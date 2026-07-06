The U.S. solar industry now supports over 280,000 workers, yet the industry struggles to find an adequate number of qualified personnel to keep up with accelerated project timelines, according to the 2025 U.S. Energy & Employment Report (USEER) and the IREC National Solar Jobs Census. The study finds that the industry will require approximately 355,000 workers by late 2026 to support installation targets of 60 GW to 70 GW, leaving a projected near-term gap of 53,000 positions. While the solar industry looks to fill this gap with skilled workers, other sectors are recruiting from the solar workers ...

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