This is a strategic asset acquisition comprising proprietary software and intellectual property of Quantistry GmbH, a pioneer in cloud-native, AI-powered chemical and materials simulation

By integrating Quantistry's advanced simulation platform with IQM's leading quantum computing hardware, IQM will deliver an end-to-end quantum-classical applications development platform and algorithm libraries powered by a user-friendly native-AI computing environment

The transaction secures a critical enterprise software layer that accelerates IQM's application roadmap, enabling industrial enterprises to develop quantum application proof-of-concepts and scale them over time, backed by a reliable, long-term quantum roadmap

It also enhances IQM's ability to deepen domain expertise across specific industry verticals

Quantistry's core quantum chemistry and machine learning engineering team will join IQM, strengthening the company's ability to deepen relationships with tier-one industrial enterprises across Europe and globally

IQM Quantum Computers (Nasdaq: IQMX) ("IQM", "IQM Quantum Computers" or the "Company"), a global leader in full-stack superconducting quantum computers, has acquired selected assets of Quantistry GmbH, a Berlin-based developer of cloud-native simulation workflow platform for automotive, aerospace, chemical, materials and pharmaceutical industries.

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IQM Quantum Computers Acquires Assets of Quantistry GmbH to bridge the gap between Quantum Algorithms and Solutions for Industrial Enterprises

The acquired assets include proprietary software applications, algorithms, and intellectual property. IQM will also retain Quantistry's core technical, quantum chemistry, and software engineering talent, ensuring seamless continuity and rapid platform integration.

The transaction completed recently, concurrently with IQM's business combination with Real Asset Acquisition Corp. (RAAQ), which made IQM the first publicly listed quantum computer company from Europe.

This transaction integrates Quantistry's cutting-edge application software platform, algorithm simulation libraries, and user-friendly machine learning layer with IQM's hardware infrastructure, creating a powerful full-stack solution designed to accelerate industrial research and development across automotive, aerospace, chemicals, materials science, and pharmaceuticals.

"True commercialization of quantum computing requires more than powerful hardware. It requires a bridge between hardware, software, and real industrial applications. The acquisition of Quantistry's software assets builds that bridge," said Jan Goetz, CEO and Co-Founder of IQM Quantum Computers. "It accelerates our software development timeline in a capital-efficient way, and brings in a technical team whose expertise will help us deliver cloud-accessible simulation value to enterprise customers. This is the kind of move that gets us there faster."

The acquisition positions IQM to actively engage an exceptional roster of industrial leaders. The company plans to transition and expand these enterprise relationships under the IQM brand, offering clients a continuum of classical simulation, AI-driven optimization, and quantum acceleration with a clear path to continuously upgrade their systems, optimize their operations, and deliver innovative, cutting-edge solutions to their own customers. This is Production Quantum in practice: enterprises do not just access a quantum computer, they own, operate, and grow with one.

Dr. Marcel Quennet, Co-Founder and CEO of Quantistry, said: "Joining forces with IQM Quantum Computers represents a monumental next chapter for our technology and the industry. IQM's world-class quantum, hardware infrastructure and deep institutional trust provide the ultimate launchpad to scale our simulation platform. Together, we will enable R&D teams to model complex molecular and physical properties with unprecedented speed, moving from theoretical simulation to market-ready material innovation faster than ever before."

Quantistry has established itself as an innovative force by building an intuitive cloud platform that leverages quantum mechanics, chemical simulations, and high-performance computing. A core differentiator of Quantistry's technology is its proprietary Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) layer, which allows a user without deep expertise in Quantum Computing or chemical simulation to create and simulate chemical compounds with accuracy on demand.

This framework automatically determines the most efficient computational pathways, seamlessly directing complex workflows across classical HPC infrastructures, native AI computing environments, and quantum backends.

Quantistry's software will connect directly to IQM's quantum computers. Industrial clients can build a proof of concept inside the IQM ecosystem, then scale it as the hardware improves, without switching platforms or starting over.

About IQM Quantum Computers

IQM Quantum Computers (Nasdaq: IQMX) is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, delivering full-stack quantum systems and cloud platform access to enterprises, research institutions, universities, high-performance computing centers, and national laboratories worldwide. IQM's on-premises deployment model gives customers direct ownership and control of their quantum infrastructure. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Finland, with major operations in Munich, IQM employs over 400 people and operates across Europe, Asia, and North America. IQM is the first publicly listed European quantum company on Nasdaq Stock Market.

About Quantistry GmbH

Quantistry is a leading provider of cloud-native chemical and materials simulation software. By combining high-performance computing (HPC), quantum chemical algorithms, and an intelligent machine-learning framework, Quantistry simplifies and accelerates the discovery of next-generation materials. Its platform serves key industries, including automotive, aerospace, energy storage, and pharmaceuticals, helping R&D teams innovate with greater speed and predictability.

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