Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - Abitibi Geophysics is pleased to announce the addition of two external members to its Board of Directors: Michel Jébrak and John Mason. The Board held its first meeting last May, marking the official kickoff of its expanded structure.

The addition of external members strengthens Abitibi Geophysics' focus on ensuring geological understanding remains central to the development, application, and interpretation of geophysical methods.

"Their unique combination of scientific knowledge, field experience, and governance skills makes them major assets for guiding the development, credibility, and strategic performance of Abitibi Geophysics."

- Pierre Bérubé, Eng., P.Geo. - President, Board of Directors & Abitibi Geophysics









Abitibi Geophysics 2026 Board members



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Michel Jébrak brings extensive academic, strategic, and applied experience in economic geology, mineral systems, innovation, and governance. His work spans ore-forming processes, resource development, public policy, and industry collaboration, contributing to a broader understanding of the geological, technical, and societal factors that influence mineral exploration and development. His background combines scientific expertise, field experience, and strategic perspective relevant to the evolving challenges facing the mining sector.

"Abitibi Geophysics is an international leader in exploration geophysics innovation. I am delighted to collaborate with this dynamic team to further advance the development of exploration tools for new mineral targets."

- Michel Jébrak, P.Geo. - Professor Emeritus, UQAM, Lecturer, University of Lorraine and Mines Paris PSL

John Mason brings extensive geological, exploration, and strategic development experience acquired through more than four decades in the mining sector. His background spans regional geological programs, mineral exploration support initiatives, mining-sector development, and industry collaboration across Northwestern Ontario. Through leadership roles within the Ontario Geological Survey, economic development organizations, and advisory groups, he has contributed to exploration strategy, infrastructure planning, and long-term mining readiness initiatives. His experience combines geological expertise, field-based understanding, institutional knowledge, and strategic perspective relevant to the evolving challenges facing the mining sector.

"I am thrilled to be advising Abitibi Geophysics, a firm with a Canadian and global pedigree. Cutting edge hardware and software employed in surveys, from the company, continues to lead to mineral deposit discoveries for exploration clients, therefore adding to Canada's inventory of base and precious metals."

- John Mason, P.Geo., D.Sc. - Geological Consultant

Together, the new Board of Directors members complement internal expertise by bringing additional geological perspective at both systems and applied levels. The objective of the Board of Directors is to support alignment between geophysical methods and geological interpretation, ensuring technical developments remain grounded in field reality and exploration outcomes.

The first meeting served as an introductory and alignment session, focused on integration of geological concepts into geophysical workflows and identifying areas where interpretation frameworks can be further strengthened.

Abitibi Geophysics will continue to develop its geophysical services with an emphasis on technical rigor, data integration, and geological relevance across all stages of exploration.

ABOUT ABITIBI GEOPHYSICS

Abitibi Geophysics brings over 30 years of geoscience expertise. We offer a full range of ground, borehole, and drone-based geophysical services. From data acquisition and processing to targeted interpretation for exploration, our services also extend to geotechnical, engineering, and environmental applications. We use innovative technologies to maximize the discovery of new targets and collaborate globally to help meet the world's growing demand for resources.

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Source: Abitibi Geophysics