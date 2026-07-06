MicroVision, Inc: MicroVision Engages J.A. Green & Company to Accelerate U.S. Defense Market Strategy and Strategic Partnerships

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in advanced perception solutions for industrial, automotive, security and defense applications, today announced it has engaged J.A. Green & Company (JAG), a strategic advisory firm specializing in defense, government, and industrial policy, to support and accelerate the company's expanding presence in the U.S. defense sector.

The engagement is designed to advance MicroVision's existing multi-market growth strategy by accelerating the company's engagement with the defense industrial base, identifying new partnership opportunities, and supporting participation in programs where advanced perception technologies are increasingly critical to mission success.

MicroVision's lidar and perception technologies are being evaluated and deployed across a growing range of defense and autonomous applications, including unmanned systems, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection, ground autonomy, and next-generation robotics.

"Defense and national security represent a significant long-term opportunity for MicroVision and an important component of our broader Lidar 2.0 strategy," said Glen DeVos, Chief Executive Officer of MicroVision. "We have established a clear vision for how our technologies can support the evolving needs of the defense community. By engaging J.A. Green & Company, we are adding experienced advisors with deep relationships and expertise that can help accelerate our execution, expand strategic partnerships, and position MicroVision to participate in programs where advanced perception capabilities are increasingly becoming mission critical."

Under the engagement, J.A. Green & Company will provide strategic counsel to help MicroVision:

Identify opportunities to expand its defense market presence through business-to-business partnerships and strategic collaborations

Support participation in federal requests for information (RFIs) and requests for proposals (RFPs)

Maintain awareness of relevant funding and program opportunities

Navigate government decision-making processes related to critical industrial capabilities and emerging technologies

Facilitate engagement with organizations across the defense industrial base and U.S. government agencies involved in autonomy, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and unmanned systems.

The collaboration will also support MicroVision's efforts to engage organizations across the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and other government entities responsible for programs involving autonomy, robotics, and advanced sensing technologies.

"Advanced perception technologies, including lidar, are becoming increasingly important to enabling autonomous and semi-autonomous systems across defense applications," said Scott Goldstein, Member of MicroVision Defense Advisory Board. "MicroVision's technology portfolio, which now spans short-, mid-, long-range, and ultra-long-range sensing solutions, positions it well to address a broad set of mission requirements. Working with J.A. Green & Company will help the company accelerate its engagement strategy and broaden access to opportunities where its capabilities can deliver meaningful operational advantages."

"The U.S. military is eagerly pursuing the development and fielding of ISR capabilities, which will continue to transform the way wars are fought across land, sea, and air," notes Jeff Green, President of J.A. Green & Company. "We are excited to partner with MicroVision as they leverage their advanced perception sensors to deliver the next generation of ISR systems to the DoW."

MicroVision continues to execute its Lidar 2.0 strategy by expanding beyond automotive applications and driving commercial adoption across industrial, security, and defense markets. The company believes the increasing demand for autonomous systems, perimeter security, force protection, and next-generation robotics creates a significant opportunity for advanced perception solutions that can perform reliably in complex environments.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for automotive, industrial, and security & defense markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Heidi Davidson - For MicroVision

heidi@galvanizeworldwide.com

(914) 441-6862

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/microvision-engages-j.a.-green-and-company-to-accelerate-u.s.-defense-market-1185792