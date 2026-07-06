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PR Newswire
06.07.2026 14:06 Uhr
176 Leser
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Depot Connect International (DCI) Appoints Stan Kolev as Chief Financial Officer

TAMPA, Fla., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Depot Connect International (DCI), a global leader in tank container services and logistics solutions, today announced the appointment of Stan Kolev, CPA, CMA, as Chief Financial Officer. Kolev brings over 25 years of executive leadership experience in finance and accounting, with extensive expertise and a specialized focus on private equity-backed growth strategies and industrial services.

Kolev joins DCI following a successful tenure as CFO of ITS Logistics, a $1.3B+ premier third-party logistics provider, where he served as CFO through the company's recent successful exit to a strategic buyer. Previously, he served as CFO for Industrial Service Solutions, a leading MRO provider, where he played a pivotal role in executing a successful "buy-and-build" strategy that scaled the company from under $300M to over $550M in annual revenue, culminating in a successful exit to a new private equity sponsor.

In his new role, Kolev will lead DCI's global financial strategy, including financial reporting, treasury, and M&A integration.

"Stan's deep background in private equity and his success in scaling complex industrial platforms make him the ideal leader for our financial operations," said Christopher Synek, CEO of Depot Connect International. "His ability to crystallize complex issues and drive shareholder value will be instrumental as DCI enters its next phase of growth. We are thrilled to welcome him to the leadership team."

Kolev holds a Master of Science in Accounting and Taxation from Florida Gulf Coast University and a Master of Science in Finance from the University of Economics - Varna, Bulgaria. He is both a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Management Accountant.

"I am excited to join DCI at such a pivotal moment in its growth trajectory," said Kolev. "I look forward to working with Chris and the entire team to build upon DCI's reputation for operational excellence and to drive further value for our customers and stakeholders."

About Depot Connect International

Depot Connect International is a leading provider of tank services, offering a comprehensive range of solutions for tank containers, including cleaning, repairs, maintenance, transport, and storage. With a commitment to excellence, DCI strives to meet the evolving needs of its clients and expand its presence in key markets. For more information, please visit https://www.depotconnect.com/.

Contact for Media Inquiries:
marketing@depotconnect.com

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/depot-connect-international-dci-appoints-stan-kolev-as-chief-financial-officer-302817365.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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