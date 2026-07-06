Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.: Calmara Achieves RangeMe Verified Brand Status Nationwide

Physician-founded functional wellness beverage brand and Fast Moving Consumer Goods incubated client gains enhanced access to Walmart, Kroger, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, CVS, Walgreens, Albertsons, and more than 200,000 retail buyers on the platform

Key Highlights:

Calmara Beverage Company, Inc. achieved Verified Brand status on RangeMe, the leading retail product discovery platform connecting more than 200,000 suppliers with buyers at the world's largest retail chains

Verified brands on RangeMe receive up to 7x more views than non-verified brands, providing Calmara with a significant increase in buyer engagement and retail discoverability

Calmara joins parent incubator Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCID:GGII) as a Verified Brand on RangeMe, strengthening the retail readiness and buyer access of both companies

Dr. Carlos Sanchez, Founder of Calmara Beverage Company, Inc. and practicing Interventional Cardiologist, brings clinical experience from more than 10,000 cardiovascular procedures and a career-long interest in how stress, recovery, focus, and lifestyle influence long-term human performance

Calmara's debut product, Painappuru (Pineapple Zen), contains 150 mg of caffeine from Green Tea and Green Coffee Bean, reflecting a thoughtfully selected, wellness-first ingredient philosophy

Industry analysts project the global functional beverage market to reach $277.89 billion by 2033, reflecting sustained consumer demand for purposeful, performance-oriented beverages

Calmara's brand universe draws on a target audience of more than 40 million US anime viewers, 80 percent of whom are under age 35, giving the brand a differentiated cultural foothold in the functional beverage category

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / Calmara Beverage Company, Inc., a physician-founded functional wellness beverage brand and incubated client of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCID:GGII), announced today that it has achieved Verified Brand status on RangeMe, the leading retail product discovery platform used by major retailers including Walmart, Albertsons, CVS, Walgreens, Sprouts Farmers Market, Kroger, Whole Foods Market, and thousands of regional retail buyers nationwide. Verified brands on RangeMe receive up to 7x more views than non-verified brands, significantly increasing Calmara's buyer engagement and retail channel access at a critical stage of the brand's growth.

Calmara achieved RangeMe Verified Brand status as the company expands its retail readiness strategy beyond its direct-to-consumer and TikTok Shop channels. The RangeMe verification milestone positions Calmara in front of retail buyers who actively search the platform for innovative emerging brands in the beverage, wellness, and consumer packaged goods categories. Rather than competing on stimulation alone, Calmara was created around the belief that energy should be balanced, intentional, and fit within a broader lifestyle of wellness and performance.

Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Carlos Sanchez founded Calmara and developed the brand around a wellness-first philosophy emphasizing focus, balanced energy, mental clarity, and intentional living. Dr. Sanchez brings clinical experience from more than 10,000 cardiovascular procedures and a career-long interest in how stress, recovery, focus, sleep, nutrition, and lifestyle influence long-term health and human performance. The brand's debut product, Painappuru (Pineapple Zen), contains 150 mg of caffeine from Green Tea and Green Coffee Bean, offering a balanced approach to energy for today's active lifestyles. Calmara selected every ingredient thoughtfully to reflect a wellness-first philosophy and create a beverage aligned with how today's consumers think about performance and everyday wellness.

"I created Calmara because I believe energy should support performance without compromising overall wellness," said Dr. Carlos Sanchez, Founder of Calmara Beverage Company, Inc. and practicing Interventional Cardiologist. "Throughout my career, I became increasingly interested in how stress, recovery, focus, sleep, nutrition, and lifestyle influence long-term health and human performance. Calmara was never intended to be just another energy drink. It was built around a philosophy that energy should be balanced, intentional, and sustainable. Every ingredient was selected thoughtfully to reflect that philosophy and create a beverage aligned with a wellness-first lifestyle."

As an incubated client of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCID:GGII), Calmara receives comprehensive support across manufacturing, retail sales management, ecommerce, wholesale distribution, public relations, content creation, and retail positioning. Fast Moving Consumer Goods previously achieved its own Verified Brand status on RangeMe, creating additional opportunities for incubated brands to strengthen buyer relationships and expand retail channel access across the country.

"Calmara is exactly the type of brand the FMCG incubator was created to support," said Sandro Piancone, Chief Executive Officer of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. "Dr. Sanchez brings a unique perspective as a practicing cardiologist, combining medical insight, wellness principles, and a passion for helping people perform at their best. Calmara's focus on sustainable energy, mental clarity, and intentional living creates a differentiated position in the rapidly growing functional beverage category."

RangeMe connects more than 200,000 suppliers with retail buyers worldwide and serves as a critical platform for product discovery and supplier sourcing across major retail chains. RangeMe recognizes Verified Brands for meeting enhanced merchandising and business-readiness standards, improving buyer visibility and engagement across the platform. Retail buyers at Walmart, Target, Costco, Kroger, Albertsons, CVS, Walgreens, Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods Market, and thousands of regional and independent retailers use RangeMe to source and evaluate new products.

