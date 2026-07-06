Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - BetterLife Pharma Inc. (CSE: BETR) (OTCQB: BETRF) (FSE: NPAU) ("BetterLife" or the "Company") announces it has entered into an agreement with Nucro-Technics Inc. ("Nucro") to conduct the last IND-enabling GLP toxicology study with BETR-001 for its planned IND and Phase 1 program.

BETR-001 is 2-bromo-lysergic acid diethylamide (2-Br-LSD), a non-hallucinogenic derivative of LSD. BETR-001 is a potent neuroplastogen and an agonist of the 5-HT1B, 5-HT1D, and 5-HT1F receptors, which are clinically validated targets of migraine therapies, as well as the 5-HT2A receptors. BETR-001 is being developed initially for migraine and cluster headache, two disabling headache disorders with substantial unmet medical needs. The BETR-001 IND filing is projected for Q1 2027.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Nucro to conduct the final BETR-001 IND-enabling GLP toxicology study. Their toxicology and regulatory expertise strengthen our path to an IND filing in the first quarter of 2027," said Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, BetterLife's Chief Executive Officer.

"We are pleased to partner with BetterLife to advance BETR-001 toward the clinic through design and conduct of the final IND-enabling GLP toxicology study. Our teams share a commitment to advancing innovative therapies efficiently and responsibly, with the goal of bringing new treatment options to patients. We are proud to support this program as it progresses toward IND submission and first-in-human clinical studies, "said John Fanaras, President of Nucro.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology company developing compounds for the treatment of neurological and neuro-psychiatric disorders. Its lead candidate, BETR-001, is a non-hallucinogenic LSD-derivative molecule in preclinical development.

For further information, please visit BetterLife Pharma.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the projected therapeutic potential of LSD and the treatment potential of BETR-001. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to financing, clinical and regulatory timelines and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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Source: BetterLife Pharma Inc.