, that those funds were added to the Company's balance sheet, and that the Company's capitalization table is debt-free.

Business Strategy: Quantum-Accelerated AI Applied to Autonomous Defense

The Short-Seller Report suggests the Company's name and business plan indicate an incoherent strategy. However, the Company's intentions is straightforward: quantum-accelerated artificial intelligence and autonomous systems are converging, and that convergence has direct application to modern defense. Quantum Cyber is assembling a multi-domain, System-of-Systems platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company.

Mainz Biomed N.V. served as the Company's public listing vehicle; the Company has since redirected its focus and resources toward autonomous defense technology. This strategic direction is evidenced not by branding but by concrete, documented action, including the Company's slate of patent filings with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office covering an autonomous naval mine countermeasure system, EMP-shielded drone components, a counter-UAS projectile, integrated swarm defense, a coaxial dual-propellant system, and a quantum-navigated amphibious autonomous platform. These filings reflect the Company's investment in a true technology portfolio aligned with U.S. national security priorities.

The BP United Relationship

The Short-Seller Report questions the legitimacy of BP United Inc. ("BP United") on the basis of information displayed on its website. BP United is a developer and manufacturer of autonomous unmanned vehicle systems. The pricing observed on its public-facing e-commerce interface reflects the fact that these defense-oriented products are not yet authorized for open commercial sale, not that the business is inactive or non-existent.

The Company's relationship with BP United has, moreover, deepened rather than remained static. As previously announced, the Company and BP United executed a First and a Second Amendment to their Intellectual Property License Agreement under which Quantum Cyber assumed direct responsibility for the manufacturing of licensed drone products, with BP United providing ongoing technical assistance. In connection with that expansion, BP United executed a voting agreement aligning its interests with the Company's long-term platform strategy.

Project LightShift and the Company's Licensed Quantum Photonic Technology

The Short-Seller Report speculates that "Project LightShift" and its associated quantum technology are fabricated, and questions the quantum credentials of the individuals associated with it. The public record does not support that speculation. The Company executed a definitive Intellectual Property License Agreement in June 2026 securing exclusive worldwide rights to patent-protected quantum photonic array technology for defense drone applications.

With respect to Dr. Wolf Kohn, the individual identified in the Short-Seller Report, the public record establishes substantial and directly relevant credentials. Dr. Kohn received his M.S. and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He served as Chief Researcher at Lockheed Corporation at NASA Johnson Space Center, and as Chief Scientist at Veritone, Inc. His published research focuses on the extension of hybrid systems to quantum control and rule-based multi-criteria optimization. He holds more than two dozen patents, has authored four books and more than 300 technical papers, has held professorships at Rice University and the University of Washington, and currently serves on the faculty of Drexel University. In September 2024, Dr. Kohn was publicly appointed to a quantum computing advisory board, where he was described as an expert in quantum computing and artificial intelligence. These are matters of public record and directly contradict the Short-Seller's Report's suggestion that the individuals associated with the licensed technology lack quantum expertise.

The SpaceX Position

The Short-Seller Report also mischaracterizes the Company's announcement regarding Space Exploration Technologies Corp. ("SpaceX"). The Company did not announce a purchase of SpaceX shares at any particular price. As disclosed, the Company's Board of Directors merely approved the engagement of investment banking professionals to facilitate the potential acquisition of an equity stake in SpaceX.

The Company's interest reflects its view that SpaceX's low-earth-orbit communications infrastructure, space-based sensing capabilities, and defense portfolio are complementary to Quantum Cyber's multi-domain autonomous defense platform.

Any such position, if acquired, would be evaluated and pursued in a manner consistent with the Company's strategic objectives, and the Company has disclosed this initiative to the extent permitted under applicable regulation. The Company will provide further updates as the process advances.

Management Comment

"This report was produced by a self-interested short seller who profits when our share price falls, and it is built on distortion and selective framing rather than fact. Our capital structure is disclosed in our SEC filings, I have no path or plan to dilute our free trading floats, our balance sheet is debt-free, and our technology is backed by signed agreements, patent filings, and scientists with verifiable, decades-long track records. We will not allow a paid, one-sided attack on our shareholders to stand unanswered, and we are evaluating all legal remedies available to us", said David Lazar, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Cyber.

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's capital structure and the anticipated treatment of its convertible securities; the satisfaction of closing conditions and receipt of shareholder approval; the Company's business strategy, technology pipeline, and patent applications; the Company's relationships with BP United Inc. and Project LightShift, Inc.; the potential acquisition of an equity stake in SpaceX; and the Company's expectations regarding its financial position. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. Statements of the Company's beliefs and opinions in this release are the Company's own and are made as of the date hereof. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially may be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available publicly at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

qucy@arxhq.com