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PR Newswire
06.07.2026 14:06 Uhr
181 Leser
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Teletrac Navman Begins Next Chapter as Standalone Private Company

Global Fleet and Asset Management Platform Poised for Accelerated Growth

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teletrac Navman, a connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, today announced the completion of its acquisition by Respida Capital. As previously announced, Vontier Corporation, Teletrac Navman's former parent company, retains a minority equity stake in the business.

Teletrac Navman provides real-time data that enables fleet operators across the globe to streamline operations, enhance safety, and drive sustainability through smarter decision making. It currently supports organizations across the transport, logistics, and construction industries, as well as the public sector through its AI-enabled TN360 fleet management solution.

"This new partnership with Respida will enable an exciting next phase of growth for Teletrac Navman," said Alain Samaha, Chief Executive Officer, Teletrac Navman. "Respida's deep technology expertise and long-term investment approach will allow us to accelerate our momentum across multiple strategic pillars, including meaningful product innovation, and vertical and geography expansion, while maintaining the high quality of service our customers expect from us."

"Fleet management is at an inflection point, with operators seeking new ways to stay productive and profitable amid rising cost and regulatory pressures," said James Zubok, Founder and Managing Member of Respida Capital. "Teletrac Navman is uniquely positioned to help operators solve these challenges. We are excited to partner with Teletrac Navman and support its continued momentum during this critical growth period."

About Teletrac Navman
Teletrac Navman's goal is to empower the industries that transform and sustain our futures with simple and intelligent solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of their operation. As a connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, Teletrac Navman simplifies the complex so that its customers can transform the way they work through cloud-based solutions that leverage AI to unlock the power of operational insight. The company operates globally, with offices worldwide and headquarters in Northbrook, IL. For more information visit www.teletracnavman.com.

About Respida
Respida is a software-focused private equity firm with decades of combined investing and operating experience. The firm partners with management teams at growth-oriented software and software-enabled companies, bringing hands-on operational rigor and financial discipline to drive growth and build durable market leaders. For more information, visit respida.com.

Media Contact:
E: lisa.langsdorf@carouselpr.com ??

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teletrac-navman-begins-next-chapter-as-standalone-private-company-302818076.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.