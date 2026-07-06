Allied Universal Acquires Sentinel Offender Services; Acquisition Makes Company Leading U.S. Provider of Electronic Monitoring

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / Allied Universal, the world's leading security and facility services provider, today announced its acquisition of Sentinel Offender Services, a leading U.S. electronic monitoring company.

The acquisition significantly expands Allied Universal's electronic monitoring capabilities in North America by integrating Sentinel with the company's existing electronic monitoring business, making Allied Universal the U.S. market leader while strengthening its global electronic monitoring business. The combined organization will provide clients with a broader portfolio of innovative electronic monitoring solutions, backed by expanded expertise, enhanced support and continued technology investment.

"This acquisition provides our electronic monitoring business with an even stronger platform for continued growth in North America, the world's largest electronic monitoring market," said Steve Jones, Allied Universal global chairman and CEO. "By combining Sentinel's proven capabilities with our existing business, we are strengthening our ability to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional services to customers while expanding our leadership position in this important market segment."

Sentinel Offender Services is a leading U.S. provider of electronic monitoring solutions and community supervision solutions. The company partners with courts, corrections agencies and community supervision programs nationwide, delivering GPS and RF electronic monitoring, alcohol monitoring, offender tracking, case management and related supervision services that promote public safety and accountability.

"The acquisition of Sentinel strengthens our leadership in the U.S. electronic monitoring market and enables us to deliver an unmatched combination of technology, expertise and customer support," said David Byrne, Allied Universal Electronic Monitoring president. "Together, we are well positioned to drive innovation and deliver even greater value to our customers."

Raymond James Financial Inc., a diversified financial services company, served as exclusive advisor to Sentinel for the transaction.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

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Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Senior Director of Communications - North America

Allied Universal

Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/allied-universal-acquires-sentinel-offender-services-acquisition-1186263