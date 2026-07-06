Teletrac Navman Begins Next Chapter as Standalone Private Company

Global Fleet and Asset Management Platform Poised for Accelerated Growth

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teletrac Navman, a connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, today announced the completion of its acquisition by Respida Capital. As previously announced, Vontier Corporation, Teletrac Navman's former parent company, retains a minority equity stake in the business.

Teletrac Navman provides real-time data that enables fleet operators across the globe to streamline operations, enhance safety, and drive sustainability through smarter decision making. It currently supports organizations across the transport, logistics, and construction industries, as well as the public sector through its AI-enabled TN360 fleet management solution.

"This new partnership with Respida will enable an exciting next phase of growth for Teletrac Navman," said Alain Samaha, Chief Executive Officer, Teletrac Navman. "Respida's deep technology expertise and long-term investment approach will allow us to accelerate our momentum across multiple strategic pillars, including meaningful product innovation, and vertical and geography expansion, while maintaining the high quality of service our customers expect from us."

"Fleet management is at an inflection point, with operators seeking new ways to stay productive and profitable amid rising cost and regulatory pressures," said James Zubok, Founder and Managing Member of Respida Capital. "Teletrac Navman is uniquely positioned to help operators solve these challenges. We are excited to partner with Teletrac Navman and support its continued momentum during this critical growth period."

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman's goal is to empower the industries that transform and sustain our futures with simple and intelligent solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of their operation. As a connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, Teletrac Navman simplifies the complex so that its customers can transform the way they work through cloud-based solutions that leverage AI to unlock the power of operational insight. The company operates globally, with offices worldwide and headquarters in Northbrook, IL. For more information visit www.teletracnavman.com.

About Respida

Respida is a software-focused private equity firm with decades of combined investing and operating experience. The firm partners with management teams at growth-oriented software and software-enabled companies, bringing hands-on operational rigor and financial discipline to drive growth and build durable market leaders. For more information, visit respida.com.

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