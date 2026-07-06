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PR Newswire
06.07.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Trump Accounts Launch with $1,000 Eligibility

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 6th

  • President Trump will ring The Opening Bell from the Oval Office.
    • Trump will be joined by Intercontinental Exchange Chairman + CEO Jeffrey Sprecher and NYSE President Lynn Martin.
    • Trump Accounts, a new savings vehicle for children, officially debuted on July 4.
    • Accounts can receive up to $5,000 annually from family members, friends, and adults.
  • Securitize CEO Carlos Domingo will join NYSE Live after the digital securities company scored a winning session in its first day of trade on the NYSE.
  • Scotts Miracle-Gro CEO Nate Baxter will join NYSE Live to discuss his company's involvement with America250.
    • Baxter was appointed as Scotts' CEO and President in late June.
  • The Dow will look to eclipse 53,000 for the first time when the stock market opens for trade.

Opening Bell
President Donald Trump and the NYSE celebrate the launch of Trump Accounts from the Oval Office

Closing Bell
Securitize (NYSE: SECZ) celebrates its recent business combination and listing on the NYSE

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-trump-accounts-launch-with-1-000-eligibility-302818365.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.