Enest Group Berhad's IPO Oversubscribed by 1.94 Times Ahead of ACE Market Transfer Listing

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / Enest Group Berhad ("Enest" or the "Group"), a high-purity edible bird's nest processor and trader, is pleased to announce that the public portion of its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") has been oversubscribed by 1.94 times, reflecting encouraging investor interest in the Group's transfer listing to the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.

Enest Group Berhad

To recap, Enest's IPO comprises a public issue of 116.25 million new ordinary shares, representing 20.0% of its enlarged issued share capital of 581.25 million shares, as well as an offer for sale of 15.05 million existing shares, representing approximately 2.6% of its enlarged issued share capital.

The allocation of IPO shares is structured as follows:

Malaysian Public: 29.06 million IPO shares or 5.0% of the enlarged issued share capital are made available to Malaysian public investors.

Pink Form Applications: 8.72 million IPO shares or 1.5% of the enlarged issued share capital will be allocated to eligible directors, key senior management, employees and persons contributing to the success of the Group through Pink Form Applications.

Private Placement to Bumiputera Investors: 72.66 million IPO shares or 12.5% of the enlarged issued share capital are reserved for private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (" MITI ").

Private Placement to Selected Investors: 20.87 million IPO shares or 3.6% of the enlarged issued share capital will be placed to selected investors.



The Group received a total of 2,871 applications for 85.53 million IPO shares from the Malaysian public, representing an overall oversubscription rate of 1.94 times. Of these, 1,474 applications for 29.85 million IPO shares were received under the Bumiputera public portion, representing an oversubscription rate of 1.05 times, while 1,397 applications for 55.69 million IPO shares were received under the Malaysian public investor portion, representing an oversubscription rate of 2.83 times.

The 8.72 million IPO shares reserved under the Pink Form Allocations were fully subscribed. Meanwhile, the 72.66 million IPO shares reserved for Bumiputera investors approved by MITI as well as the 20.87 million IPO shares made available by way of private placement to selected investors were fully placed out.

Mr. Tan Teh Jie, Managing Director of Enest Group Berhad remarked, "We are encouraged by the positive response to our IPO, which reflects growing investor awareness of Enest's position within the edible bird's nest industry and confidence in our long-term prospects. Over the years, we have built our business across key segments of the edible bird's nest value chain, supported by our processing capabilities, supplier network and export reach, particularly into China."

Datuk Bill Tan, Managing Director of M & A Equity Holdings Berhad said, "The solid response to Enest's IPO highlights investor interest in the Group's established operational foundation and exposure to the growing edible bird's nest industry. With its processing expertise, export track record and presence across multiple segments of the value chain, Enest is well-positioned to pursue its next stage of growth following its transfer listing to the ACE Market."

Enest Group Berhad is scheduled to be listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 15 July 2026.

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ABOUT ENEST GROUP BERHAD

Enest Group Berhad ("Enest" or the "Group") is a Malaysia-based edible bird's nest ("EBN") company principally involved in the processing and sale of raw clean edible bird's nest ("RCEBN"), the trading of EBN, and the sale of processed bird's nest products. Backed by established processing operations, sourcing capabilities and export experience, the Group serves customers across the EBN value chain, with China remaining its principal market. Enest also operates a health and personal care retail business under the trade name "Kang Li", complementing its broader presence in the health and wellness space. As it continues to grow, the Group aims to strengthen its position in the EBN industry through customer base expansion, product development and enhanced downstream capabilities.

For more information, visit https://enest.com.my/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Enest Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Xinyi Ching

Email: x.ching@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Enest Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/enest-group-berhads-ipo-oversubscribed-by-1.94-times-ahead-of-ace-market-1186922