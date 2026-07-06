Wolfgang Schmidt brings deep governance expertise as Planet scales AI-enabled solutions and builds its advanced satellite manufacturing facility in Berlin

Planet Labs Germany, a leading provider of daily data and insights about change on Earth, today announced the appointment of Wolfgang Schmidt, former German Federal Minister for Special Affairs and Head of the Federal Chancellery, to its European Advisory Board. He joins the board at a pivotal moment as Planet expands its presence in Europe and advances plans for a new satellite manufacturing facility in Berlin, reinforcing Germany's growing role in Europe's New Space ecosystem and Planet's long-term commitment to the region. The Berlin facility will serve as Planet's European center for advanced satellite manufacturing.

Wolfgang Schmidt's extensive knowledge of the German, European and international political landscape, as well as his long tenure in leadership positions, will support Planet as it expands across the continent. In addition to his role as head of the Chancellery, Wolfgang also oversaw the intelligence services of the Federal level in Germany.

"We are privileged to welcome Wolfgang Schmidt to our European Advisory Board during a period of significant operational momentum for Planet in Europe," said Will Marshall, Co-Founder and CEO of Planet. "Wolfgang's direct help facilitating our partnership with Ukraine supported by Germany, his experience leading the Germany Chancellery, and his deep expertise in European policymaking and international affairs will be invaluable particularly as we expand our manufacturing in Germany, underscoring our deep commitment to Germany and Europe."

Martin Polak, Managing Director of Planet Labs Germany, added: "Berlin is becoming the increasingly important hub for Planet's activities in Europe. Our investment in satellite manufacturing reflects a long-term commitment to Germany's growing role in the New Space ecosystem and to strengthening Europe's industrial capabilities in Earth observation."

"Planet's capability to deliver daily, objective insights about our changing world has made it an indispensable platform for global security as I saw first hand with their work in Ukraine whilst I was in Government," said Wolfgang Schmidt. "I look forward to working with the leadership team to support Planet's long-term engagement and collaboration with institutions and partners in Germany and across Europe towards greater security and sustainability."

The European Advisory Board is instrumental in guiding Planet's strategic expansion in Europe, meeting the needs of its growing European customer base, and helping navigate the evolving European policy landscape. Wolfgang Schmidt joins current European Advisory Board members: Carl Bildt, Cochair, European Council on Foreign Relations Former Prime Minister of Sweden; Dr. Neelie Kroes, Former Vice President of the European Commission; David Miliband, CEO of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) Former Foreign Minister of the UK; Oleksii Reznikov, Former Minister of Defence, Ukraine; and Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen, Director of ETH Zurich and Former Head of Science at NASA.

Learn more about the European Advisory Board's mission and members.

About Planet

Planet Labs Germany GmbH is part of the Planet group and is based at Planet's European headquarters in Berlin. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) is the parent company of the Planet group with global headquarters in San Francisco, USA. Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to customers comprising the world's leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, or tune in to HBO's 'Wild Wild Space'.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" about Planet within the meaning of the securities laws, including statements about Planet's strategic partnerships and Planet's future growth in new and existing markets. Such statements, which are not of historical fact, involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors are detailed in Planet's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Planet does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events, except as required by applicable law.

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