Windsor, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - Coastal Defence Systems ("Coastal"), Atlantic Canada's Indigenous defence and security company dedicated to delivering next-generation capabilities to military, government, and critical infrastructure partners, today announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with AEROVISTA, a leading developer of advanced unmanned vehicle (UV) technologies, to establish the commercial framework for transferring AEROVISTA's proven unmanned vehicle technologies and manufacturing capabilities to Canada.

The proposed agreement represents a significant step toward strengthening Canada's sovereign defence industrial base by enabling domestic manufacturing, training, lifecycle support, and future capability development for advanced unmanned systems.

Under the terms of the LOI, the parties intend to negotiate a definitive agreement that would provide Coastal with:

Exclusive Canadian and NATO wholesale distribution rights for AEROVISTA's attack and surveillance unmanned vehicle platforms;

Exclusive Canadian rights to deliver operator training, maintenance, operational support, and lifecycle services; and

A comprehensive technology transfer package enabling Canadian production, including manufacturing processes, technical documentation, production specifications, workforce training, quality assurance systems, and ongoing engineering support for future product enhancements.

For Coastal Defence Systems, the LOI marks an important milestone in its long-term strategy to establish sovereign Canadian capability in advanced defence technologies. Rather than relying solely on imported equipment, the company is focused on bringing proven technologies to Canada while building the domestic industrial capacity needed to manufacture, support, and sustain them over the long term.

Founded to bridge the gap between rapidly evolving defence technologies and the operational requirements of Canada's military, public safety organizations, and allied partners, Coastal has consistently pursued opportunities that combine globally proven solutions with Canadian manufacturing, skilled employment, and technical expertise.

As allied nations increasingly prioritize secure domestic supply chains and sovereign manufacturing capability, the proposed technology transfer would establish a Canadian centre of excellence for unmanned vehicle production and support. The initiative is intended to provide Canadian and NATO customers with access to combat-proven technologies manufactured and supported in Canada.

In addition to domestic production, Coastal intends to establish a comprehensive Canadian capability encompassing operator training, maintenance, repair, lifecycle support, and future technology integration, ensuring customers receive ongoing support from Canadian personnel using Canadian facilities.

"This Letter of Intent represents an important opportunity to bring proven, operationally validated unmanned vehicle technology to Canada," said Bill Fleming, Chief Executive Officer of Coastal Defence Systems. "Our objective is not simply to distribute equipment, but to establish the manufacturing capability, technical expertise, and highly skilled workforce required to build, support, and sustain these advanced systems here in Canada. By transferring established technology into Canadian industry, we can strengthen our sovereign defence capabilities while creating long-term economic and industrial benefits for Canada and our NATO allies."

The companies will now work toward completing definitive agreements governing the technology transfer, manufacturing licence, commercial structure, training program, and operational framework required to establish Canadian production.

If finalized, the initiative is expected to create highly skilled manufacturing and technical jobs, strengthen Canada's defence industrial base, improve supply chain resilience, and position Canada as a strategic production and support hub for advanced unmanned vehicle technologies serving domestic and allied markets.

About Coastal Defence Systems

Coastal Defence Systems is a Canadian defence and security company dedicated to strengthening Canada's sovereign defence capability through advanced technology integration, domestic manufacturing, and lifecycle support. Working with trusted international technology partners, Coastal focuses on transferring proven defence technologies into Canada while developing the skilled workforce, industrial capacity, and operational expertise required to manufacture, support, and sustain advanced capabilities for Canada's armed forces, public safety organizations, and allied partners.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303955

Source: Coastal Defence Systems Inc.