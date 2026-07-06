The Law Offices of Marc L. Shapiro, P.A.: Fort Myers Area Ranks Among Nation's Most Dangerous Metros for Pedestrians, 2026 National Safety Report Finds

121 pedestrian deaths recorded in the Cape Coral-Fort Myers metro between 2020 and 2024, up from 97 in the prior five-year period, according to Smart Growth America's Dangerous by Design 2026

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / The Cape Coral-Fort Myers metropolitan area ranks 27th out of 101 U.S. metropolitan areas for pedestrian danger, according to Dangerous by Design 2026, a national pedestrian safety report published in June 2026 by Smart Growth America. The Law Offices of Marc L. Shapiro, P.A. has published a full analysis of the report's findings for Southwest Florida residents at attorneyshapiro.com.

The report, which draws on five years of federal fatality data (2020-2024), documents 121 pedestrian deaths in the Cape Coral-Fort Myers metro - a 25% increase from the 97 deaths recorded in the prior five-year period (2015-2019). While the metro's ranking improved from 16th to 27th between report editions, Smart Growth America's researchers caution that a better ranking does not mean fewer deaths - other metros worsened at a faster rate.

Florida ranked fifth among all U.S. states for pedestrian danger in the 2026 report, with 3,726 pedestrian deaths between 2020 and 2024 and a fatality rate of 3.32 per 100,000 residents. Nine of the 27 most dangerous pedestrian metros in the country are in Florida.

Nationally, 7,080 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes in 2024 - 72% higher than the 2009 baseline.

"Southwest Florida continues to add residents and visitors every year, and many of them are on foot - walking to restaurants, crossing parking lots, using transit stops," said Marc L. Shapiro, Esq., of The Law Offices of Marc L. Shapiro, P.A. "The data from this report is a reminder that our road infrastructure hasn't fully kept pace with that growth. We're sharing these findings because people deserve to understand what the research actually says about where they live."

The firm's complete educational article - including local risk factors, corridor context, and safety guidance for pedestrians and drivers - is available at: www.attorneyshapiro.com/fort-myers-pedestrian-safety-2026-report/

Dangerous by Design 2026 was published by Smart Growth America in June 2026, authored by Eric Cova, Jaibin Mathew, and Heidi Simon, with data analysis by Chris McCahill of the State Smart Transportation Initiative. The report draws on federal Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) data and was supported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

About The Law Offices of Marc L. Shapiro, P.A.

The Law Offices of Marc L. Shapiro, P.A. is a Florida personal injury law firm with offices in Naples, Fort Myers and Orlando, representing individuals injured in serious traffic incidents throughout Southwest Florida. The firm's guiding principle: "Big enough to handle serious cases, small enough to care."

Data referenced in this release is drawn from publicly available sources and is current as of the publication date of the cited reports. This release is provided for educational and informational purposes only.

Sources

Smart Growth America. Dangerous by Design 2026. June 2026. Authors: Eric Cova, Jaibin Mathew, Heidi Simon. Data analysis: Chris McCahill, State Smart Transportation Initiative. Supported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. https://www.smartgrowthamerica.org/signature-reports/dangerous-by-design/ Federal Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS), National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), U.S. Department of Transportation. Data period: 2020-2024. https://www.nhtsa.gov/research-data/fatality-analysis-reporting-system-fars Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Florida Traffic Crash Facts Annual Reports. Published annually pursuant to section 316.069, Florida Statutes. https://www.flhsmv.gov/traffic-crash-reports/crash-dashboard/ Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO). Safe Streets for All (SS4A) Safety Action Plan and Crash Dashboard. https://leempo.com/safe-streets-for-all-public-meeting-1/

Media Contact:

Media Relations The Law Offices of Marc L. Shapiro, P.A.

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SOURCE: The Law Offices of Marc L. Shapiro, P.A.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/fort-myers-area-ranks-among-nations-most-dangerous-metros-for-pe-1186464