Calmara's physician-founded positioning, wellness-first philosophy, and distinctive brand identity inspired by anime, manga, gaming, and Japanese culture provide a differentiated presence in the functional beverage market. Each Calmara flavor features an original manga character, creating a collectible universe that connects with creators, athletes, and the more than 40 million US anime viewers who make up the brand's core cultural target.

____________________________________________________________

Frequently Asked Questions About RangeMe Verified Brand Status for Functional Wellness Beverages

What is RangeMe Verified Brand status and what does it mean for Calmara Beverage Company, Inc.?

RangeMe Verified Brand status recognizes suppliers that meet enhanced merchandising and business-readiness standards on RangeMe, the leading retail product discovery platform. Verified brands receive up to 7x more views than non-verified brands on the platform. For Calmara Beverage Company, Inc., this milestone increases visibility with buyers at Walmart, Kroger, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, CVS, Walgreens, Albertsons, and thousands of regional retail chains, supporting the brand's expansion from direct-to-consumer channels into national retail distribution.

What is the RangeMe Verified Brand functional wellness beverage that Calmara offers?

Calmara's debut product is Painappuru (Pineapple Zen), a 12-oz functional wellness beverage containing 150 mg of caffeine from Green Tea and Green Coffee Bean, along with thoughtfully selected ingredients aligned with a wellness-first philosophy. Painappuru is currently available at www.DrinkCalmara.com and through TikTok Shop, with retail expansion underway following Calmara's RangeMe Verified Brand milestone. Each Calmara flavor features an original anime and manga character as part of a collectible brand universe.

What makes Calmara different from other functional beverages in the retail product discovery category?

Dr. Carlos Sanchez, a practicing Interventional Cardiologist with clinical experience from more than 10,000 cardiovascular procedures, founded Calmara and developed the brand around the philosophy that energy should be balanced, intentional, and sustainable. Unlike conventional energy drinks formulated around stimulant claims, Calmara reflects Dr. Sanchez's philosophy of prevention, lifestyle, and long-term wellness."

The brand also draws on a cultural identity rooted in anime, manga, gaming, and Japanese culture, reaching a target audience of more than 40 million US anime viewers, 80 percent of whom are under age 35.

How does Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. support Calmara's RangeMe Verified Brand status and retail growth?

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCID:GGII) is the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator, and Calmara is an incubated client receiving support across manufacturing, retail sales management, ecommerce, wholesale distribution, public relations, and content creation. Fast Moving Consumer Goods also holds Verified Brand status on RangeMe, extending the platform's buyer engagement benefits to its full portfolio of incubated brands. RangeMe connects more than 200,000 suppliers with retail buyers worldwide, and GGII's presence on the platform strengthens Calmara's retail readiness at a national scale.

Why is the functional wellness beverage category growing and how does Calmara position itself within it?

Industry analysts project the global functional beverage market to reach $277.89 billion by 2033, driven by sustained consumer demand for beverages that align with wellness, performance, and intentional living. Calmara positions itself within this market not by competing on ingredient claims but by changing the conversation around energy, from overstimulation and crashes toward a more balanced, intentional, and sustainable approach to performance and everyday wellness. Calmara's physician-founded credentials, wellness-first formulation philosophy, and anime and manga cultural identity gives Calmara a highly differentiated position within the functional beverage category."

____________________________________________________________

About Calmara Beverage Company, Inc.

Calmara Beverage Company, Inc. is a physician-founded beverage company built around the belief that energy should be balanced, intentional, and sustainable. Inspired by a wellness-first philosophy, Calmara combines thoughtfully selected ingredients, plant-derived caffeine, and a distinctive anime-inspired brand identity to create a different conversation around everyday energy and performance. Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Carlos Sanchez built Calmara on the belief that energy should be balanced, intentional, and sustainable, selecting every ingredient thoughtfully to reflect that philosophy. The brand's debut product, Painappuru (Pineapple Zen), contains 150 mg of caffeine from Green Tea and Green Coffee Bean, offering a balanced approach to energy for today's active lifestyles. Each Calmara flavor features an original anime and manga character, creating a collectible universe that connects with creators, athletes, and the global anime and manga community. Calmara products are available at www.DrinkCalmara.com and through TikTok Shop.

About Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCID:GGII)

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCID:GGII) built a nationwide ecosystem to educate and support new founders, celebrities, CEOs, and doctors engaged in the formulation, manufacturing, launching, and scaling of fast moving consumer goods brands including beverages, beauty products, nutritional supplements, and spirits. FMCG provides beverage development and formulation, beverage manufacturing, nutritional supplement development and production, beauty products development, TikTok Live Selling, retail sales, and wholesale distribution management. FMCG is the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator. For more information, visit www.fmcgstock.com.

____________________________________________________________

Media Contact

Calmara Beverage Company, Inc.

press@calmara.com

www.DrinkCalmara.com

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Sandro Piancone, Chief Executive Officer

(619) 975-6556

Sandro@FMCGstock.com

www.fmcgstock.com

SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Calmara 2026 Can render no background

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/calmara-achieves-rangeme-verified-brand-status-nationwide-1186632