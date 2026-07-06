Bona Fide Masks Corp., America's Leading Mask Company, Reaffirms Commitment to Exemplary Customer Service

Company Highlights Ongoing Commitment to Delivering Authentic, High-Quality Masks for the Future

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / Bona Fide Masks Corp. (Bona Fide Masks), part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co, Inc. (Ball Chain) family of companies, proudly reaffirms its commitment to the market and its customers, leading with its values and a foundation of trust. Dedicated to providing authentic, high-quality masks, the company continues to make strategic investments, such the acquisition of a distribution hub in Greenville, South Carolina. The launch of this new site is designed to improve delivery services and enhance the customer experience. Bona Fide Masks also maintains a robust donation program, supporting immune compromised populations and other underserved groups.

As customers know, Bona Fide Masks shares common ownership with Ball Chain, a fifth-generation family owned and operated company founded in the Bronx in 1938. From humble beginnings, the company soon relocated with expanded operations in Mount Vernon, NY, offering multiple manufacturing services to a diverse customer base. Ball Chain is the world's largest manufacturer of ball chain and related products and the only manufacturer of industrial ball chain in North America. The company produces over 4 million feet of ball chain each week and is proudly committed to American manufacturing. Ball Chain's products can be found every day on pull chains, key chains, neck chains, window shades, plumbing attachments, handbags, and in fine jewelry. The company is the exclusive supplier of ball chains to the U.S. Armed Forces for the iconic military dog tag ID necklace. Ball Chain's LogoTags division is the market leader in custom challenge coins and other custom promotional products, and its BCM Architectural division features ShimmerScreen design products, which are showcased in high-end hotels, restaurants, office buildings and celebrity residences.

Bona Fide Masks is widely recognized as The Trusted Source for authentic, high-quality respiratory protection. The company is the exclusive U.S. distributor of Powecom KN95 masks, one of the most respected and widely used KN95 brands in the market. Through strict quality control, authentication processes, and direct sourcing, Bona Fide Masks provides customers with genuine, certified products that meet or exceed standards. The company has been featured prominently in The New York Times, Wirecutter, Scientific American and featured on Inside Edition. Bona Fide Masks is excited to enter a new phase of growth, rooted in its founding principles of honesty, integrity, authenticity and always doing the right thing for its customers.

Continuing to focus on its direct and industry-leading supply chain, Bona Fide Masks leans on its strategic partnerships with well-regarded mask manufacturers, Powecom and Harley. Following the principles of trust outlined in its long-established authenticity statement, the company is reinforcing its commitment to transparency, authenticity and integrity. This pledge has served as the cornerstone of Bona Fide Masks' commitment to its customers.

Proudly serving as the Exclusive Distributor for Powecom KN95 products in the U.S., Bona Fide Masks is also the Exclusive Distributor for Harley KN95 Products in the US and Canada. This partnership has grown to include the complete line of Harley Surgical N95 masks, and the Harley line of surgical 3 ply masks. Further underscoring its brand promise, in 2022, the company purchased astate-of-the-art mask testing machine to provide an additional layer of quality assurance for its customers and the marketplace.

Bona Fide Masks' launch of its warehouse and distribution site in Greenville, South Carolina reflects its commitment to prompt delivery and best-in-class customer service. The new site represents a tremendous opportunity as the company eyes plans to expand its presence in the marketplace, while remaining keenly customer focused.

"Since our founding at the request of a community leader at the height of the pandemic, we have forged deep and meaningful relationships with our customers. We are proud that we have earned their trust and work hard every day to maintain it. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to our principles, continuing to supply the marketplace with trusted products and outstanding customer service," said company President Bill Taubner. He added, "I am extremely excited for the next chapter of growth for Bona Fide Masks and The Trusted Source model."

About Bona Fide Masks

Bona Fide Masks is a leading distributor of premium respiratory protection products and the exclusive U.S. distributor of Powecom KN95 masks. Known as The Trusted Source, the company is dedicated to providing authentic, certified masks that meet or exceed standards with a focus on quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction.

About Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., a 5th Generation U.S. Company Leading in Custom Challenge Coins

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., a family-owned company was founded in 1938. Ball Chain proudly manufactures in the U.S.A. and is located in Mount Vernon, NY. Ball Chain is the world's largest manufacturer of ball chain and related accessories. The company is the exclusive supplier of ball chains used on U.S. military dog tags. The company operates multiple divisions serving diverse markets, including LogoTags - the USA's leading custom challenge coin company, and BCM Architectural - featuring ShimmerScreen products. The company remains committed to innovation, American manufacturing, and delivering high-quality products to customers worldwide.

Contact Information

Bill Taubner, President

(W) 914-664-7500 ext 120

(C) 914-720-3164

bill@ballchain.com

SOURCE: Bona Fide Masks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/bona-fide-masks-corp.-americas-leading-mask-company-reaffirms-commitme-1185254