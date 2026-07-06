Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
8,8-Mio.-Nanocap direkt neben Europas Lithium-Giganten - jetzt steigt die Spannung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
06.07.2026 15:02 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

The Law Offices of Marc L. Shapiro, P.A.: Fort Myers Area Ranks Among Nation's Most Dangerous Metros for Pedestrians, 2026 National Safety Report Finds

121 pedestrian deaths recorded in the Cape Coral-Fort Myers metro between 2020 and 2024, up from 97 in the prior five-year period, according to Smart Growth America's Dangerous by Design 2026

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / The Cape Coral-Fort Myers metropolitan area ranks 27th out of 101 U.S. metropolitan areas for pedestrian danger, according to Dangerous by Design 2026, a national pedestrian safety report published in June 2026 by Smart Growth America. The Law Offices of Marc L. Shapiro, P.A. has published a full analysis of the report's findings for Southwest Florida residents at attorneyshapiro.com.

The report, which draws on five years of federal fatality data (2020-2024), documents 121 pedestrian deaths in the Cape Coral-Fort Myers metro - a 25% increase from the 97 deaths recorded in the prior five-year period (2015-2019). While the metro's ranking improved from 16th to 27th between report editions, Smart Growth America's researchers caution that a better ranking does not mean fewer deaths - other metros worsened at a faster rate.

Florida ranked fifth among all U.S. states for pedestrian danger in the 2026 report, with 3,726 pedestrian deaths between 2020 and 2024 and a fatality rate of 3.32 per 100,000 residents. Nine of the 27 most dangerous pedestrian metros in the country are in Florida.

Nationally, 7,080 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes in 2024 - 72% higher than the 2009 baseline.

"Southwest Florida continues to add residents and visitors every year, and many of them are on foot - walking to restaurants, crossing parking lots, using transit stops," said Marc L. Shapiro, Esq., of The Law Offices of Marc L. Shapiro, P.A. "The data from this report is a reminder that our road infrastructure hasn't fully kept pace with that growth. We're sharing these findings because people deserve to understand what the research actually says about where they live."

The firm's complete educational article - including local risk factors, corridor context, and safety guidance for pedestrians and drivers - is available at: www.attorneyshapiro.com/fort-myers-pedestrian-safety-2026-report/

Dangerous by Design 2026 was published by Smart Growth America in June 2026, authored by Eric Cova, Jaibin Mathew, and Heidi Simon, with data analysis by Chris McCahill of the State Smart Transportation Initiative. The report draws on federal Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) data and was supported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

About The Law Offices of Marc L. Shapiro, P.A.

The Law Offices of Marc L. Shapiro, P.A. is a Florida personal injury law firm with offices in Naples, Fort Myers and Orlando, representing individuals injured in serious traffic incidents throughout Southwest Florida. The firm's guiding principle: "Big enough to handle serious cases, small enough to care."

Data referenced in this release is drawn from publicly available sources and is current as of the publication date of the cited reports. This release is provided for educational and informational purposes only.

Sources

  1. Smart Growth America. Dangerous by Design 2026. June 2026. Authors: Eric Cova, Jaibin Mathew, Heidi Simon. Data analysis: Chris McCahill, State Smart Transportation Initiative. Supported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. https://www.smartgrowthamerica.org/signature-reports/dangerous-by-design/

  2. Federal Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS), National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), U.S. Department of Transportation. Data period: 2020-2024. https://www.nhtsa.gov/research-data/fatality-analysis-reporting-system-fars

  3. Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Florida Traffic Crash Facts Annual Reports. Published annually pursuant to section 316.069, Florida Statutes. https://www.flhsmv.gov/traffic-crash-reports/crash-dashboard/

  4. Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO). Safe Streets for All (SS4A) Safety Action Plan and Crash Dashboard. https://leempo.com/safe-streets-for-all-public-meeting-1/

Media Contact:

Media Relations The Law Offices of Marc L. Shapiro, P.A.
andres@attorneyshapiro.com
(239) 500-5000

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Marc L. Shapiro, P.A.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/fort-myers-area-ranks-among-nations-most-dangerous-metros-for-pe-1186464

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.