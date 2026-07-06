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PR Newswire
06.07.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Office of Bas Wouters: Dutch Entrepreneur Bas Wouters Files Civil Claim Regarding Misconduct Connected to the Cialdini Institute

EERSEL, Netherlands, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch entrepreneur and behavioral design expert Bas Wouters has filed a civil claim in the Netherlands against Dr. Robert Cialdini and several U.S.-based individuals and entities connected to the Cialdini Institute matter.

No court has ruled on the merits, and the defendants may dispute the allegations.

Civil claim filed in Dutch court

The Dutch civil summons seeks damages of approximately EUR 31.99 million. The defendants named in the proceedings include Robert Cialdini, Bobette Gorden, Cialdini Institute LLC, Influence At Work LLC, Samir Patel and Christopher Phelps.

Dispute concerns Cialdini Institute matter

According to the Dutch legal filing, the dispute concerns alleged commercial misconduct, contractual breaches, shareholder-related issues, intellectual-property-related matters and claimed business damage connected to the Cialdini Institute.

Wouters was previously involved in the development and international growth of the Cialdini Institute. According to the filing, the Institute operated internationally and had commercial activities, a substantial mailing list and an assessed enterprise value.

Filing refers to disputed share transfer

The summons alleges that Wouters' position, investment, shareholder interest and related business interests were damaged through actions and decisions involving the defendants. The filing also refers to disputed events surrounding a transfer of Wouters' majority interest in the Cialdini Institute.

Legal process ongoing

"No court has yet ruled on the merits of the claims," said Tim Delmée, counsel for Wouters and the Dutch entities. "The allegations are set out in the Dutch civil summons and will be addressed through the legal process. The defendants will have the opportunity to respond in court."

Documents available for review

The Dutch civil summons, English translation and the 200+ exhibits are available through a dedicated case documents and press resource page.

https://cialdinicase.com/

Legal notice:

This release is based on a Dutch civil legal filing and supporting materials. No court has ruled on the merits. The defendants may dispute the allegations and present their response in court. This publication is intended for public disclosure and media reference, not harassment, personal attack or a request for third parties to contact any defendant or related party.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dutch-entrepreneur-bas-wouters-files-civil-claim-regarding-misconduct-connected-to-the-cialdini-institute-302817761.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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