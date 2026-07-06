Norwegian company Fred. Olsen 1848 has reached a key milestone in the development of its floating PV technology, with its Brizo system being evaluated by classification and certification body DNV. Designed for dynamic marine environments, Brizo uses a pre-tensioned cable grid to ensure system stability. Each float is individually moored to the grid, preventing load transfer between elements. In high winds, the floats are forced closer to the water surface, contributing to overall array stability. Polyethylene tubes act as interfaces between the anchoring system and the grid, adding flexibility ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...