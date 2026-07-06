SK tes Launches Secure On-Site Shredding Service in Australia, Enabling Digital Data Destruction at Source

SYDNEY, AU / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / SK tes, a global leader in sustainable technology lifecycle services, has launched a new secure on-site shredding service in Australia, extending its data destruction capabilities to deliver enterprise-grade security for hard drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), and other data-bearing media directly at customer locations.

The new service allows organizations to securely destroy sensitive data stored on digital media on-site, eliminating the risks associated with transporting data-bearing technology assets to other locations. Customers can witness the physical destruction process first-hand and receive immediate certification, supporting compliance with strict data security and audit requirements.

The launch introduces dedicated mobile shredding capability to the Australian market. SK tes is among the first providers in the region to deliver ultra-fine particle size shredding of data-bearing devices, with the ability of achieve particle sizes of less than 2mm, alongside standard 6mm and 10mm options, designed to meet the most stringent data security requirements.

With dedicated mobile shredding vehicles in Sydney and Melbourne, SK tes can support high volume drive shredding projects as well as routine secure data destruction needs for enterprises, hyperscale data centers, and public sector organizations across Australia.

SK tes' on-site drive shredding service has been developed to address growing concerns around data security, regulatory compliance, and operational risk associated with end-of-life storage media. The self-contained mobile units enable physical destruction of data-bearing devices including HDDs, SSDs, flash media, and embedded storage components, with minimal disruption to business operations while maintaining a fully auditable chain of custody.

The service is designed to meet the needs of organizations handling highly sensitive data stored on physical media, including financial services, healthcare, government, and technology providers.

Thomas Eun, General Manager, Australia & New Zealand at SK tes, said: "The launch of our on-site drive shredding service in Australia represents a significant milestone in expanding our local capabilities. Our customers are increasingly focused on reducing data risk and maintaining full control over their hard drives and storage devices throughout the destruction process. By bringing secure shredding directly to their facilities, we are enabling them to meet the highest security and compliance standards without compromising operational efficiency."

The service forms part of SK tes' broader strategy to strengthen its portfolio of global on-site data destruction services for data centers and enterprise clients, delivering consistent, high-quality outcomes across all regions.

"As data volumes continue to grow and regulatory requirements become more stringent, organizations need trusted partners who can securely destroy data at the source," said Eric Ingebretsen, Chief Commercial Officer at SK tes. "Our on-site drive-shredding service in Australia extends our global capabilities and reinforces our commitment to providing secure, auditable lifecycle services that protect our customers' data, reputation, and compliance position."

The on-site shredding service is fully integrated with SK tes' suite of complete lifecycle management solutions, enabling customers to combine secure destruction of hard drives, SSDs, and other media with asset recovery, redeployment, and sustainable recycling. This ensures that organizations not only mitigate data security risks but also maximize value recovery and meet environmental and ESG obligations through responsible IT asset disposition and e-waste recycling.

About SK tes: Since our formation in 2005, SK tes, a subsidiary of SK ecoplant, has grown to become a global leader in sustainable battery recycling and technology lifecycle services. We provide comprehensive services for battery recycling, extracting scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough that they can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain.

SK tes has over 40 owned facilities across 22 countries offering unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local compliance experts in-region, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally.

For more information about SK tes and global capabilities, please visit our website www.sktes.com.

For press enquiries please contact:

Kristine Kearney, Senior Global Marketing Manager, kristine.kearney@sktes.com

SOURCE: SK tes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sk-tes-launches-secure-on-site-shredding-service-in-australia-ena-1175110