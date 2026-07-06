Lelantos Holdings, Inc.: Lelantos Holdings Completes Reverse Merger With Airtopia Adventure Parks, Entering the Family Entertainment Sector With a Multi-Location Operating Platform

Reverse Merger Adds Established Three-State Adventure Park Operator Built Around Family Entertainment, Hospitality, and Growth

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:LNTO) today announced the successful completion of a reverse merger with Airtopia Adventure Parks, pursuant to which Airtopia has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The reverse merger represents an important milestone in Lelantos Holdings' strategy of acquiring and developing operating businesses with established revenue streams, scalable business models, and long-term growth potential.

Airtopia Adventure Parks currently operates five family entertainment destinations in Hemet, California, Owasso, Oklahoma, Tahlequah, Oklahoma, and McAlester, Oklahoma, and San Antonio, Texas, Through a combination of adventure attractions, memberships, birthday parties, group events, food and beverage offerings, and hospitality-driven guest experiences, Airtopia has developed a diversified entertainment platform designed to serve guests of all ages while supporting multiple revenue streams.

The transaction provides LNTO with an established operating company, an experienced management team, standardized operating systems, and a platform designed to support disciplined growth within the family entertainment sector.

"The reverse merger with Airtopia represents an important step forward in our long-term growth strategy," said Joshua Weaver, COO of Lelantos Holdings, Inc. "Airtopia gives LNTO an established operating footprint in a category we believe has meaningful long-term potential. The company has built a strong reputation around family entertainment, guest experience, operational discipline, and community engagement. We look forward to supporting Airtopia's continued development as part of the Lelantos platform."

Felix Waller, Founder of Airtopia Adventure Parks, commented:

"Airtopia was built around a simple mission: to provide exceptional all-ages family entertainment that exceeds expectations and enriches our communities through clean, fast, friendly, affordable, safe, and fun experiences.

"For us, this has never been just about attractions. We are building places where families gather, kids have fun challenging themselves, parents feel taken care of, and communities create memories.

"This gives Airtopia the opportunity to continue that mission with greater structure, stronger resources, and a long-term platform for disciplined growth. We are grateful for the team that built this foundation and excited for the next chapter."

Platform Overview

Through the reverse merger with Airtopia Adventure Parks, LNTO gains ownership of an established family entertainment platform operating across three states.

Airtopia's locations offer a broad mix of attractions and experiences designed to drive guest engagement, repeat visitation, memberships, birthday parties, corporate events, school programs, and group outings. The Company's operating model combines entertainment, hospitality, and community engagement to create memorable experiences for families and guests of all ages.

Airtopia is not built around one attraction or one revenue stream. Its model includes open play, memberships, birthdays, private events, group bookings, premium attractions, arcade, food and beverage, and community-centered entertainment experiences.

The platform has been built around operating procedures, leadership development, guest experience initiatives, marketing systems, and scalable infrastructure designed to support future growth opportunities.

Key platform strengths include:

Five established operating locations across California, Oklahoma, and Texas

Existing revenue-producing assets and operations

Diversified revenue streams including admissions, memberships, parties, events, group sales, arcade, and food and beverage

Established operating systems and procedures

Experienced leadership and management team

Strong guest loyalty and repeat visitation

Scalable infrastructure designed to support future growth

Attractive positioning within the family entertainment industry

Growth Strategy

Following the reverse merger, the Company intends to focus on:

Continued development of corporate-owned Airtopia Adventure Parks

Evaluation of strategic acquisitions within the family entertainment and experiential hospitality sectors

Continued investment in technology, guest experience, and operational excellence

Strengthening guest engagement through memberships, parties, events, and group sales

Evaluation of new regional markets with disciplined site selection and operating readiness

Development of complementary entertainment concepts and attractions

Long-term shareholder value creation through disciplined execution and growth

New Investor Relations Website and Shareholder Communications

In connection with its growth strategy, the Company is also pleased to announce the launch of its revamped investor relations website, located at www.lelantosholdings.io. The redesigned website features comprehensive information about the Company, its growth strategy, and its new Airtopia Adventure Parks subsidiary, including an overview of Airtopia's locations, attractions, and operating platform.

In addition, the Company has launched an official Twitter (X) account, Airtopia Group (@airtopiahq). Together, the new website and Twitter account will serve as the new home for shareholder updates, press releases, corporate announcements, and other Company information. Shareholders and interested investors are encouraged to visit the website and follow the Company on Twitter to stay informed of ongoing developments.

About Airtopia Adventure Parks

Airtopia Adventure Parks is a family entertainment company dedicated to providing exceptional all-ages family entertainment that exceeds expectations and enriches communities through a clean, fast, friendly, affordable, safe, and fun experience. Airtopia operates adventure park destinations designed to create memorable experiences for guests of all ages while fostering strong community engagement and lasting family memories.

About Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:LNTO) is a publicly traded acquisition and holding company focused on identifying, acquiring, and developing businesses with strong operating fundamentals, scalable business models, and compelling long-term growth opportunities. The Company's strategy centers on creating shareholder value through strategic acquisitions, operational excellence, and disciplined growth initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding future growth, expansion opportunities, acquisitions, operating performance, and business strategy, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Joshua Weaver

josh@lelantos.group

www.lelantosholdings.io

OTCID:LNTO

SOURCE: Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/lelantos-holdings-completes-reverse-merger-with-airtopia-adventure-parks-enterin-1186841