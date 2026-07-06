Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Focuses on Strategic Expansion Opportunities in EV Charging

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. announced that it remains focused on expanding its strategic vision for high-speed EV charging infrastructure. Management continues evaluating opportunities it believes may position the Company for future growth and increased shareholder value.

The Company is reviewing potential locations for 10 to 15 branded charging stations and evaluating future infrastructure projects subject to customary approvals and definitive agreements.

ELEKTROS believes the transition toward electric mobility will continue creating demand for dependable charging solutions and intends to advance its planning accordingly.

"We believe disciplined execution and responsible growth planning remain central to our long-term strategy," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Negotiations and proposed projects remain subject to execution of definitive agreements and customary conditions. Statements regarding potential charging-station locations, infrastructure installation, branding, market opportunities, operating plans and future growth initiatives are forward-looking and are not guarantees of future performance.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

West Palm Beach, Florida

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-focuses-on-strategic-expansion-opportunities-in-ev-charging-1186871