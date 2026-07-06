In Europe, the penetration of wind and solar is expected to reach 64% by 2030. At the same time, the power system is facing challenges - such as reduced grid resilience and weakened system strength - due to high dispatching complexity and the declining share of traditional synchronous generators. In response, European markets are increasing grid investment, scaling up grid-forming BESS deployment, developing new grid codes that include grid-forming requirements, and accelerating the shifting of the power market from simple energy arbitrage to diversified grid ancillary services. In his speech ...

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