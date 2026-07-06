Many market studies rely on estimates, secondary sources and proxies, though this is rarely disclosed as transparently as in the Solarmonitor, from the Center for Sustainable Transformation at Quadriga University of Applied Sciences in Berlin. Now in its third edition, the report covers the European B2C market for photovoltaic systems and related technologies including heat pumps and energy management systems. While it aims to identify leading providers in the sector, the authors note that the underlying data remains "inconsistent and partially incomplete." The main reason is limited willingness ...

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