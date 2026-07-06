Nasscom and VentureDock Launch Deeptech Market Access Launchpad to Strengthen US Market Readiness for Indian Deeptech Startups

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasscom, in collaboration with VentureDock, today announced the launch of the Deeptech Market Access Launchpad, a curated US Market Entry Readiness Program designed to help Indian deeptech and technology startups prepare for successful entry and scale in the United States market.

The initiative builds on the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Nasscom and VentureDock to strengthen cooperation in deeptech startup market access, ecosystem development, and international expansion. The MoU outlines the shared intent to support Indian deeptech startups seeking to enter and scale in the US market, including through market entry readiness programs, investor and corporate connections, soft landing support, knowledge sharing, and ecosystem access.

As Indian deeptech startups increasingly build for global markets, access to the right market intelligence, enterprise networks, investor connects and go-to-market readiness has become critical to scaling beyond India. The Deeptech Market Access Launchpad will address this need by helping founders make informed decisions before investing in US expansion and by equipping them with practical tools for market entry.

The program will be delivered virtually and will include six live sessions and one Demo Day, led by Silicon Valley operators, investors, and domain experts. The curriculum will cover key areas such as US market readiness, GTM strategy, ideal customer profile and positioning, legal and entity setup, fundraising, enterprise partnerships, pilot strategy, and investor pitching.

Through the program, participating startups will work towards execution-ready outputs including a US market readiness scorecard, market entry strategy, 90-day GTM plan, investor narrative, legal checklist, and partnership roadmap. The program is designed to help founders sharpen their market assumptions, validate their expansion approach, and build a stronger pathway to customers, investors, and ecosystem partners in the United States.

Speaking on the launch, Rajesh Nambiar, President Nasscom, said, "Deeptech startups in India are building solutions with strong global relevance across sectors. As they look to expand into the United States, market readiness, customer discovery, enterprise access, and investor positioning will be critical to their success. Through this collaboration with VentureDock, Nasscom aims to provide founders with the practical guidance, networks, and execution frameworks needed to approach the US market with greater clarity and confidence."

Vivek Vipul, CEO, VentureDock, said, "Expanding into the US isn't just about opening an office or finding customers. It's about understanding the market, building the right relationships, and earning trust over time. We've worked with founders making this journey, and the ones who prepare before they enter the market consistently have a better chance of success. That's why we're excited to partner with Nasscom to help Indian deeptech startups navigate that path with practical advice, access to the Silicon Valley ecosystem, and introductions that can make a real difference."

The Deeptech Market Access Launchpad will also create opportunities for selected startups to engage with relevant investors, corporates, and ecosystem partners through curated sessions and the final Demo Day. The initiative is part of Nasscom's continued focus on enabling India's deeptech ecosystem to build globally competitive companies and expand access to international markets.

About Nasscom:

Nasscom represents the voice of over $300bn technology industry in India with the vision to establish the nation as the world's leading technology ecosystem. Boasting a diverse and influential community of over 3500 member companies, our network spans the entire spectrum of the industry from DeepTech and AI startups to multinationals and from products to services, Global Capability Centres to Engineering firms. Guided by our vision, our strategic imperatives are to accelerate skilling at scale for future-ready talent, strengthen the innovation quotient across industry verticals, create new market opportunities - both international and domestic, drive policy advocacy to advance innovation and ease of doing business, and build the industry narrative with a focus on Trust, and innovation. And, in everything we do, we will continue to champion the need for diversity and equal opportunity.

For more details visit our website https://nasscom.in/ or write to us at: comms@nasscom.in

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